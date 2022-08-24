Read full article on original website
Look Inside Of This Now Abandoned High School In Flint
If you're from the Flint area, you probably know of this now abandoned high school in the area. The architecture is unmatched by many modern-day schools and is a sight to see. While today, it is covered with graffiti, you can still see the beauty the building has to offer.
WNEM
Grand Blanc Marketplace getting much more than a facelift
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) – More grand plans are on the way for the Grand Blanc Marketplace. “We really are excited to get this project moving,” Grand Blanc City Manager Wendy Jean-Buhrer said. Once construction is completed, the former home to Farmer Jack and Kmart will have three...
Here’s What’s Happening This Weekend in Flint and Genesee County
There is so much going on this weekend in Flint and Genesee County. Coming up this weekend, Flint and Genesee County will come alive with several awesome events. From the Crim Festival of Races to the Tattoo City Tattoo Convention and The Ally Challenge to Thomas the Tank Engine at Crossroads Village & Huckleberry Railroad, there is definitely something for everyone in the next few day.
Look Inside This Now Abandoned Motel In Saginaw
More than not, you won't have to look too hard to find an abandoned piece of Michigan history. Whether it is an important piece or just a piece of history that is just purely out and about, just collecting dust. There's a motel based in Saginaw that is collecting dust...
WNEM
Water main breaks disrupt service to Midland residents
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Several water main breaks in Midland disrupted service to residents Friday morning. As of 12:30 p.m. water service remained off for residents on Campau Drive from N. Saginaw to Luhring. It is unknown at this time when service will be restored.
review-mag.com
New Kid In Town • Sozo Saginaw Integrates Quality with Affordability
One of the most welcomed additions to the Saginaw cannabis marketplace is the newly opened Sozo, which is located at 2617 Bay Rd. and recently had their ribbon cutting on June 10th of this year. According to Chief Strategy Advisor Kristi Kelly, the company was formed in 2018 and is...
MLive.com
Michigan's Best Local Eats: Tea Bee in Grand Blanc
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Tea Bee in Grand Blanc. Scott Poehner, co-owner of Tea Bee, holds an open tin of English Breakfast tea at his store in Grand Blanc on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. The English Breakfast is one of 130+ loose leaf teas the shop sells.Get Photo. 5...
WNEM
DNR: Saginaw River mouth access site to temporarily close for improvements
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The Saginaw River Mouth Boating Access Site is set to close this fall for an improvement project, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. This will affect anyone wanting to access the Saginaw Bay or the Saginaw River this fall as the Saginaw River...
WNEM
Destroyer celebrates 10 years on the Saginaw river
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A piece of naval history is celebrating a decade of being docked on the Saginaw River. Visitors of the USS Edison have the chance to learn about the remarkable history of the destroyer while walking through the museum. “We wanted this to be a community...
review-mag.com
THE ANTIQUE WAREHOUSE • Celebrating a 40 Year Legacy of Timeless Treasures & Memories
“I quite like antiques. I like things that are old and the history they bring with them. I would rather fly to Morocco on an $800 ticket and buy a chair for $300 than spend $1,100 on one at Pottery Barn”. - Walton Goggins. Perhaps one of the most enticing...
1 Woman Dead After A Pedestrian Accident On Chevrolet Avenue (Flint, MI)
The Flint Police Department is investigating a pedestrian crash that killed a woman on Chevrolet Avenue in Flint on Friday. According to the police, the female pedestrian was [..]
How Flint Residents Can Win Big Money Cleaning Up Their Neighborhoods
Attention all Flint neighborhood residents and businesses! The deadline is next week, September 3rd, to sign up for the third annual Step Up, Pick Up community clean up competition. Sponsored by Communities First, Inc. right here in Flint, this initiative runs from September 3rd to 17th, urging Flint residents to...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Chicken Wing Festival Offering Delicious Weekend
It’s a very Michigan thing to love chicken wings. The only people I know of who don’t love chicken wings around here are vegetarians. That said, if chicken wings are your thing, make note that a major event is on the way. The Michigan Chicken Wing Festival is...
WNEM
Katy’s Kards opens event space for parties, celebrations
SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Katy’s Kards is opening its doors to hold parties and events in Saginaw Township. Katy’s Kards, located at 1206 Court St., hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Aug. 26 for its new event space. Customers can rent out a space next...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Harrison Street Fair begins today!
When the Old US-27 Motor Tour stops at Harrison, this afternoon, August 26th, they will be just a small part of Harrison’s annual Street Fair which is scheduled all day both today and tomorrow, (Saturday) with loads of activities to add to the Street Fair celebrations. Hosted by the...
abc12.com
Water main break in Grand Blanc neighborhood cuts off service to some
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Some water customers in Grand Blanc lost service on Thursday after a water main break. City officials say repairs to the broken water main are under way on Boutell Drive in the neighborhood south of Perry Road and east of Saginaw Street. Water service has...
Flint’s Arab American Heritage Council to host annual community picnic this weekend
FLINT, MI -- The Arab American Heritage Council is hosting its annual community picnic this weekend. Family and friends will gather for hamburgers and dishes to pass from 2-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28 at Seven Lakes State Park, located at 14390 Fish Lake Road in Holly. Activities like soccer, volleyball,...
WNEM
U of M-Flint college freshmen move into dorms
More grand plans are on the way for the Grand Blanc Marketplace. Woman found dead after hit-and-run in Isabella Co. Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Isabella County. Crim Festival kicks off weekend of races. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Many are flocking to Flint for the...
WNEM
Fashion Square Mall sells for more than $10.7M as auction ends
SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The online auction for Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw Township has ended. The property sold for a bid of more than $10.7 million. The bidding started on Monday at $2.3 million, according to the online listing. The mall was built in 1972 and renovated in...
WNEM
Saginaw Co. woman wins $300K on instant game
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw County woman won $300,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Cashword multiplier instant game. The 62-year-old, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the GC Express gas station, located at 3511 Mertz Road in Caro. “Cashword is my favorite game and...
