ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

To be accommodated or to not be accommodated: One BGSU Firelands student shares her experience with Accessibility Services

bgfalconmedia.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bgfalconmedia.com

A legacy fell for another to be built

Bowling Green State University has been constructing the Alumni Gateway, off Thurstin Ave. and Court St., with hopes of strengthening the connection between the school and city. The university was once formatted for vehicles to drive up into the Bowen-Thompson Quadrangle, providing community members easy access to the campus. The...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgfalconmedia.com

Exploring Beloved Traditions at BGSU

As Bowling Green State University welcomes incoming freshmen and begins a new semester, students will begin to learn what it takes to be a true Falcon through tradition. Every college celebrates cherished traditions that rally school spirit and camaraderie, and BGSU is no exception. On August 20, the Office of Campus Activities hosted a Traditions Tour to highlight students’ and alums’ favorite traditions over the years.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Mom attends Bowling Green State University alongside daughter

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Tiffany and Marlee Eckert hold the distinction of being a mother-daughter duo attending Bowling Green State University at the same time. Marlee is setting foot on campus this fall as a freshman, while Tiffany is beginning her second year majoring in Human Development and Family Studies. Tiffany is scheduled to graduate in the spring 2023.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgfalconmedia.com

Second annual Rally BG back on Main St.

Time for some fun on Bowling Green’s Main St. to welcome students back to the community for the school year. The City of Bowling Green and Bowling Green State University have collaborated for the second annual Rally BG on Main and invites the community and students out for a fun event.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bowling Green, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
City
Bowling Green, OH
13abc.com

Talks over lawsuit involving Sylvania Schools transportation plan

Sylvania Schools approves 2022-2023 School Bus Stop Plan, amid mediation talks regarding Transportation Plan lawsuit. Parents say they've seen safety issues now that Rossford students are getting on the bus on the main roads. Owens President Dr. Dione Somverville highlighted that the college offers non-traditional coursework while continuing its existing...
SYLVANIA, OH
WTOL 11

Sylvania stakeholders' meeting poses ideas for downtown improvement

SYLVANIA, Ohio — The city of Sylvania held its first shareholders' meeting to talk about improving the downtown area. "Everything's very new," Inside the Five Brewing Company owner Katie Fields said. "It's the very first meeting. I'm sure everyone has a lot of ideas, all different ideas, hopefully some of the same ideas. It's something exciting to look forward to, but it's just the beginning."
SYLVANIA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bgsu#Cdc#Mental Health#Racism#Bgsu Firelands
WTOL 11

The ultimate guide to German-American Festival 2022

OREGON, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is regarding the history of the German-American Festival from a story that aired on Aug. 22, 2022. The German-American Festival (GAF) is a time-honored northwest Ohio tradition. Here's what you need to know to make this weekend "wunderbar." Location. Event. Oak...
OREGON, OH
13abc.com

TPS: Parent shot gun at Toledo elementary school, fled the scene

President Biden says student debt forgiveness gives people the opportunity to move on with their lives. Critics fear it will worsen inflation. BREAKING NEWS: Biden announces student loan forgiveness plan. Updated: 6 hours ago. Biden announces up to $10,000 in student debt forgiveness for eligible borrowers and an additional $10,000...
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Farm and Dairy

Two solar projects in Ohio approved

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board approved applications filed by Wild Grains Solar, LLC and Nottingham Solar LLC to construct solar-powered electric generating facilities in Van Wert and Harrison counties, respectively, Aug. 18. The 150-megawatt Wild Grains Solar facility will occupy 818 acres within a 2,312-acre project area...
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

DEWESoft Breaks Ground On Whitehouse Expansion

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — When finished next year, the two-story orange and gray building will undoubtedly be the most modern building in Whitehouse. DEWESoft, the North American branch of a worldwide data acquisition company, held a groundbreaking ceremony on August 17 to more than triple its headquarters at 10730 Logan St.
13abc.com

German American Festival returns to Toledo this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The German American Festival is returning to the area this weekend. The German American Festival will take place on Aug. 26 through Aug. 28 at Oak Shade Grove located at 3624 Seaman Road. GAF is Toledo’s oldest and largest ethnic festival. It offers authentic German music,...
TOLEDO, OH
Ada Herald

Kicking it in Ada

ADA — The Made in Ada Wilson Football Festival will kick-off this Saturday at both Depot Park and ONU’s Dial Robertson Stadium. The event being held at the stadium is an “official” Punt, Pass & Kick USA competition for boys, and girls, ages six through 15. Ada Chamber of Commerce Director Linda Walden said this is the first year the contest will actually be “sanctioned.”
ADA, OH
ocj.com

Digging carrots in Henry County for 66 years

With a 4-row Planet Jr. planter, Ted Baughman began growing carrots for the Campbell Soup Company on their farm in 1956. The Baughmans have been raising carrots, along with red beets, parsley and potatoes for Campbell’s in the fertile black sands south of Napoleon ever since. Sixty-six years later, not a lot has changed according to Tom Baughman (Ted’s son).
HENRY COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Allen County man arrested in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVG) – A Ohio man was arrested, Thursday, on both felony and misdemeanor charges in connection to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan.6, 2021. According to the United States Attorney’s Office Jonathan Joseph Copeland, 28, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy