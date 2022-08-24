ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, OH

wchstv.com

Mother faces charges after alleged Kanawha abduction

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 7:56 a.m. 8/27/22. A mother has been jailed on child concealment and domestic battery charges following an AMBER Alert and reported abduction. Sarah Evelyn Hall, 43, of South Charleston was booked Saturday morning at the South Central Regional Jail. Investigators said the child,...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Huntington kidnapping suspect former Ohio school superintendent

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man is in custody for allegedly attempting to kidnap two children in Huntington. Last Wednesday, the Huntington Police Department asked for the public’s help identifying a suspect who lured two children into his vehicle earlier this week. On Thursday, 59-year-old William J. Morrison III was arrested and charged with kidnapping. […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Former Columbus-area schools superintendent accused of kidnapping

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A former superintendent of a Columbus-area school district is in custody and being held on kidnapping charges in West Virginia. William J. Morrison III was arrested Thursday and charged with kidnapping, a day after Huntington police asked for the public’s help identifying a person who lured two children into his vehicle. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSAZ

Man arrested in connection with kidnapping two children

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested in connection with an abduction case involving two children last week in Huntington, according to city police. William J. Morrison III, 59, of Huntington, was arrested Thursday night from his home in the 1100 block of 13th Street, the Huntington Police Department said. He is charged with two counts of kidnapping.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Portsmouth Daily Times

New Boston woman arrested for kidnapping

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman stated his office was contacted by the Portsmouth Police Department on Sunday, August 21, 2022, in reference to an attempted kidnapping of two juveniles. Sheriff Thoroughman stated the Portsmouth Police Department responded to the scene and began an investigation. The Portsmouth Police Department requested the...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
meigsindypress.com

Man Sentenced for Attempted Murder in Meigs County

POMEROY, Ohio – One man has been sentenced for the attempted murder of his own mother. According to Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley, on August 22, 2022, Davis Shuler, 20, of Chauncey, Ohio was sentenced to 11 to 16.5 years in prison for Attempted Murder. Shuler entered a guilty plea to one of the four charges he was originally charged with in the case which involved him repeatedly shooting his own mother.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Two busted in Athens Co. drug raid

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — An Athens County drug raid yielded substantial amounts of suspected heroin, meth, and marijuana. According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, the Southeast Major Crime Tash Force executed a search warrant at a residence along the 13000 block of Coal Run Road yesterday. The...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

One dead after accidental shooting in Sissonville

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A 48-year-old man is dead after an accidental shooting in Sissonville Friday morning, according to Kanawha County deputies. Metro 911 officials say a call about a shooting in the 3800 block of Second Creek Road in Sissonville came in around 10:40 a.m. Law enforcement on scene tells 13 News that the […]
SISSONVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

One injured in shooting in Charleston

UPDATE: (1:50 p.m. Aug. 26) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating after one person was injured in a shooting Friday afternoon. According to the CPD, the shooting happened around 12:10 p.m. in the 200 block of Russell Street. Police say they found the victim, identified as Shyqwon Carter, 24, with a gunshot wound to […]
CHARLESTON, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Vinton Co. teen becomes victim of a hate crime

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — One parent in Vinton County is demanding accountability as the local school district tries to calm families who are asking for answers regarding an alleged hate crime. A Vinton County father took to social media this week to tell his daughter’s story. The father, in...
VINTON COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Man wanted for murder after Charleston shooting

UPDATE (8:33 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26): Charleston Police have released the name of the victim in Friday afternoon’s shooting. Officer said Dontaze Mosley, 34, of Charleston, was found in the front yard of the house with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.  Police said Mosley had gotten […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Man charged with attempted murder after shooting at vehicle

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man accused of shooting and hitting a vehicle with gunfire is now facing charges of attempted murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence. Sheriff’s deputies say Jerrino Johnson did have a gun on August 23 and fired two shots into a vehicle parked...
IRONTON, OH
WSAZ

Man arrested following short pursuit

ONA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One man is in police custody Friday morning following a pursuit in Ona, according to Metro 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers say West Virginia State Police initiated the pursuit in the 1000 block of Blue Sulphur Road in Ona. After a short chase, police were able to arrest...
ONA, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Fleeing suspect escapes capture by Ross Co. deputies

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A traffic stop in Bainbridge turned into a pursuit Wednesday morning as a motorbike rider fled from deputies. According to initial reports, a Ross County deputy initiated a traffic stop along Main Street in the early morning hours. The bike rider, deputies say, fled, leading them on a brief pursuit through the village.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Troopers search for man who fled the scene of an accident in Ross Co.

BAINBRIDGE, Ohio — A motorcycle rider fled the scene of an injury crash this afternoon in southern Ross County. The 9-1-1 call came in shortly before 1 p.m. According to initial reports from dispatchers, one person was injured in a collision between a truck and a motorcycle. The accident happened in the 100 block of South Quarry Street in the village of Bainbridge.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Police Arrest Man Threatening Local Entity

Chillicothe – A man was arrested yesterday after he caused a scene at a local non-profit group. According to the Chillicothe Police department, they were dispatched to Friel and Associates Wednesday, located at 111 West Water Street. When they arrived they received reports that Michael L. Cydrus was making threats toward the Community Action group located at 250 Woodbridge Ave.
CHILLICOTHE, OH

