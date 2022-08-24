Read full article on original website
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
Female Russian spy posed as jewellery designer for ten years & infiltrated NATO by ‘luring commanders into honeytraps’
A RUSSIAN spy reportedly posed as a jewellery designer for ten years and infiltrated NATO by luring commanders into honeytraps. Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera - real name Olga Kolobova - has been unmasked by Bellingcat as a spy working for Russia’s GRU foreign intelligence service. She was deployed for...
US News and World Report
Putin Orders Russian Army to Expand as Battlefield Failures, Corruption Roil the Military
President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered the Russian army to increase its total number of active-duty troops, a clear recognition of the devastating realities of the deadly quagmire the Kremlin created for itself in Ukraine six months after it began its invasion. [. READ:. Russia Pledges ‘No Mercy’ For Daria...
Death toll from Pakistan floods nears 1000
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- The death toll from catastrophic flooding in Pakistan has risen to nearly 1,000 since June, officials said Saturday. More than 33 million people have also been displaced from flash floods triggered by destructive monsoon rains. On Friday, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asked for international help in battling the flood damage, the Guardian reported.
Analysis-Putin bets winter gas chokehold will yield Ukraine peace - on his terms
LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Cold winters helped Moscow defeat Napoleon and Hitler. President Vladimir Putin is now betting that sky-rocketing energy prices and possible shortages this winter will persuade Europe to strong arm Ukraine into a truce -- on Russia's terms.
Iranian general "martyred" in Syria while "on a mission"
Tehran, Iran — A general of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has been killed while "on a mission" in Syria, Iranian state media reported on Tuesday. "General Abolfazl Alijani, a member of the IRGC's ground forces who was on a mission in Syria as a military adviser, was martyred on Sunday," the state broadcaster said on its website.
U.S. State Dept approves potential sale of military helicopters to Australia
WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department approved the potential sale of military helicopters and related equipment to Australia for an estimated cost of $1.95 billion, the Pentagon said, as Australia seeks to boost its military presence in the Indo-Pacific region.
US News and World Report
Ukraine Spy Chief Says Russian Offensive Slowing Due to Fatigue
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's top military intelligence official said on Wednesday that Russia's military offensive was slowing because of moral and physical fatigue in their ranks and Moscow's "exhausted" resource base. The remark on television by Defence Intelligence agency chief Kyrylo Budanov was one of the strongest signals by Kyiv...
Palestinian Authority urges Palestinians not to use Israeli airport
GAZA (Reuters) - The Palestinian Authority urged Palestinians not to take advantage of concessions promised by Israel that would allow them to travel through Ramon aiport in southern Israel, saying they should have their own airport.
BBC
Twitter and Meta take down pro-US propaganda campaign
Twitter and Meta have removed from their platforms an online propaganda campaign aimed at promoting US interests abroad, researchers say. This is the first major covert pro-US propaganda operation taken down by the tech giants, says a report by social media analytics firm Graphika and the Stanford Internet Observatory (SIO).
US News and World Report
Serbian President Nominates Ana Brnabic to Serve as PM Once Again
BELGRADE (Reuters) - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Saturday nominated Ana Brnabic to serve another term as prime minister and to lead a new government through a time of war in Europe, global energy and inflation crises and tensions with Kosovo. The nomination came more than five months after their...
Ukraine leader: The world’s future being decided in Ukraine
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday that “the world’s future” is being decided in its war against Russia’s “insane aggression” and that maintaining his country’s independence is “the security of the entire world.”. He warned the U.N....
Rohingya mark 5th anniversary of exodus to Bangladesh
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of ethnic minority Rohingya refugees marked the fifth anniversary of their exodus from Myanmar to Bangladesh on Thursday, as the United States, the European Union and other Western nations pledged to support the pursuit of justice in international courts. At a sprawling camp in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar district, thousands of refugees gathered to commemorate what they term Genocide Remembrance Day, with speakers demanding safety from persecution inside Myanmar so they can return to the country. A refugee at the Kutupalong camp sang a song describing their suffering on the way to Bangladesh five years ago, braving bullets, forests and the sea. Many in the crowd cried as they listened. On Thursday, the United Kingdom announced a further round of sanctions targeting businesses linked to Myanmar’s military, which rules the country.
France's Macron visits Algeria in bid to heal wounds
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Algeria on Thursday for a three-day visit aimed at addressing two major challenges: boosting future economic relations and healing colonial-era wounds. The visit comes less than a year after a monthlong diplomatic crisis between the two countries stirred up tensions 60 years after the North African country won its independence from France. The war in Ukraine has reinforced Algeria’s status as a key partner in providing gas to the European continent. In recent years, Macron has made unprecedented steps to acknowledge torture and killings by French troops during Algeria’s 1954-62 war of independence, in a bid to improve the two countries’ still rancorous relations. Yet the series of symbolic gestures has fallen short of an apology from France for its actions during the war — a longstanding demand from Algeria. “We have a common past, we have a painful past, (...) but we want to build a future together,” Macron said in a joint statement with Algerian President Abdelmajid Tebboune in the capital, Algiers.
BBC
Manizha: Russian Eurovision star faces hate campaign over opposition to Ukraine war
The singer who represented Russia at Eurovision in 2021 is being targeted by a cyberbullying campaign over her opposition to the war in Ukraine. Manizha Sangin has been an outspoken critic of the invasion, calling it a "fraternal conflict" that goes "against the will" of Russian people. Now, a co-ordinated...
Pentagon lays out plan to reduce civilian deaths in US combat operations
The Pentagon on Thursday released a long-awaited plan aimed at reducing civilian casualties caused by U.S. military operations and proposed a better way to report and respond to incidents when they occur. The 36-page Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response Action Plan, approved by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin earlier this week,...
