Read full article on original website
megadeth
5d ago
keep them locked up. they're not playing with all those weapons and dope. clear and present danger to the community.
Reply
7
Related
2news.com
Verdi man wanted by CHP arrested in Placer County
A man from Verdi was arrested in Placer County earlier this month after being involved in an incident where a firearm was brandished. On August 21, 2022, A Deputy with the Placer County Sheriff's Office observed a vehicle recently flagged by the California Highway Patrol traveling westbound Interstate 80 near Bell Road.
Rancho Cordova police to hold DUI checkpoints over Labor Day weekend
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Rancho Cordova Police Department will be holding a Driving Under the Influence and Driver License Checkpoint from Friday, Sep. 2 at 7 p.m. to Saturday, Sep. 3 at 2 a.m. at an undisclosed location. According to a news release from the Rancho Cordova Police Department, the checkpoint is designed […]
Grass Valley Police find dozens of stolen items using location of stolen AirPods
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — A man on post-release community supervision has been arrested by authorities in Grass Valley accused of a string of car burglaries and mail thefts across the Sacramento region. According to a Facebook post by the Grass Valley Police Department, the victim in a recent car...
KCRA.com
Stolen Airpods in Grass Valley leads to arrest of Sacramento County man with stash of stolen goods
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — A Sacramento County man was arrested in Grass Valley this week after a woman tracked her stolen Apple Airpods and led police to the suspect, authorities said. A woman reported to police her car was broken into on Wednesday in the area of the 200...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRA.com
Shooting in Sacramento leaves 1 man dead, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is dead after a shooting in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood on Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound in the area of Harris Avenue and Fig Street just before 10:50 p.m., police said. The man died at the scene of the shooting.
Sacramento Police search for gunman in shooting death of man in Del Paso Heights
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Law enforcement in Sacramento are searching for a gunman after a deadly shooting in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood Saturday, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said. Around 10:50 p.m. Saturday, officers said they responded to the area of Harris Avenue and Fig Street after a...
One dead from multiple gunshot wounds, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died after being shot in Stockton, according to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department. According to the post, when officers arrived on the scene at the 600 block of E. Oak Street, they found a 57-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers said that the victim […]
Family identifies Del Paso Heights shooting victim
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday evening, the Sacramento Police Department responded to Harris Avenue and Fig Street after receiving reports of a shooting. According to a news release from the Sacramento police, when officers arrived on the scene they found a male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officials said that personnel from […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
sacpd.org
Officer-Involved Shooting - 2500 Block of Del Paso Boulevard
On August 27, 2022, just before 7:30 p.m., a Sacramento Police Department patrol officer was hailed by an assault victim in the 2500 block of Del Paso Blvd. The victim said they were assaulted by a female and provided the officer with a description of that female. Multiple officers responded to the area in search of the female assault suspect.
Woman shot, killed by police after stabbing officer, Sacramento Police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman was shot and killed by police in Sacramento Saturday after allegedly stabbing a Sacramento Police Department officer in the arm, investigators say. The shooting took place on Plaza Avenue and Del Paso Boulevard after 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Investigators say that just before 7:30 p.m....
Sacramento Police investigating fatal assault
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating an assault that lead to a woman’s death. According to officials, the attack was reported shortly after 3 p.m. around the 7700 block of La Mancha Way and involved two women. One woman was detained at the scene; the other was transported to the hospital. […]
Alleged South Sacramento assault leaves woman dead, woman arrested
SOUTH SACRAMENTO — One woman is dead, and another is in custody after an alleged assault in South Sacramento Saturday afternoon.According to Sacramento police, the incident happened just after 3 p.m. on the 7700 block of La Mancha Way.Two women were involved in an assault, with one getting arrested and the other pronounced dead at a hospital.Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. This investigation is in its early stages, and the motive remains under investigation; however, it is believed to be an isolated incident, according to Sacramento Police There are not believed to be any suspects outstanding.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Car split in half during Sacramento car crash
SACRAMENTO — A video captured by Sacramento Metro Fire shows the aftermath of a crash in Sacramento that ended with a car being cut in half.According to Sacramento Metro, a car crashed into a utility pole off Arden Way and Morse Avenue.Fortunately, the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was rescued and is in critical condition.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Stockton shooting leaves one man dead
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said they responded to reports of a person being shot on Friday in the 900 block of Glendale Avenue. Officers said when they arrived on scene around 8:30 p.m. they found a 28-year-old man had been shot. Life-saving measures were performed on the man by first responders, […]
KCRA.com
Family of security guard killed in shooting at Capitol Casino in Sacramento says they'll seek justice at vigil
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On the same day loved ones of a Capitol Casino security guard came together to hold a vigil in his memory, the Sacramento Police Department released the name of the man accused of fatally shooting him. Sacramento police said officers responded to the Capitol Casino early...
How a brewery, a bank robbery and California’s first mass murder are connected
On Sept. 27, 1906, Adolph Weber was hanged at Folsom State Prison for the murder of his mother, father, brother and sister. The story of how he got there was full of twists, turns and warning signs, and his death would forever change California law.
KCRA.com
Sacramento-area high school student found with gun on campus
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A Sacramento-area student was reported to have had a firearm in their backpack this week, the Folsom Cordova Unified School District confirmed to KCRA 3. The student was found vaping in the bathroom of Cordova High School. During a routine search of their backpack a...
KCRA.com
Sacramento deputies detain felony suspect, reopen roads near Haggin Oaks Golf Complex
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A major road in Sacramento County near the Haggin Oaks Golf Complex was closed for hours while deputies searched for a wanted felony suspect. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was wanted by the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office but it has not clarified why the person was wanted.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Attempt to escape arrest, disobeyed court order, more
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Aug. 4. Luis David Huerta, 27, was arrested at 6:49 p.m. on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an officer in the 3200 block...
Brother of murdered Land Park woman speaks out against SB 262
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Senate Bill 262, which would implement a no-bail policy, is scheduled to go to a vote by Monday afternoon. Aside from local district attorneys speaking out against it, there’s also opposition from the brother of a Sacramento woman, who was brutally assaulted and killed inside her Land Park home last year. […]
Comments / 7