Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
videtteonline.com
Women's cross country picked to finish second in MVC preseason poll, men tabbed to take third
Illinois State women's and men's cross country were picked to finish second and third, respectively, in the 2022 Missouri Valley Conference preseason poll as announced by the league Tuesday. ISU women will have a strong return as six of their top seven runners from the 2021 season will be back...
videtteonline.com
A look ahead at ISU Career Service's upcoming job fairs
Illinois State University’s Career Services will be hosting a variety of career and internship fairs throughout the Fall semester. These fairs are an opportunity for students to meet prospective employers for part-time and full-time jobs and network with individuals in the community. According to Career Services Assistant Director Susan...
videtteonline.com
Sweet Corn Circus to return to Uptown with treats, performances and more this weekend
The annual Sweet Corn Circus is coming back to Uptown Normal this weekend. The circus will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Maddox Sweet Corn Farm is providing sweet corn that attendees can purchase freshly boiled or unshucked. “This year, we've...
Comments / 0