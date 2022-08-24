ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephanie Allain, Donald De Line to lead Producers Guild

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The Producers Guild of America has elected Hollywood veterans Stephanie Allain and Donald De Line as its new presidents, the organization said Tuesday.

Allain, a longtime producer behind films like “Dear White People,” “Hustle & Flow” and “Beyond the Lights,” is the first woman of color to assume the role in the organization’s history. De Line’s credits include “Ready Player One,” “The Italian Job” and “Pain & Gain.”

The nonprofit trade group represents more than 8,000 producers in film, television and new media and is behind the annual Producers Guild Awards, which has become the best bellwether for predicting the eventual best picture winner at the Oscars.

In a joint statement, Allain and De Line said that, “We will continue to educate the industry on the role of the producer, support producers’ efforts for fair and commensurate compensation and benefits, welcome and encourage a more diverse membership, and endeavor to attain broader healthcare coverage while educating members on the current benefits and opportunities available to them.”

They replace outgoing presidents Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher who were in the role since 2018, during which they helped guide the guild through changes from the #MeToo revolution, the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic.

