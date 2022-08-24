Read full article on original website
Search ongoing for man missing from Amherst County
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man missing since August 8. Melvin Keith Taylor is 5′10″ and 175 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office. He was driving a red 2009 Toyota Camry with license plate number ID46420.
Police ask for help with Childs-Metzler cold case on 13-year anniversary
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s been 13 years since two Virginia Tech students were shot and killed. To date, no one has been charged with their murders. Heidi Childs and David Metzler were murdered in the Caldwell Fields parking lot of the Jefferson National Forest in Montgomery County.
Child shot in Lynchburg released from hospital; potential witness sought
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A four-year-old girl who was shot at a Liberty gas station in Lynchburg (3145 Campbell Avenue) Tuesday night has been released from a hospital and is expected to fully recover from her injuries, according to police. She had been shot as a passenger in a van...
26-year-old man dead after shooting in Franklin County
BOONES MILL, Va. – A 26-year-old man was shot dead in Boones Mill Wednesday night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told it happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. at a home alongside Virgil Goode Highway. Authorities say an unknown man was at the home and...
Martinsville man killed in Franklin County
Martinsville man fatally shot following encounter at Boones Mill home. A Martinsville man is dead following an encounter at a Boones Mill home Wednesday. night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The office’s communications. center received a call at approximately 9:28 p.m. Wednesday about a shooting at...
Police: Virginia officers shoot, kill person who fired at them
Police officers and sheriff’s deputies in Virginia shot and killed a person who fired on them when they responded to a call early Friday, officials said.
26-year-old Martinsville man dead after shooting in Boones Mill: Sheriff
BOONES MILL, Va. (WSET) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said a 26-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Boones Mill on Wednesday evening. At approximately 9:28 p.m., the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call for a shooting at a Boones Mill home along Virgil Goode Highway.
Man is dead after shootout with Montgomery County authorities
From Blacksburg Police: At approximately 2:00 a.m. on August 26th, Blacksburg Police officers and Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call on Yellow Sulphur Road in Blacksburg. At the scene, a male subject fired on the officers and deputies; the officers and deputies then returned fire. First aid was immediately administered by the officers and deputies and Blacksburg Rescue responded to the scene. The subject is deceased and all the responding officers and deputies were uninjured. The Blacksburg Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are following their protocols for officer involved shootings. The Virginia State Police are conducting the investigation of this shooting. Any further questions should be directed to the Virginia State Police public information office.
Man charged for deaths of couple in DWI crash
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A man already charged with DWI for a crash that killed two people has now also been charged with involuntary manslaughter. 31-year-old Nicholas A. Davis was arrested shortly after the crash in July and charged with DWI. The new charges were filed in Franklin County General District Court.
Alleghany Co. Sheriff’s office investigates bomb threat sent through Airdrop in school
COVINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — Alleghany High School had to evacuate students and faculty on the afternoon of August. 24, in response to a bomb threat sent via Airdrop. According the principal of Alleghany High School, the threat was sent through Airdrop during the third lunch block on Wednesday. Airdrop” is a way of sending files electronically.
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in deadly Rocky Mount crash
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – A man is now charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with a crash that killed two in Rocky Mount last month. The accident happened at the intersection of Old Franklin Turnpike and Booker T. Washington Highway on July 19 and left Melissa Holland, 21, and Christian Hernandez, 18 dead, according to police.
Nelson Co. Deputies investigating 2 larcenies
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two larcenies where batteries, trucking, and logging equipment was stolen. The Sheriff’s Office says the larcenies occurred between August 19 and 24, one happened in the 3000 block of Patrick Henry Highway and the other on Harper’s Creek Lane in Tyro. Deputies say one victim was the target of both larcenies.
Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Blacksburg overnight
BLACKSBURG, Va. – A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting early Friday morning, according to the Blacksburg Police Department. At about 2 a.m., Blacksburg Police officers and Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Yellow Sulphur Road in Blacksburg. While at the scene, a male subject allegedly...
The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department participated in water supply training
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department participated in water supply training. They said they participated in this training last week.
4-year-old injured in shooting at Lynchburg gas station
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – A young girl was injured Tuesday night after a shooting broke out at a Liberty gas station in Lynchburg, police say. The Lynchburg Police Department says officers were dispatched just after 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23 to the area near the 3100 block of Campbell Avenue after multiple callers reported hearing gunfire.
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Roanoke County cleared
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. VDOT says this crash has been cleared. Drivers should avoid I-81S in Roanoke County if they can due to a tractor crash causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say the crash happened near the 138.4 mile marker and has led to a 3-mile traffic backup.
Road collapse repairs underway in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Crews are working to repair a road collapse in Botetourt County. The incident happened on Highland Drive off of Sanderson Drive in the Cloverdale area. VDOT Spokesperson Jason Bond said it was caused by a drainage pipe failure because of the recent heavy rain. No...
Forest woman arrested for animal abuse
Emily Madison Pendell, 25, of Forest has been charged in Bedford County with sexual abuse of an animal. According to court records for the Bedford General District Court, the incident took place on August 17, and Pendell was arrested the same day. Sexual abuse of an animal is listed as a class 6 Felony. The court documents indicate that she was released on recognizance; arrests.org indicated that her total bond was $5,000.
Detour set around sinkhole in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Highland Drive in Botetourt County, near its intersection with Sanderson Drive in the Cloverdale area, is closed until further notice because of a weather-related pipe failure and sinkhole, according to VDOT. A severe rainstorm hit the area Thursday night. VDOT has established a detour via...
Woman arrested for possession with intent to deliver Fentanyl, Heroin, Methamphetamine, Clonazepam
BARGER SPRINGS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman was arrested Friday for possession with intent to deliver for various substances, according to reports. A release by the Summers County Sheriff’s Department indicates that, on Friday afternoon, a search warrant was conducted in the Barger Springs area. The search warrant...
