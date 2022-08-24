GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers remain unsure about the status of their top two offensive linemen for their Sept. 11 season opener against the Minnesota Vikings. David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins were both removed from the physically unable to perform list over the past two weeks as they recover from knee injuries. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Saturday he still doesn’t know whether either will play at Minnesota. “We have no idea,” LaFleur said. “I mean it’s hard to project that without being through practice, see how they respond and getting into team reps.” Bakhtiari has played in only one game since tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament on Dec. 31, 2020. He returned for the Packers’ 2021 regular-season finale, but had a setback and wasn’t available for their NFC divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

