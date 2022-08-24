To be accommodated or to not be accommodated: One BGSU Firelands student shares her experience with Accessibility Services

Read full article on original website
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
Bluegrass, Gospel Singers Darin and Brooke Aldridge to Sing at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 18Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
Laurie Berkner to Perform at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 27Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
bgfalconmedia.com
A legacy fell for another to be built
Bowling Green State University has been constructing the Alumni Gateway, off Thurstin Ave. and Court St., with hopes of strengthening the connection between the school and city. The university was once formatted for vehicles to drive up into the Bowen-Thompson Quadrangle, providing community members easy access to the campus. The...
bgfalconmedia.com
Exploring Beloved Traditions at BGSU
As Bowling Green State University welcomes incoming freshmen and begins a new semester, students will begin to learn what it takes to be a true Falcon through tradition. Every college celebrates cherished traditions that rally school spirit and camaraderie, and BGSU is no exception. On August 20, the Office of Campus Activities hosted a Traditions Tour to highlight students’ and alums’ favorite traditions over the years.
Mom attends Bowling Green State University alongside daughter
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Tiffany and Marlee Eckert hold the distinction of being a mother-daughter duo attending Bowling Green State University at the same time. Marlee is setting foot on campus this fall as a freshman, while Tiffany is beginning her second year majoring in Human Development and Family Studies. Tiffany is scheduled to graduate in the spring 2023.
bgfalconmedia.com
Second annual Rally BG back on Main St.
Time for some fun on Bowling Green’s Main St. to welcome students back to the community for the school year. The City of Bowling Green and Bowling Green State University have collaborated for the second annual Rally BG on Main and invites the community and students out for a fun event.
13abc.com
Talks over lawsuit involving Sylvania Schools transportation plan
Sylvania Schools approves 2022-2023 School Bus Stop Plan, amid mediation talks regarding Transportation Plan lawsuit. Parents say they've seen safety issues now that Rossford students are getting on the bus on the main roads. Owens President Dr. Dione Somverville highlighted that the college offers non-traditional coursework while continuing its existing...
13abc.com
Wood County farm helping abused, neglected horses sees greater need for help
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are plenty of small animal rescues doing great work around our region, but not as many that focus on bigger animals, like horses. The Healing Barn in Wood County has been helping horses for decades. It is one of only a few horse rescues around...
13abc.com
Local family’s gift opens new possibilities for Cherry Street Mission Ministries guests
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - People who are experiencing homelessness are often outside in all kinds of weather. While many of us think about donating clothes, there’s another way you can help protect people in the elements. An umbrella may not be the first thing that comes to mind when...
Sylvania stakeholders' meeting poses ideas for downtown improvement
SYLVANIA, Ohio — The city of Sylvania held its first shareholders' meeting to talk about improving the downtown area. "Everything's very new," Inside the Five Brewing Company owner Katie Fields said. "It's the very first meeting. I'm sure everyone has a lot of ideas, all different ideas, hopefully some of the same ideas. It's something exciting to look forward to, but it's just the beginning."
The ultimate guide to German-American Festival 2022
OREGON, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is regarding the history of the German-American Festival from a story that aired on Aug. 22, 2022. The German-American Festival (GAF) is a time-honored northwest Ohio tradition. Here's what you need to know to make this weekend "wunderbar." Location. Event. Oak...
Ohio student arrested: ‘All the school supplies I need’
A 12-year-old from Fremont City Schools has been arrested after posting a threatening message to the popular social media platform Snapchat.
13abc.com
TPS: Parent shot gun at Toledo elementary school, fled the scene
President Biden says student debt forgiveness gives people the opportunity to move on with their lives. Critics fear it will worsen inflation. BREAKING NEWS: Biden announces student loan forgiveness plan. Updated: 6 hours ago. Biden announces up to $10,000 in student debt forgiveness for eligible borrowers and an additional $10,000...
Girl Named Tom returning to Ohio for six concerts after COVID-19 cancellation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio trio Girl Named Tom is returning to the Buckeye State after canceling performances in June because of COVID-19. The group has been touring nearly nonstop since winning Season 21 of “The Voice” in December 2021, and beginning Tuesday, Aug. 30, siblings Bekah, Joshua and Caleb Liechty will be crisscrossing their […]
Farm and Dairy
Two solar projects in Ohio approved
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board approved applications filed by Wild Grains Solar, LLC and Nottingham Solar LLC to construct solar-powered electric generating facilities in Van Wert and Harrison counties, respectively, Aug. 18. The 150-megawatt Wild Grains Solar facility will occupy 818 acres within a 2,312-acre project area...
themirrornewspaper.com
DEWESoft Breaks Ground On Whitehouse Expansion
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — When finished next year, the two-story orange and gray building will undoubtedly be the most modern building in Whitehouse. DEWESoft, the North American branch of a worldwide data acquisition company, held a groundbreaking ceremony on August 17 to more than triple its headquarters at 10730 Logan St.
13abc.com
German American Festival returns to Toledo this weekend
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The German American Festival is returning to the area this weekend. The German American Festival will take place on Aug. 26 through Aug. 28 at Oak Shade Grove located at 3624 Seaman Road. GAF is Toledo’s oldest and largest ethnic festival. It offers authentic German music,...
Ada Herald
Kicking it in Ada
ADA — The Made in Ada Wilson Football Festival will kick-off this Saturday at both Depot Park and ONU’s Dial Robertson Stadium. The event being held at the stadium is an “official” Punt, Pass & Kick USA competition for boys, and girls, ages six through 15. Ada Chamber of Commerce Director Linda Walden said this is the first year the contest will actually be “sanctioned.”
ocj.com
Digging carrots in Henry County for 66 years
With a 4-row Planet Jr. planter, Ted Baughman began growing carrots for the Campbell Soup Company on their farm in 1956. The Baughmans have been raising carrots, along with red beets, parsley and potatoes for Campbell’s in the fertile black sands south of Napoleon ever since. Sixty-six years later, not a lot has changed according to Tom Baughman (Ted’s son).
Olympian Oshae Jones, legal team issue list of requests to city of Toledo following her arrest, give deadline to respond
TOLEDO, Ohio — Oshae Jones, an Olympic bronze medalist and Toledo native, and her legal counsel issued a request Tuesday for action from the city of Toledo following her arrest and charges at the end of July. Jones is charged with multiple misdemeanors from an incident that happened around...
13abc.com
Allen County man arrested in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol Breach
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVG) – A Ohio man was arrested, Thursday, on both felony and misdemeanor charges in connection to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan.6, 2021. According to the United States Attorney’s Office Jonathan Joseph Copeland, 28, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon.
Lucas County townships opting out of sheriff's department coverage; sheriff says cost to patrol too high
BERKEY, Ohio — In a letter to eight townships last year, Lucas County Sheriff Mike Navarre said they need to pay for policing there because the cost of patrolling them is too high compared to other areas that need it more. The eight townships are: Richfield, Spencer, Harding, Swanton,...
