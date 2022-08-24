ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
UPI News

Death toll from Pakistan floods nears 1000

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- The death toll from catastrophic flooding in Pakistan has risen to nearly 1,000 since June, officials said Saturday. More than 33 million people have also been displaced from flash floods triggered by destructive monsoon rains. On Friday, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asked for international help in battling the flood damage, the Guardian reported.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

Iranian general "martyred" in Syria while "on a mission"

Tehran, Iran — A general of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has been killed while "on a mission" in Syria, Iranian state media reported on Tuesday. "General Abolfazl Alijani, a member of the IRGC's ground forces who was on a mission in Syria as a military adviser, was martyred on Sunday," the state broadcaster said on its website.
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Ukraine Spy Chief Says Russian Offensive Slowing Due to Fatigue

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's top military intelligence official said on Wednesday that Russia's military offensive was slowing because of moral and physical fatigue in their ranks and Moscow's "exhausted" resource base. The remark on television by Defence Intelligence agency chief Kyrylo Budanov was one of the strongest signals by Kyiv...
MILITARY
BBC

Twitter and Meta take down pro-US propaganda campaign

Twitter and Meta have removed from their platforms an online propaganda campaign aimed at promoting US interests abroad, researchers say. This is the first major covert pro-US propaganda operation taken down by the tech giants, says a report by social media analytics firm Graphika and the Stanford Internet Observatory (SIO).
INTERNET
US News and World Report

Serbian President Nominates Ana Brnabic to Serve as PM Once Again

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Saturday nominated Ana Brnabic to serve another term as prime minister and to lead a new government through a time of war in Europe, global energy and inflation crises and tensions with Kosovo. The nomination came more than five months after their...
POLITICS
Rohingya mark 5th anniversary of exodus to Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of ethnic minority Rohingya refugees marked the fifth anniversary of their exodus from Myanmar to Bangladesh on Thursday, as the United States, the European Union and other Western nations pledged to support the pursuit of justice in international courts. At a sprawling camp in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar district, thousands of refugees gathered to commemorate what they term Genocide Remembrance Day, with speakers demanding safety from persecution inside Myanmar so they can return to the country. A refugee at the Kutupalong camp sang a song describing their suffering on the way to Bangladesh five years ago, braving bullets, forests and the sea. Many in the crowd cried as they listened. On Thursday, the United Kingdom announced a further round of sanctions targeting businesses linked to Myanmar’s military, which rules the country.
WORLD
The Associated Press

France's Macron visits Algeria in bid to heal wounds

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Algeria on Thursday for a three-day visit aimed at addressing two major challenges: boosting future economic relations and healing colonial-era wounds. The visit comes less than a year after a monthlong diplomatic crisis between the two countries stirred up tensions 60 years after the North African country won its independence from France. The war in Ukraine has reinforced Algeria’s status as a key partner in providing gas to the European continent. In recent years, Macron has made unprecedented steps to acknowledge torture and killings by French troops during Algeria’s 1954-62 war of independence, in a bid to improve the two countries’ still rancorous relations. Yet the series of symbolic gestures has fallen short of an apology from France for its actions during the war — a longstanding demand from Algeria. “We have a common past, we have a painful past, (...) but we want to build a future together,” Macron said in a joint statement with Algerian President Abdelmajid Tebboune in the capital, Algiers.
POLITICS
The Hill

Pentagon lays out plan to reduce civilian deaths in US combat operations

The Pentagon on Thursday released a long-awaited plan aimed at reducing civilian casualties caused by U.S. military operations and proposed a better way to report and respond to incidents when they occur. The 36-page Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response Action Plan, approved by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin earlier this week,...
MILITARY

