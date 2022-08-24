ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

St. Louis Cardinals place slugger Nolan Arenado on paternity leave, add rookie Juan Yepez

The St. Louis Cardinals have placed star third baseman Nolan Arenado on the paternity list to be with his wife for the birth of their first child. The Cardinals also recalled rookie infielder/outfielder Juan Yepez from Triple-A Memphis on Friday. They also welcomed the return of reliever Ryan Helsley from a week on paternity leave, including a stint on the restricted list after he extended his absence because his child needed some extra tests.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols sitting Thursday for St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman/designated hitter Albert Pujols is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs. What It Means:. Lars Nootbaar will shift into the DH role in place of Pujols while Paul Goldschmidt returns to play first base...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Nick Madrigal not in Cubs' lineup for Thursday matinee

Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Dakota Hudson and the St. Louis Cardinals. Madrigal will yield second base and leadoff duties to Zach McKinstry on Thursday afternoon. Christopher Morel will start on third base and bat ninth. McKinstry...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Broadcaster Hughes ‘speechless’ over Cubs HOF nod

Pat Hughes said he was hoping one day his name would join the illustrious group of former players, coaches, executives, broadcasters and key figures in the Cubs Hall of Fame. “You always hope for things like that,” Hughes said. “But some things are almost so lofty that you don't really dwell on it because you don't want to be disappointed. So, I did not sit around thinking about it a lot.”
CHICAGO, IL
Pinstripe Alley

The Aaron Judge Home Run Record Tracker: Game 124

Welcome to a new daily feature for the final six weeks of the Yankees’ 2022 season. It’s no secret that at this point, Aaron Judge has become the story of Major League Baseball. He’s turned his final tour around the majors before free agency into his own playground of destruction, and even after going homerless for nine games, he got back on track against the Mets with homers on consecutive nights to reach No. 48.
MLB
FOX Sports

Zach McKinstry homers as Cubs beat Cardinals 7-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach McKinstry homered and drove in three runs, helping the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-1 on Wednesday night. Nico Hoerner had three hits for Chicago, and Yan Gomes added two RBIs. Rowan Wick (4-6) got five outs for the win, leading a solid performance by the Cubs bullpen.
CHICAGO, IL
FanNation Fastball

Cubs Honor Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina Before Final Game at Wrigley

Prior to Thursday afternoon's game, the Chicago Cubs honored St. Louis Cardinals' greats Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina, for their final game at Wrigley Field. Pujols and Molina have both said 2022 will be their final Major League season. The pair of Cardinals' multi-all-stars were each given a number from the Wrigley Field manual scoreboard; the Cubs made generous contributions to each player's nonprofit charity.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Dodger for life – or not

In the course of a few traumatic days in May 1998, Michael J. Piazza’s world was turned upside down. After all, he was baptized to be a Dodger. Tommy Lasorda and Vince Piazza, Mike’s father, both grew up in the Philadelphia working class suburb of Norristown. The two were best friends and Lasorda was godfather to Vince’s son Tommy, Mike’s younger brother. When Lasorda signed a contract to pitch for the Brooklyn Dodgers, he became Vince’s idol.
MLB
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to crazy White Sox-Orioles finish

Heading into Thursday’s series finale, the Chicago White Sox were 63-61, while the Baltimore Orioles were 64-59. While those records may not seem that different, the attitude around the two teams is night and day. The way Thursday’s game went was a perfect reflection of the way the season has gone for both.
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox's Johnny Cueto hopes to fend off D-backs

Tony La Russa receives reimbursement for managing the Chicago White Sox, but he pondered the prospect of turning the tables after right-hander Johnny Cueto's most recent start. "Really, it's worth paying just to watch him," La Russa said. "He's an artist." Cueto again proved dominant on Saturday, blanking the host...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Dickerson leads Cardinals against the Cubs following 4-hit game

St. Louis Cardinals (71-53, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (54-70, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (6-6, 4.33 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (3-5, 3.83 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -130, Cubs +109; over/under is 8...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
