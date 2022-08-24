Read full article on original website
Spokane council member Cathcart preparing letter to Department of Commerce regarding Trent homeless shelter
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Councilmember Michael Cathcart is preparing to send a letter to Secretary Lisa Brown of the Washington State Department of Commerce regarding the siting of homeless services in West Spokane. The draft letter was found in the City's public safety and community health agendas for...
Palisades Park Fire | Fire burning in Northwest Spokane, Level 3 and Level 1 evacuations in place
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Red Cross shelter has been opened at West Central Community Center at 1603 N Belt Street. The shelter opens at 8 p.m., and pets are welcome. Level 3 evacuations have been downgraded to Level 1 in the boundaries North to Houston, South to River Ridge, West to Government Way and East to the Spokane River, according to Spokane County Emergency Management.
'I felt my safety was compromised': Fears drive Coeur d' Alene librarian to quit
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — When Delaney Daly began her job at the Coeur d’Alene Public Library on Aug. 23, 2021, as children’s library supervisor, she had high hopes it would be a great chapter in her life. A little more than 10 months later, she quit. She...
Sheriff Bob Norris hosts town hall meeting addressing several issues in Kootenai County
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — It was standing room only at Thursday's town hall meeting with Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris, where he and his deputies discussed a wide range of issues they say the community wants answers to. Those issues include how law enforcement an active shooter like the...
'Something's got to be done': Increase in the number of Coeur d'Alene short-term rentals affecting neighborhoods
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Jim Volke has had four neighbors in 22 years at his Cherry Hill home. Good folks, all. The fifth who arrived last summer, not so much. The home became a short-term rental. It was quiet at first, but then, it got busier. And louder. One...
Two lanes on I-90 near Spokane International Airport closing for repairs
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Drivers traveling on I-90 near Spokane International Airport (GEG) will need to plan ahead as nightly delays are expected for a few days. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), beginning Sunday, Aug. 28 until Wednesday, Aug. 31, the left two lanes on I-90 eastbound, from the Geiger interchange to Maple Street, will be closed.
Fun Spokane events you must attend this weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — Ready for the weekend?. Many events are happening in Spokane this week. Temperatures in the forecast are expected to be in the 80s this weekend, so there are plenty of activities to go around without sweltering in the heat. Attend the Tacos Y Tequila cultural celebration...
Opening delayed for Sprague and Barker intersection in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The city of Spokane Valley announced it will not open the Barker Road and Sprague Avenue roundabout on Aug. 20 as planned. The city has decided to delay the roundabout opening that was scheduled for Aug. 20 to the end of August. The decision was made because the city is investigating potential quality control issues with some of the materials placed in the construction.
'I got the silver lining at the end of the rainbow' | Local family adopts husky rescued after No-Li truck crash
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — The recent theft of a No-Li Brewery truck in Airway Heights led police to discover a husky dog that appeared to be malnourished. One week later, that dog is now happy with his new family. No-Li owner John Bryant woke up to a call from...
Teachers, school staff get free coffee at Wake Up Call on Sept. 1
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Wake Up Call is starting off the school year by thanking teachers and school workers by offering free drinks on Thursday, Sep.1. Teachers and staff of schools can stop by any of the 12 Wake Up Call coffee locations in Spokane, Spokane Valley and Coeur d’Alene to take advantage of the annual promotion. All staff needs to bring their IDs to receive a free drink of their choice.
Active investigation underway for early morning shooting in the area of 23rd Avenue and S. Pines Road
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) responded to a reported shooting in the area of 23rd Avenue and South Pines Street early Thursday morning. At approximately 2 a.m., SVPD received a call from the victim who was searching the area of 23rd Avenue and South Pines Road for his lost dog.
STA announce major changes for the end of August
SPOKANE, Wash. — Three times a year, the Spokane Transit Authority (STA) goes through changes to better cater to Spokane citizens. This year is no different, but they are earlier, with upcoming changes happening next Sunday, Aug. 28. With the new schedule and stops, STA also announced several new...
Kootenai County to retain penalties, interest from delinquent property taxes
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Some city leaders in Kootenai County say the county is converting tax revenue belonging to their cities for the county’s use and that the move will cost local taxing districts thousands of dollars. Meanwhile, the county asserts that the change is based on a...
Analyzing COVID-19's impact on Spokane businesses
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane had business closure after business closure during the COVID-19 pandemic, with notable staple the White Elephant closing its doors in 2020. Diving deep into the numbers, however, there’s more to the story of the pandemic closures in 2020-2021. Sherri Davies owns Heavenly Teas, which...
Take your dog for a dip in the Spokane Valley Mission pool
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Bring your furry friend to the Valley Mission Pool during the Paws in the Pool event this Sunday. Dogs must be six months or older, have updated vaccination records, be spayed or neutered and must be friendly. Only two dogs are allowed per owner. The...
New nursing program soon to be part of EWU curriculum
CHENEY, Wash. — A new program introduced to Eastern Washington University (EWU) may help address the critical medical staff shortage throughout the country. EWU has received approval from the state board to move forward with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program. This is the university's third, and most critical step, in a four-step process.
Intense flames destroy Cheney motel, building at risk of collapsing
CHENEY, Wash. — Fire destroyed the Motel in Cheney overnight on Tuesday, in one of the most intense fires the city said it has ever seen. The fire started around 12:30 a.m. at the motel on State Route 904 and Vine Street. Cheney police were the first to arrive on the scene and worked to safely evacuate the building.
South Hill Grill anticipates closing its doors in October to make room for Chick-fil-A
SPOKANE, Wash. — The South Hill Grill posted an official announcement on Facebook and addressed rumors surrounding its closing. In a Facebook post, the South Hill Grill said, “To all of our loyal long term customers, we know there is a lot of talk going around about us closing at the end of the month. This is NOT accurate, we still have till the end of October before Chick-fil-A demolishes our building.”
Four new stores coming to River Park Square mall
SPOKANE, Wash. — Life is slowly coming back to River Park Square mall after a difficult pandemic. Four new stores are announced to open in 2022. According to a press release from the River Park Square mall, “These new offerings complement the shopping center's blend of premier national brands and local talent.”
Spokane police closes off traffic at intersection of Francis and Florida after crash involving car and motorcycle
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are currently responding to what they describe as a serious collision involving a car and motorcycle. SPD says they are advising a traffic closure for the intersection of Francis Ave. at Florida St. This means that traffic will be completely shut down in that area.
