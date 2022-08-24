Read full article on original website
Related
natureworldnews.com
Man Reels in Two Enormous and Carnivorous Fishes from Lake Lillinonah, Connecticut
Two enormous tiger muskies, a species of carnivorous fish, were caught by a Connecticut fisherman in the state's Lake Lillinonah, shocking social media users. In the state's Lake Lillinonah, a Connecticut angler stunned online users by reeling in two enormous tiger muskies, a species of carnivorous fish. The two fish,...
Great White Shark the Size of a 'Four-Wheel Drive' Attacks Teen Fishing
Luke Pascoe was rescued by his best friend after the shark sank its teeth into his leg.
Elephant rips handler in half after heat ‘drives it crazy’
An elephant tore its handler in half at a rubber plantation in Thailand – and police say the heat made it “go crazy”.Officers think the elephant was angry at its owner for making it transport rubberwood in the hot weather at a plantation in southern Thailand’s Phang Nga province.The handler – known as a mahout – was killed by a 20-year-old male elephant named Pom Pam. Supachai Wongfaed, 32, was stabbed repeatedly by the animal’s tusks and then ripped in half, officers said.Livestock officers were called to the scene and shot the elephant with a sedative dart from 500 metres...
2-For-1: Monster Largemouth Bass Eats Crappie As Fisherman Reels In His Catch In East Texas
This is what fishing is really all about. Those unexpected, yet incredibly amazing moments when things happen out of nowhere. Great stories to tell and memories made with good friends. It’s something so simple on the surface, but also, fishing is an artform and a science in itself. Easy to do, but difficult to do really, really well. This video captures a very wholesome, yet unique moment in fishing. Obviously, many fish prey on other fish, and it’s fairly common […] The post 2-For-1: Monster Largemouth Bass Eats Crappie As Fisherman Reels In His Catch In East Texas first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trotline Fisherman Catches 104-Pound Mississippi State Record Blue Catfish
Christopher Halley caught an absolute monster blue catfish on a trotline on July 31st—and now he’s a state record holder. On July 30, Halley set trotlines on the Mississippi River baited with his family’s secret bait recipe. At first, the fishing was slow, and summer storms were pummeling Halley with rain. Still, Halley kept after it. Instead of heading back to the boat ramp, he stayed on the river and spent the night in his War Eagle 961 Blackhawk boat.
Marlin Comes Flying Into The Boat, Fisherman Jumps Ship
That’s not where I would be wanting to end up though, but then again having a marlin with a massive sword for a face is enough to make me jump into the deep blue. Marlin are one wild fish. We’ve seen them pull a fisherman 15-miles out to sea before. We’ve even seen one jump in a boat before, but not like this.
Three Classics Bass Lures You Should Be Fishing Right Now
Fishing was so much simpler back in the day. There weren’t nearly as many lure choices, and you didn’t need the right rod and reel combo to fish the latest and greatest baits. Does that mean anglers in the ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s were less skilled? Hell no. Furthermore, some of the lures developed 80 years ago still catch more fish today than the hottest bait released last season. This is especially true in the late summer when bass get lazy, look to the surface often, and opportunistically feed on more terrestrial critters.
Maine Man Catches 'Unicorn' Fish He's Been Hunting for 20 Years
The huge striped bass measured more than 50 inches in length after it was hauled from the water by an avid angler.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Hundreds of fish saved from Abbey Fields lake to fishery
More than 700 fish have been moved from a lake after hundreds died from low water levels during the heatwave. Last week Warwick District Council said at least 300 fish had died at Abbey Fields lake in Kenilworth and that nothing could be done to save the others. The news...
The best drone for fishing in 2022
Get the edge on other anglers with the best drone for fishing in lakes, rivers and the sea
This Alaskan River Is A Lazy Fisherman’s Dream
If you’re a lazy fisherman like me, look no further than this Alaskan river for your next fishing trip. There is a fine line between fishing and catching, and I usually find myself on the latter end of the spectrum. Though I almost get tired just looking at all...
‘Deadliest Catch’: James Gallagher Said There’s No Loyalty in the Fishing Industry
According to Deadliest Catch star James Gallagher, working in the fishing industry is a brutal endeavor, and not just because of the often uncomfortable and dangerous conditions. As most people know, career fishermen risk life and limb for the possibility of a big payday. While not all gigs are as...
Comments / 0