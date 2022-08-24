Read full article on original website
Texas Is Only 31st in States That Adopt the Most Dogs Per CapitaCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
Women’s Volleyball: No. 7 Ohio State falls to No. 2 Texas 3-0 in opening day sweepThe LanternAustin, TX
Austin, TX and Barton Springs Are Friendly to Dogs and Their OwnersCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Harry Styles in Austin, TX at Moody Center With Gabriels and an Added Performance Date of October 3, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Deion Sanders Reacts to Nick Saban's Big Contract Extension
The Jackson State head coach praised the Crimson Tide’s coach on his new deal.
Steve Sarkisian reveals heartfelt lessons learned from Nick Saban
As the Texas football team preps to open the season on Sept. 3, college football reporters are already looking ahead to Sept. 10, which is the Longhorns’ big date versus the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide. This week on the Rich Eisen Show, Steve Sarkisian opened up about the lessons he learned from Nick Saban during their stints together at Alabama.
Alabama Football: Three reasons Crimson Tide will win it all
Alabama Football is a widely held favorite to win the 2022 National Championship. Fifteen games, some filled with considerable challenges are the obstacles the Crimson Tide must overcome. It will not be easy. It never is and it shouldn’t be. Luck, primarily in the form of no serious injuries...
Kirk Herbstreit Names Biggest "Sleeper" Team In SEC
The SEC remains the most dominant conference in college football and just about every year there's a team from the SEC that surprises everyone with a strong season. So who does Kirk Herbstreit believe is going to be the SEC's sleeper team this year?. During a preview segment with College...
Steve Sarkisian on beating Alabama to silence doubters: Frankly I don't care what others say
Texas‘ game with Alabama in Week 2 looms large for the Longhorns. The Crimson Tide are the overwhelming favorites to beat the Longhorns to kick off Year Two of the Steve Sarkisian era. But how would it look if ‘Bama was to beat Texas by multiple scores in the same year the Longhorns announced its more to the SEC?
The 5 richest people in Dallas
Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
Nebraska football: It’s officially time to end the Scott Frost experiment
Scott Frost was brought in to turn Nebraska football around but he has done more harm than good with the Cornhuskers in the Big Ten’s basement. Up 28-17 in the third quarter, Nebraska football looked like it was just going to run away with a season-opening win over Northwestern in Ireland.
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
Who doesn't love a good burger from time to time? If it comes with some nice fries or some onion rings on the side, even better! No matter how you prefer your burger, nowadays you can find lots of places that prepare it just the way you like it. And if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Alabama that you should definitely visit in case you haven’t already. All of these burger places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. And while a burger might not be the healthiest thing to have, it's perfectly alright to have one from time to time. It's all about balance after all.
WATCH: Tate Ratledge Talks Dabo Swinney Attempting to Flip Him From Georgia
Tate Ratledge was a long-time commit to the University of Georgia. He was all but ready to move to Athens and early enroll in the University of Georgia. That was until Sam Pittman, then offensive line coach at Georgia, announced he'd taken the head coaching job at the University of Arkansas. ...
Alabama commit Olaus Alinen pushing for two of his HS teammates to join him at Alabama
Alabama has already begun to recruit prospects for the 2024 recruiting class. In fact, the Crimson Tide already have three hard commits for the class thus far. However, one 2023 commit, Olaus Alinen, is pushing for more to join him in Tuscaloosa. Specifically, he tagged twin brothers and high school teammates Jerod Smith and Jacob Smith in a tweet.
Texas Little Leaguer stunningly robbed a sure-fire home run while losing his hat
The 2022 Little League World Series continues to show off moments of incredible talent from youths across the world. On Wednesday, Texas (Southwest Region) and Pennsylvania (Mid-Atlantic Region) were playing in an elimination game as the championship looms ahead this upcoming weekend. With Texas holding a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the third, it seemed as if this deep shot from Braden Hatch was destined to crest the wall for the tying home run.
1 College Football Game Scheduled for This Weekend Appears To Be In Jeopardy
Over the past few hours, rumors have emerged suggesting one college football game will be cancelled. A quick search on social media shows plenty of people wondering if the game between North Carolina and Florida A&M will be played. A rumor emerged suggesting FAMU is dealing with eligibility issues. According...
'Bama's Bryce Young Wastes No Time Entering Arkansas Living Rooms
This year's Walker Hayes is already interrupting college football viewing
Look: Ohio State Fans Not Happy With Desmond Howard
During a segment for ESPN College Football this week, Desmond Howard made an interesting comment about Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. Howard revealed that he doesn't get why Stroud has the best odds to win the Heisman Trophy this season. "First I would like to say that I don’t think...
thecomeback.com
Football world reacts to high school coach fight viral video
High school football can be quite dramatic at times with fans, coaches, and players putting plenty of emotion into the game. But one Mississippi high school coach took it a little too far on Thursday night, resulting in a bloody fight in the stands. Heidelberg High School head football coach...
Vicksburg Post
Former Vicksburg High football coach Nowell goes viral over fight in stands
A former Vicksburg High School football coach was involved in a fight in the bleachers during a game Thursday night. Jim Nowell, the football head coach at Heidelberg High School and a former VHS assistant, was sitting in the stands scouting a game between Quitman and Wayne County when he got into a shouting match with a fan.
Ohio State football: Jaxon Smith-Njigba says what everyone is thinking
Everyone is expecting big things from this Ohio State football team. It’s not just fans around Columbus either. The national media is also expecting this Buckeye team to compete for a national championship. Some people are even picking the Buckeyes to win it all. As far as expectations go,...
SEC school could flip Ohio State's top wide receiver commit
In the dog-eat-dog world of college football recruiting, it's not over until it's over, something Ohio State could learn when it comes to top recruit Carnell Tate. Tate is a consensus 4-star prospect and top 10 wide receiver nationally, and when he pledged to the Buckeyes, was their No. 2 pickup in ...
Desmond Howard dismisses perception Ohio State is the biggest threat to Alabama winning it all
Las Vegas sports books, as well as the USA Today coaches and Associated Press polls, will tell you that Alabama stands supreme heading into this college football season. The overwhelmingly consensus No. 1 team. With Ohio State solidly behind but comfortably ahead of Georgia and the other contenders for the silver medal spot in preseason voting.
FOX Sports
Nick Saban weighs in on Texas, Oklahoma heading to SEC, Bryce Young | THE HERD
Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk about the latest developments in College Football, and his expectations for the upcoming seasons. Colin asks Saban his thoughts on the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners moving to join the SEC by 2025, and what his expectations for Heisman-Winning QB Bryce Young are this season.
FanSided
