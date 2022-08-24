Mom arrested following DUI near Clovis school, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A mom collecting her child from a Clovis school was arrested following a hit-and-run crash in front of campus which led to officers establishing that her blood alcohol level was four times the legal limit, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Officers say the call about a hit and run was received around 3:00 p.m. in the area of Bullard and Helm avenues in Clovis. According to police, the suspect side-swiped the victim’s vehicle and initially failed to stop. She was pulled over a few blocks later.

The driver was detained without incident and investigators established that she was in the area to collect her child from school. After establishing that her blood alcohol level was over the legal limit, officers arrested the driver on suspicion of child endangerment and DUI.

The child was put in the care of a relative. According to the Clovis Police Department, the identity of the driver was not released due to privacy concerns.

