There is so much going on this weekend in Flint and Genesee County. Coming up this weekend, Flint and Genesee County will come alive with several awesome events. From the Crim Festival of Races to the Tattoo City Tattoo Convention and The Ally Challenge to Thomas the Tank Engine at Crossroads Village & Huckleberry Railroad, there is definitely something for everyone in the next few day.

GENESEE COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO