ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Elephant rips handler in half after heat ‘drives it crazy’

An elephant tore its handler in half at a rubber plantation in Thailand – and police say the heat made it “go crazy”.Officers think the elephant was angry at its owner for making it transport rubberwood in the hot weather at a plantation in southern Thailand’s Phang Nga province.The handler – known as a mahout – was killed by a 20-year-old male elephant named Pom Pam. Supachai Wongfaed, 32, was stabbed repeatedly by the animal’s tusks and then ripped in half, officers said.Livestock officers were called to the scene and shot the elephant with a sedative dart from 500 metres...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Whiskey Riff

2-For-1: Monster Largemouth Bass Eats Crappie As Fisherman Reels In His Catch In East Texas

This is what fishing is really all about. Those unexpected, yet incredibly amazing moments when things happen out of nowhere. Great stories to tell and memories made with good friends. It’s something so simple on the surface, but also, fishing is an artform and a science in itself. Easy to do, but difficult to do really, really well. This video captures a very wholesome, yet unique moment in fishing. Obviously, many fish prey on other fish, and it’s fairly common […] The post 2-For-1: Monster Largemouth Bass Eats Crappie As Fisherman Reels In His Catch In East Texas first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Outdoor#Linus Fishing
Field & Stream

Trotline Fisherman Catches 104-Pound Mississippi State Record Blue Catfish

Christopher Halley caught an absolute monster blue catfish on a trotline on July 31st—and now he’s a state record holder. On July 30, Halley set trotlines on the Mississippi River baited with his family’s secret bait recipe. At first, the fishing was slow, and summer storms were pummeling Halley with rain. Still, Halley kept after it. Instead of heading back to the boat ramp, he stayed on the river and spent the night in his War Eagle 961 Blackhawk boat.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Whiskey Riff

Marlin Comes Flying Into The Boat, Fisherman Jumps Ship

That’s not where I would be wanting to end up though, but then again having a marlin with a massive sword for a face is enough to make me jump into the deep blue. Marlin are one wild fish. We’ve seen them pull a fisherman 15-miles out to sea before. We’ve even seen one jump in a boat before, but not like this.
AGRICULTURE
Field & Stream

Three Classics Bass Lures You Should Be Fishing Right Now

Fishing was so much simpler back in the day. There weren’t nearly as many lure choices, and you didn’t need the right rod and reel combo to fish the latest and greatest baits. Does that mean anglers in the ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s were less skilled? Hell no. Furthermore, some of the lures developed 80 years ago still catch more fish today than the hottest bait released last season. This is especially true in the late summer when bass get lazy, look to the surface often, and opportunistically feed on more terrestrial critters.
HOBBIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
BBC

Hundreds of fish saved from Abbey Fields lake to fishery

More than 700 fish have been moved from a lake after hundreds died from low water levels during the heatwave. Last week Warwick District Council said at least 300 fish had died at Abbey Fields lake in Kenilworth and that nothing could be done to save the others. The news...
FACEBOOK
Whiskey Riff

This Alaskan River Is A Lazy Fisherman’s Dream

If you’re a lazy fisherman like me, look no further than this Alaskan river for your next fishing trip. There is a fine line between fishing and catching, and I usually find myself on the latter end of the spectrum. Though I almost get tired just looking at all...
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy