SOUTH SACRAMENTO — One woman is dead, and another is in custody after an alleged assault in South Sacramento Saturday afternoon.According to Sacramento police, the incident happened just after 3 p.m. on the 7700 block of La Mancha Way.Two women were involved in an assault, with one getting arrested and the other pronounced dead at a hospital.Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. This investigation is in its early stages, and the motive remains under investigation; however, it is believed to be an isolated incident, according to Sacramento Police There are not believed to be any suspects outstanding.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO