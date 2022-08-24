ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KREM2

Palisades Park Fire | Fire burning in Northwest Spokane, Level 3 and Level 1 evacuations in place

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Red Cross shelter has been opened at West Central Community Center at 1603 N Belt Street. The shelter opens at 8 p.m., and pets are welcome. Level 3 evacuations have been downgraded to Level 1 in the boundaries North to Houston, South to River Ridge, West to Government Way and East to the Spokane River, according to Spokane County Emergency Management.
KREM2

Two lanes on I-90 near Spokane International Airport closing for repairs

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Drivers traveling on I-90 near Spokane International Airport (GEG) will need to plan ahead as nightly delays are expected for a few days. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), beginning Sunday, Aug. 28 until Wednesday, Aug. 31, the left two lanes on I-90 eastbound, from the Geiger interchange to Maple Street, will be closed.
KREM2

Fun Spokane events you must attend this weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. — Ready for the weekend?. Many events are happening in Spokane this week. Temperatures in the forecast are expected to be in the 80s this weekend, so there are plenty of activities to go around without sweltering in the heat. Attend the Tacos Y Tequila cultural celebration...
KREM2

Opening delayed for Sprague and Barker intersection in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The city of Spokane Valley announced it will not open the Barker Road and Sprague Avenue roundabout on Aug. 20 as planned. The city has decided to delay the roundabout opening that was scheduled for Aug. 20 to the end of August. The decision was made because the city is investigating potential quality control issues with some of the materials placed in the construction.
KREM2

Teachers, school staff get free coffee at Wake Up Call on Sept. 1

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Wake Up Call is starting off the school year by thanking teachers and school workers by offering free drinks on Thursday, Sep.1. Teachers and staff of schools can stop by any of the 12 Wake Up Call coffee locations in Spokane, Spokane Valley and Coeur d’Alene to take advantage of the annual promotion. All staff needs to bring their IDs to receive a free drink of their choice.
KREM2

STA announce major changes for the end of August

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three times a year, the Spokane Transit Authority (STA) goes through changes to better cater to Spokane citizens. This year is no different, but they are earlier, with upcoming changes happening next Sunday, Aug. 28. With the new schedule and stops, STA also announced several new...
KREM2

Analyzing COVID-19's impact on Spokane businesses

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane had business closure after business closure during the COVID-19 pandemic, with notable staple the White Elephant closing its doors in 2020. Diving deep into the numbers, however, there’s more to the story of the pandemic closures in 2020-2021. Sherri Davies owns Heavenly Teas, which...
KREM2

New nursing program soon to be part of EWU curriculum

CHENEY, Wash. — A new program introduced to Eastern Washington University (EWU) may help address the critical medical staff shortage throughout the country. EWU has received approval from the state board to move forward with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program. This is the university's third, and most critical step, in a four-step process.
KREM2

Intense flames destroy Cheney motel, building at risk of collapsing

CHENEY, Wash. — Fire destroyed the Motel in Cheney overnight on Tuesday, in one of the most intense fires the city said it has ever seen. The fire started around 12:30 a.m. at the motel on State Route 904 and Vine Street. Cheney police were the first to arrive on the scene and worked to safely evacuate the building.
KREM2

South Hill Grill anticipates closing its doors in October to make room for Chick-fil-A

SPOKANE, Wash. — The South Hill Grill posted an official announcement on Facebook and addressed rumors surrounding its closing. In a Facebook post, the South Hill Grill said, “To all of our loyal long term customers, we know there is a lot of talk going around about us closing at the end of the month. This is NOT accurate, we still have till the end of October before Chick-fil-A demolishes our building.”
KREM2

Four new stores coming to River Park Square mall

SPOKANE, Wash. — Life is slowly coming back to River Park Square mall after a difficult pandemic. Four new stores are announced to open in 2022. According to a press release from the River Park Square mall, “These new offerings complement the shopping center's blend of premier national brands and local talent.”
