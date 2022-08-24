ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

1240 WJIM

Look Inside Of This Now Abandoned High School In Flint

If you're from the Flint area, you probably know of this now abandoned high school in the area. The architecture is unmatched by many modern-day schools and is a sight to see. While today, it is covered with graffiti, you can still see the beauty the building has to offer.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Grand Blanc Marketplace getting much more than a facelift

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) – More grand plans are on the way for the Grand Blanc Marketplace. “We really are excited to get this project moving,” Grand Blanc City Manager Wendy Jean-Buhrer said. Once construction is completed, the former home to Farmer Jack and Kmart will have three...
GRAND BLANC, MI
Cars 108

Here’s What’s Happening This Weekend in Flint and Genesee County

There is so much going on this weekend in Flint and Genesee County. Coming up this weekend, Flint and Genesee County will come alive with several awesome events. From the Crim Festival of Races to the Tattoo City Tattoo Convention and The Ally Challenge to Thomas the Tank Engine at Crossroads Village & Huckleberry Railroad, there is definitely something for everyone in the next few day.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
100.7 WITL

Look Inside This Now Abandoned Motel In Saginaw

More than not, you won't have to look too hard to find an abandoned piece of Michigan history. Whether it is an important piece or just a piece of history that is just purely out and about, just collecting dust. There's a motel based in Saginaw that is collecting dust...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Water main breaks disrupt service to Midland residents

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Several water main breaks in Midland disrupted service to residents Friday morning. As of 12:30 p.m. water service remained off for residents on Campau Drive from N. Saginaw to Luhring. It is unknown at this time when service will be restored.
MIDLAND, MI
review-mag.com

New Kid In Town • Sozo Saginaw Integrates Quality with Affordability

One of the most welcomed additions to the Saginaw cannabis marketplace is the newly opened Sozo, which is located at 2617 Bay Rd. and recently had their ribbon cutting on June 10th of this year. According to Chief Strategy Advisor Kristi Kelly, the company was formed in 2018 and is...
SAGINAW, MI
MLive.com

Michigan's Best Local Eats: Tea Bee in Grand Blanc

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Tea Bee in Grand Blanc. Scott Poehner, co-owner of Tea Bee, holds an open tin of English Breakfast tea at his store in Grand Blanc on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. The English Breakfast is one of 130+ loose leaf teas the shop sells.Get Photo. 5...
GRAND BLANC, MI
WNEM

Destroyer celebrates 10 years on the Saginaw river

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A piece of naval history is celebrating a decade of being docked on the Saginaw River. Visitors of the USS Edison have the chance to learn about the remarkable history of the destroyer while walking through the museum. “We wanted this to be a community...
SAGINAW, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Chicken Wing Festival Offering Delicious Weekend

It’s a very Michigan thing to love chicken wings. The only people I know of who don’t love chicken wings around here are vegetarians. That said, if chicken wings are your thing, make note that a major event is on the way. The Michigan Chicken Wing Festival is...
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Katy’s Kards opens event space for parties, celebrations

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Katy’s Kards is opening its doors to hold parties and events in Saginaw Township. Katy’s Kards, located at 1206 Court St., hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Aug. 26 for its new event space. Customers can rent out a space next...
SAGINAW, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Harrison Street Fair begins today!

When the Old US-27 Motor Tour stops at Harrison, this afternoon, August 26th, they will be just a small part of Harrison’s annual Street Fair which is scheduled all day both today and tomorrow, (Saturday) with loads of activities to add to the Street Fair celebrations. Hosted by the...
HARRISON, MI
WNEM

U of M-Flint college freshmen move into dorms

More grand plans are on the way for the Grand Blanc Marketplace. Woman found dead after hit-and-run in Isabella Co. Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Isabella County. Crim Festival kicks off weekend of races. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Many are flocking to Flint for the...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Fashion Square Mall sells for more than $10.7M as auction ends

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The online auction for Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw Township has ended. The property sold for a bid of more than $10.7 million. The bidding started on Monday at $2.3 million, according to the online listing. The mall was built in 1972 and renovated in...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Saginaw Co. woman wins $300K on instant game

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw County woman won $300,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Cashword multiplier instant game. The 62-year-old, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the GC Express gas station, located at 3511 Mertz Road in Caro. “Cashword is my favorite game and...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI

