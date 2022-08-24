ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘Most wanted’ suspect gets 80 years for deadly kidnapping

By Julian Resendiz
KREX
KREX
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MYnzM_0hSlZmt000

‘EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A Mexican judge has sentenced one of the border’s “Most Wanted” criminals to 80 years in prison for a botched abduction that resulted in the death of the intended kidnapping victim.

Jesus Alfredo Martinez Mendoza, a.k.a. “El Freddy,” was No. 6 on the “Se Busca Informacion” list of fugitives released by U.S. and Mexican federal officials in El Paso in 2019.

The reputed lead heroin distributor for the Aztecas Old Guard gang in Juarez has been in custody since January 2020. That’s when Juarez police arrested him while allegedly carrying a backpack with 5 kilograms of heroin that he intended to take across the Rio Grande into the United States.

On Monday, the Chihuahua Attorney General’s Office said a judge found “El Freddy” guilty of another crime, the aggravated kidnapping of Adrian Alejandro Ruiz Felix.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ydlv7_0hSlZmt000
Jesus Alfredo “El Freddy” Martinez Mendoza

According to state officials, the suspect and two accomplices on Feb. 1, 2019, followed their target to Las Misiones shopping center in Juarez, where they assaulted him and attempted to take him to a waiting vehicle outside.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

The abduction did not go as planned, as a third party came to the aid of Ruiz, and one of “El Freddy’s” alleged accomplices started shooting, according to police at the time. Ruiz was killed on the spot. Mexican authorities did not say why the Aztecas tried to abduct Ruiz.

The judge also ordered Martinez Mendoza to pay a 2.27 million peso fine ($115,000).  “El Freddy” still faces charges of trafficking heroin and engaging in organized criminal activities, the AG’s Office said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
insideedition.com

Utah Man Arrested for Allegedly Murdering Wife After Their 9-Year-Son Finds Her Dead

A Utah man was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife after the woman’s 9-year old son found her dead in a bathroom, according to news reports. Thirty-six-year-old Michael Leroy Patterson was arrested on suspicion of murdering his wife, whose identity has not been released, in their Utah home, KSL reported.
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
Daily Mail

Adult migrant woman found dead in west Texas desert area after she couldn't keep up with her parents

The adult migrant daughter of a couple that had crossed the United States-Mexico border was found dead in the desert by U.S. Border Patrol agents in west Texas on Wednesday. Her parents were taken into custody after they were encountered by the National Guard near U.S. Highway 90 in Sanderson, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement Friday.
SANDERSON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Heroin#Shooting#Violent Crime#Mexican#The Aztecas Old Guard#U S Mexico
The Independent

Mom accused of killing kids in Idaho seeks change in charges

Attorneys for a mother charged with conspiring to kill her children in Idaho and to steal their social security benefits asked a judge on Tuesday to send the case back to a grand jury because they say the indictment is confusing. Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell have pleaded not guilty to murder, conspiracy and grand theft charges in connection with the deaths of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. They could face the death penalty if convicted.During a hearing in the eastern Idaho town of St. Anthony, Vallow Daybell’s attorneys said the conspiracy charges...
IDAHO STATE
Vice

Mexico Arrested 167 Cartel Members at Once. It Did Not Go Well.

The Mexican army arrested 167 heavily armed members of a regional self-defense group “Pueblos Unidos” with ties to several Mexican drug cartels on Saturday, in one of the largest apprehensions in Mexico’s history. In addition to the arrests carried out in Michoacán, Mexican authorities seized more than...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Jackson Hole Radio

Wyoming shootouts leave man dead

A pair of shootouts on Wyoming highways over the weekend left one man dead near Sundance. On Friday, around 10:00 pm, a trooper with the Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped a man who was walking along Interstate 90 around milepost in Crook County. After determining that the man had an outstanding...
SUNDANCE, WY
Vice

Mexico Tried to Arrest a Cartel YouTuber and All Hell Broke Loose

The Mexican city of Guadalajara was under siege for at least 10 hours Tuesday night as a shootout between alleged members of the ruthless Jalisco New Generation Cartel and official forces took over the streets. The gunfights started Tuesday night simultaneously in several parts of the city, including the posh...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KREX

KREX

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy