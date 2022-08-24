Read full article on original website
Mother faces charges after alleged Kanawha abduction
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 7:56 a.m. 8/27/22. A mother has been jailed on child concealment and domestic battery charges following an AMBER Alert and reported abduction. Sarah Evelyn Hall, 43, of South Charleston was booked Saturday morning at the South Central Regional Jail. Investigators said the child,...
Huntington kidnapping suspect former Ohio school superintendent
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man is in custody for allegedly attempting to kidnap two children in Huntington. Last Wednesday, the Huntington Police Department asked for the public’s help identifying a suspect who lured two children into his vehicle earlier this week. On Thursday, 59-year-old William J. Morrison III was arrested and charged with kidnapping. […]
Former Columbus-area schools superintendent accused of kidnapping
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A former superintendent of a Columbus-area school district is in custody and being held on kidnapping charges in West Virginia. William J. Morrison III was arrested Thursday and charged with kidnapping, a day after Huntington police asked for the public’s help identifying a person who lured two children into his vehicle. […]
Greenup County man faces multiple child exploitation charges, Kentucky State Police say
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Kentucky State Police said a Greenup County man faces multiple charges related to a child sexual abuse material investigation. James E. Stockham, 33, was arrested following an investigation by the undercover Internet Crimes Against Children unit, according to a news release Friday from State Police.
Man arrested in connection with kidnapping two children
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested in connection with an abduction case involving two children last week in Huntington, according to city police. William J. Morrison III, 59, of Huntington, was arrested Thursday night from his home in the 1100 block of 13th Street, the Huntington Police Department said. He is charged with two counts of kidnapping.
New Boston woman arrested for kidnapping
Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman stated his office was contacted by the Portsmouth Police Department on Sunday, August 21, 2022, in reference to an attempted kidnapping of two juveniles. Sheriff Thoroughman stated the Portsmouth Police Department responded to the scene and began an investigation. The Portsmouth Police Department requested the...
Man Sentenced for Attempted Murder in Meigs County
POMEROY, Ohio – One man has been sentenced for the attempted murder of his own mother. According to Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley, on August 22, 2022, Davis Shuler, 20, of Chauncey, Ohio was sentenced to 11 to 16.5 years in prison for Attempted Murder. Shuler entered a guilty plea to one of the four charges he was originally charged with in the case which involved him repeatedly shooting his own mother.
Two busted in Athens Co. drug raid
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — An Athens County drug raid yielded substantial amounts of suspected heroin, meth, and marijuana. According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, the Southeast Major Crime Tash Force executed a search warrant at a residence along the 13000 block of Coal Run Road yesterday. The...
One dead after accidental shooting in Sissonville
SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A 48-year-old man is dead after an accidental shooting in Sissonville Friday morning, according to Kanawha County deputies. Metro 911 officials say a call about a shooting in the 3800 block of Second Creek Road in Sissonville came in around 10:40 a.m. Law enforcement on scene tells 13 News that the […]
One injured in shooting in Charleston
UPDATE: (1:50 p.m. Aug. 26) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating after one person was injured in a shooting Friday afternoon. According to the CPD, the shooting happened around 12:10 p.m. in the 200 block of Russell Street. Police say they found the victim, identified as Shyqwon Carter, 24, with a gunshot wound to […]
Vinton Co. teen becomes victim of a hate crime
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — One parent in Vinton County is demanding accountability as the local school district tries to calm families who are asking for answers regarding an alleged hate crime. A Vinton County father took to social media this week to tell his daughter’s story. The father, in...
Man wanted for murder after Charleston shooting
UPDATE (8:33 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26): Charleston Police have released the name of the victim in Friday afternoon’s shooting. Officer said Dontaze Mosley, 34, of Charleston, was found in the front yard of the house with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police said Mosley had gotten […]
Man charged with attempted murder after shooting at vehicle
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man accused of shooting and hitting a vehicle with gunfire is now facing charges of attempted murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence. Sheriff’s deputies say Jerrino Johnson did have a gun on August 23 and fired two shots into a vehicle parked...
Man arrested following short pursuit
ONA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One man is in police custody Friday morning following a pursuit in Ona, according to Metro 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers say West Virginia State Police initiated the pursuit in the 1000 block of Blue Sulphur Road in Ona. After a short chase, police were able to arrest...
Testimony: South Charleston man shot wife while she was pregnant with his child
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man accused of shooting his wife in the head was found guilty by a jury. Kanawha County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler says that 42-year-old Anthony Morgan, of South Charleston, was found guilty of six felony offenses. Morgan was charged with malicious wounding in November of 2021 after South Charleston Police found […]
Fleeing suspect escapes capture by Ross Co. deputies
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A traffic stop in Bainbridge turned into a pursuit Wednesday morning as a motorbike rider fled from deputies. According to initial reports, a Ross County deputy initiated a traffic stop along Main Street in the early morning hours. The bike rider, deputies say, fled, leading them on a brief pursuit through the village.
18-year-old arrested after fleeing police on motorcycle at speeds of 160mph in Cabell County
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man is in custody after popping a wheelie on a motorcycle, cutting vehicles off and evading law enforcement. A criminal complaint says Brandon Ashworth, 18 of Ona, was the driver of the motorcycle. On Tuesday, Cabell County dispatch says around 10 p.m., police began pursuing a motorcycle in Barboursville. […]
Repeat offenders back on streets, Charleston mayor says ‘it’s insanity’
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston’s police chief and mayor voiced their frustrations Friday after a pair of shootings Aug. 26 that happened with in just a few hours span, one of which is now a homicide investigation. The first shooting happened on Russell Street, and the victim is recovering after a gunshot wound to the […]
Troopers search for man who fled the scene of an accident in Ross Co.
BAINBRIDGE, Ohio — A motorcycle rider fled the scene of an injury crash this afternoon in southern Ross County. The 9-1-1 call came in shortly before 1 p.m. According to initial reports from dispatchers, one person was injured in a collision between a truck and a motorcycle. The accident happened in the 100 block of South Quarry Street in the village of Bainbridge.
Chillicothe Police Arrest Man Threatening Local Entity
Chillicothe – A man was arrested yesterday after he caused a scene at a local non-profit group. According to the Chillicothe Police department, they were dispatched to Friel and Associates Wednesday, located at 111 West Water Street. When they arrived they received reports that Michael L. Cydrus was making threats toward the Community Action group located at 250 Woodbridge Ave.
