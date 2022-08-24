Read full article on original website
Related
Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin
Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
Russia Names Three Countries in Nuclear Danger Over Shelling of Plant
The UN's nuclear watchdog has called for an immediate end to military action near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, warning of the "very real risk of a nuclear disaster."
Vladimir Putin targets US in new Russian navy doctrine, warns of using hypersonic weapons
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a new naval doctrine that targets the U.S. as Russia's top global adversary. Putin signed the 55-page during an appearance in St. Petersburg to mark Russia's Navy Day. The Russian leader delivered a speech announcing Russia's plans to become a great maritime power, saying resisting the U.S. is a top goal.
Belarus commander in Ukraine says ‘troop sabotage’ likely if Minsk sends forces to fight with Russia
As concerns mount that Russia may be looking to foreign allies like Belarus to provide more boots on the ground as its forces flag in Ukraine, one Belarusian commander tells Fox News Digital this strategy could mean trouble in Minsk’s ranks. "My forecast is that it is unlikely to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dramatic moment 'six Russian commanders and five soldiers are blown up in Ukrainian ambush'
This is the moment six Russian commanders were killed in a Ukrainian ambush, according to one of Kyiv's senior officers. Dramatic footage captured how a two-vehicle convoy - said to be carrying the Russian top brass back from a meeting - were struck by anti-tank missiles. Footage, thought to have...
Russian TV Airs Nuclear Missile Warning for U.S., Britain
Panelist on Vremya Pokazhet (Time Will Tell) Yuri Kot said missiles could hit Washington or London, as fears about a possible nuclear escalation grow.
US is sending Ukraine VAMPIRE rocket launchers that can turn a regular pickup truck into a drone killer
The latest US aid package to Ukraine includes a portable VAMPIRE rocket system. The VAMPIRE kit can be used on pickup trucks, turning them into mobile weapons platforms. "It is a significant capability," Stacie Pettyjohn of the Center for a New American Security said. Ukrainian forces will soon be able...
U.S. Air Division Deploying Soldiers as Kremlin Says Russia, NATO at War
The first deputy chief of the Russian presidential staff said the West was conducting a "hot military operation" against Russia in Ukraine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ukraine Citizen Who 'Destroyed' Russian Su-34 Jet With Rifle Given Medal
"I went 'bang' with my stick. And it was like 'bang.' And it [a Russian Su-34 jet] fell," Valeriy Fedorovych said.
Russian Spy in NASA T-Shirt Caught Hunting HIMARS, Ukraine Says
The "agent of the Russian Federation" was "hunting" for the positions of the Ukrainian HIMARS, officials said.
Huge tank losses are blamed on 'inept' Russian top brass as MoD mocks 'poor' efforts of Vladimir Putin's troops in Ukraine
Britain yesterday mocked ‘the poor performance’ of Russia’s armed forces in Ukraine, blaming the country’s top brass for their ineptitude and lack of discipline. A daily intelligence report by the Ministry of Defence said Moscow had lost a large number of battle tanks because they were not equipped with explosive reactive armour technology – or ERA.
Mushroom cloud erupts at Russian base after ‘first Ukrainian missile strike’ on Crimea sends tourists fleeing from beach
A MUSHROOM cloud erupted in the sky after an attack on a Russian airbase in Crimea that sent tourists running for their lives. Amid speculation the facility had been hit by Ukrainian missiles in the nations first strike, President Zelensky vowed they will "never give up" the annexed region. Shocking...
Steven Seagal to Leave Russian 'Special Envoy' Role Amid Tensions With U.S.
Vladimir Putin gave the action movie star a Russian passport in 2016 and he has held a role as a go-between for the U.S and Russia.
Russia likely deploying 'unreliable and unpredictable' butterfly mines in Ukraine, UK intel says. The munitions reportedly maimed children in past wars.
Russia is likely using "unreliable and unpredictable" butterfly mines in Ukraine, UK intelligence said. Children mistook the mines for toys when they were used in the Soviet-Afghan War. "This poses a threat to both the local population and humanitarian mine clearance operations," the UK Defense Ministry said. Russia is likely...
Bayraktars Say Putin's Russia Won't Get Their Deadly Drones for Ukraine War
The heads of the Turkish company that makes Bayraktar TB2 drones said they support Ukraine and won't sell to Russia "no matter how much money we are offered."
Business Insider
The war in Ukraine may dent the Su-35's reputation as a top-tier Russian fighter jet
Dark clouds swirl over Russia's Su-35S Flanker fighter. Brig. Gen. Oleksiy Gromov, a deputy chief attached to the Ukrainian General Staff, had some hot gossip to spill pertaining to the Russian aviation industry in a briefing to the Ukrainian Media Center on August 11. Reporting that Russia was resorting to...
Putin commits Russia to 'vigorously' defend waters around islands claimed by Japan
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a doctrine on Sunday committing the Russian Navy to "vigorously" defend the waters around the Kuril Islands, which are claimed by Japan.
Female Russian spy posed as jewellery designer for ten years & infiltrated NATO by ‘luring commanders into honeytraps’
A RUSSIAN spy reportedly posed as a jewellery designer for ten years and infiltrated NATO by luring commanders into honeytraps. Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera - real name Olga Kolobova - has been unmasked by Bellingcat as a spy working for Russia’s GRU foreign intelligence service. She was deployed for...
americanmilitarynews.com
Zelenskiy says Ukrainian forces will target Russian troops who shoot at nuclear power plant
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says Ukrainian forces will target any Russian soldiers who shoot at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant as the two sides continue to trade blame over recent incidents of shelling at the plant.
North Korea soldiers in Ukraine would be logistical 'mess’ Putin won’t 'allow': Russia expert
Climbing Russian casualties and reports suggesting that Russia is now looking to North Korea to aid its flagging troops raised eyebrows this week as some began to question whether Moscow would drag Pyongyang into its war in Ukraine. Russia expert and former intelligence officer in Russian doctrine and strategy for...
Comments / 0