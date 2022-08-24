ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

Mom arrested following DUI near Clovis school, police say

By Dom McAndrew
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ua7ff_0hSlabiQ00

CLOVIS, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A mom collecting her child from a Clovis school was arrested following a hit-and-run crash in front of campus which led to officers establishing that her blood alcohol level was four times the legal limit, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Officers say the call about a hit and run was received around 3:00 p.m. in the area of Bullard and Helm avenues in Clovis. According to police, the suspect side-swiped the victim’s vehicle and initially failed to stop. She was pulled over a few blocks later.

The driver was detained without incident and investigators established that she was in the area to collect her child from school. After establishing that her blood alcohol level was over the legal limit, officers arrested the driver on suspicion of child endangerment and DUI.

The child was put in the care of a relative. According to the Clovis Police Department, the identity of the driver was not released due to privacy concerns.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Two men arrested for grand theft, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested for grand theft on Friday in Visalia according to the Visalia Police Department. According to officers at on Lebec Street and Harter Avenue around 7:30 p.m., two men identified as 19-year-old Ernesto Palacios and 36-year-old Luis Juarez were allegedly removing lumber from a construction site. Officials say […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fatal incident as vehicle rolls over in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A vehicle rolled over in Fresno County on Friday afternoon resulting in a fatality, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP Officers say the incident took place on South Cornelia Avenue and West Lincoln Avenue, west of Easton in Fresno County around 5:30 p.m. A 52-year-old man of Fresno was […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clovis, CA
Clovis, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: K9 Bruce and handler find 11 pounds of drugs

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A K-9 Officer and his handler find narcotics during a traffic stop, but before they can make an arrest the driver of the suspect vehicle fled from the scene. According to the California Highway Patrol, K-9 Officer Bruce and his handler had stopped a 2013 Nissan Altima for a vehicle code […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: 2 fatal back-to-back motorcycle crashes

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two motorcyclists are dead after two separate incidents in Fresno County on Friday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officials say that on Highway 41 and Harlan Avenue around 2:00 p.m. a motorcycle rider was approaching slower-moving traffic southbound on Highway 41. The motorcyclist started to pass in the center […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Serial car theft suspect arrested in Clovis, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested after several months of overnight car thefts and burglaries, according to the Clovis Police Department. On Wednesday, officials announced that 34-year-old Alexander Valdez of Fresno had been arrested for several car thefts and burglaries in mostly the southeast Clovis area. The department began looking into the […]
CLOVIS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Police#Alcohol#Nexstar Media Inc
msn.com

Man dies in vehicle rollover. It’s the third traffic fatality in four hours south of Fresno

A 52-year-old man from Fresno died in a solo vehicle rollover accident near Easton on Friday evening in a third traffic fatality south of Fresno within just a few hours. The man, who has not yet been identified by authorities, was traveling eastbound on Lincoln Avenue and approaching Cornelia Avenue around 5:30 p.m. when his 2007 Dodge Dakota drifted off the roadway to the right.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: Search underway for hit and run driver

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California Highway Patrol says they are searching for a hit-and-run driver Friday morning.  CHP says the crash happened around 4:30 a.m near Friant Avenue just north of Willow Avenue.  Investigators say a blue car was rear-ended by a white sedan. The blue car rolled onto its roof. The white sedan crashed […]
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
KMPH.com

One man dead after shooting in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Police are currently investigating a shooting that left one man dead Saturday morning in Central Fresno. Just after 7:00 a.m. Fresno Police received calls of a man lying in the middle of the road on Orchard Street near Yale Avenue. According to police, the caller...
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fresno Woman Killed in Three-Car Accident

Woman Killed in Fresno Multi-Car Accident Identified as Cynthia Vang. A woman tragically died following a three-car accident in Fresno on Thursday, August 18, just several feet away from her house. She has been identified as 30-year-old Cynthia Vang of Fresno. According to Fresno County officials, California Highway Patrol officers...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Armed robber swipes cash, lotto tickets, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A man armed with a handgun robbed a convenience store in southeast Fresno Friday morning, according to Fresno Police. Officers say just after 10:00 a.m. they received a call from the manager of the 7-Eleven at Chestnut and Belmont of a robbery in progress. The clerk told officers that the suspect, covered […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy