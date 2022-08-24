Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This unique Chicago license plate is the first of its kind and is being auctioned offKath LeeChicago, IL
This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in ChicagolandJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Prepaid Gas Cards of $150 or Transit Cards of $50 Are AvailableCadrene HeslopChicago, IL
Fun For Less in Chicago: Museum of Science and Industry Free DaysLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Related
Nolan Arenado Loses His Mind at Umpire's Awful Call
Nolan Arenado flipped out after John Libka called him out on a terrible call.
WATCH: Albert Pujols Gives Game-Worn Jersey to Young Cardinals Fan
St. Louis Cardinals' great Albert Pujols gifted a young Cardinals fan his game-worn jersey, following the Cardinals 7-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field Wednesday night. He also signed a baseball for the fan before the game.
ESPN
St. Louis Cardinals place slugger Nolan Arenado on paternity leave, add rookie Juan Yepez
The St. Louis Cardinals have placed star third baseman Nolan Arenado on the paternity list to be with his wife for the birth of their first child. The Cardinals also recalled rookie infielder/outfielder Juan Yepez from Triple-A Memphis on Friday. They also welcomed the return of reliever Ryan Helsley from a week on paternity leave, including a stint on the restricted list after he extended his absence because his child needed some extra tests.
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols sitting Thursday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman/designated hitter Albert Pujols is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs. What It Means:. Lars Nootbaar will shift into the DH role in place of Pujols while Paul Goldschmidt returns to play first base...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Nick Madrigal not in Cubs' lineup for Thursday matinee
Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Dakota Hudson and the St. Louis Cardinals. Madrigal will yield second base and leadoff duties to Zach McKinstry on Thursday afternoon. Christopher Morel will start on third base and bat ninth. McKinstry...
Cubs Prospect Mervis Hits 25th Home Run of the Year
Chicago Cubs first base prospect Matt Mervis has been one of this season's biggest minor league successes for the team and he kept his season rolling Wednesday.
Broadcaster Hughes ‘speechless’ over Cubs HOF nod
Pat Hughes said he was hoping one day his name would join the illustrious group of former players, coaches, executives, broadcasters and key figures in the Cubs Hall of Fame. “You always hope for things like that,” Hughes said. “But some things are almost so lofty that you don't really dwell on it because you don't want to be disappointed. So, I did not sit around thinking about it a lot.”
Pinstripe Alley
The Aaron Judge Home Run Record Tracker: Game 124
Welcome to a new daily feature for the final six weeks of the Yankees’ 2022 season. It’s no secret that at this point, Aaron Judge has become the story of Major League Baseball. He’s turned his final tour around the majors before free agency into his own playground of destruction, and even after going homerless for nine games, he got back on track against the Mets with homers on consecutive nights to reach No. 48.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Zach McKinstry homers as Cubs beat Cardinals 7-1
CHICAGO (AP) — Zach McKinstry homered and drove in three runs, helping the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-1 on Wednesday night. Nico Hoerner had three hits for Chicago, and Yan Gomes added two RBIs. Rowan Wick (4-6) got five outs for the win, leading a solid performance by the Cubs bullpen.
Adam Engel drops series-sealing catch against Orioles
A costly error allowed the Baltimore Orioles to take Thursday's game and the series away from the White Sox. After Liam Hendriks got Kyle Stowers at the plate with two outs in the ninth inning, he pitched him a fastball. Stowers cranked a high fly ball down the left field...
Longest MLB hitting streaks ever: 2022 to baseball history
What is the longest MLB hitting streak ever? New York Yankees legend Joe DiMaggio is famous for his 56-game stretch,
Cubs Honor Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina Before Final Game at Wrigley
Prior to Thursday afternoon's game, the Chicago Cubs honored St. Louis Cardinals' greats Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina, for their final game at Wrigley Field. Pujols and Molina have both said 2022 will be their final Major League season. The pair of Cardinals' multi-all-stars were each given a number from the Wrigley Field manual scoreboard; the Cubs made generous contributions to each player's nonprofit charity.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees prospects: Deivi García turns in rare gem, Zack Britton rehabs
C Rob Brantly 0-4 3B Armando Alvarez 2-3, HR, RBI, BB. Sean Boyle 7 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 4 K, 3 HR (win) — three solo shots, but a win!. Edward Mujica 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (save) Double-A Somerset Patriots:...
NBC Sports
Dodger for life – or not
In the course of a few traumatic days in May 1998, Michael J. Piazza’s world was turned upside down. After all, he was baptized to be a Dodger. Tommy Lasorda and Vince Piazza, Mike’s father, both grew up in the Philadelphia working class suburb of Norristown. The two were best friends and Lasorda was godfather to Vince’s son Tommy, Mike’s younger brother. When Lasorda signed a contract to pitch for the Brooklyn Dodgers, he became Vince’s idol.
Cubs Prospect Moises Ballesteros Continues Torrid Season
Moises Ballesteros had another great night at the plate, continuing his rapid emergence has a top prospect in the Chicago Cubs organization.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to crazy White Sox-Orioles finish
Heading into Thursday’s series finale, the Chicago White Sox were 63-61, while the Baltimore Orioles were 64-59. While those records may not seem that different, the attitude around the two teams is night and day. The way Thursday’s game went was a perfect reflection of the way the season has gone for both.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
White Sox's Johnny Cueto hopes to fend off D-backs
Tony La Russa receives reimbursement for managing the Chicago White Sox, but he pondered the prospect of turning the tables after right-hander Johnny Cueto's most recent start. "Really, it's worth paying just to watch him," La Russa said. "He's an artist." Cueto again proved dominant on Saturday, blanking the host...
FOX Sports
Dickerson leads Cardinals against the Cubs following 4-hit game
St. Louis Cardinals (71-53, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (54-70, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (6-6, 4.33 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (3-5, 3.83 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -130, Cubs +109; over/under is 8...
Orioles walk off White Sox in 11th after tying game in 9th
Kyle Stowers hit his first major league homer to tie the game with Baltimore down to its last strike, and the Orioles went on to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox in 11 innings Thursday night. Anthony Santander won it with an RBI single, but it was Stowers...
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0