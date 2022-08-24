Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Report: Seahawks 'very interested' in Jimmy; 49ers want to prevent
The 49ers are officially quarterback Trey Lance’s team, but his predecessor Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the roster. And that’s reportedly for good reason. On Thursday, former NFL executive Mike Lombardi said on “The GM Shuffle” podcast, citing a source, that Garoppolo’s current state of limbo with the 49ers is so that their NFC West rivals aren’t able to get their talons on him.
NBC Sports
Chiefs cut five players, get down to 75 on roster
NFL teams have until Tuesday to reduce their rosters to 53 players, and the Chiefs are getting a head start on the rest of the league. The Chiefs announced five players who were cut today, making the Chiefs the first team to start making cuts after finishing the preseason. The...
NBC Sports
What we learned in 49ers' preseason finale loss to Texans
HOUSTON — The 49ers wrapped up their preseason on Thursday night with a 17-0 loss to the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Now, the club has five days to whittle their roster down to the regular-season limit of 53 players. All teams must trim their rosters by 1 p.m. PT on Tuesday.
Backup QB competitors, secondary depth among winners, losers for Cowboys vs Seahawks
The Dallas Cowboys ended their exhibition season with a thrilling win over the Seattle Seahawks, 27-26. The outcome of the game was much less important than the performance of the guys fighting for their place on the depth chart or earning a roster spot. With only three preseason games this...
Packers unsure about status of Bakhtiari, Jenkins for opener
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers remain unsure about the status of their top two offensive linemen for their Sept. 11 season opener against the Minnesota Vikings. David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins were both removed from the physically unable to perform list over the past two weeks as they recover from knee injuries. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Saturday he still doesn’t know whether either will play at Minnesota. “We have no idea,” LaFleur said. “I mean it’s hard to project that without being through practice, see how they respond and getting into team reps.” Bakhtiari has played in only one game since tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament on Dec. 31, 2020. He returned for the Packers’ 2021 regular-season finale, but had a setback and wasn’t available for their NFC divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
NBC Sports
Andrew Whitworth backs away from comments strongly suggesting that the Cowboys have called him
As Andrew Whitworth makes the transition from football player to member of football media, he’s gotten a quick lesson in the impact that his words can have. And he’s currently trying to put some of those words back in the tube. In a sideline interview during Thursday night’s...
NBC Sports
PBT Podcast: Durant returns to Nets, but is this really over?
Kevin Durant has decided to return to the Brooklyn Nets, a decision that is both surprising and inevitable. But does anyone think the drama in Brooklyn is really over?. Corey Robinson from NBC Sports and myself delve into all of it, starting with how Durant didn’t have the leverage he thought he had. Combine that with the Nets never lowering their sky-high asking price, and that neither the team nor KD could create a bidding war (which they had expected), and you end up with a stalemate. And KD is coming back.
Cowboys LT Tyron Smith ‘Tears Hamstring Off Bone,’ Is ‘OUT for Months'
Dallas' offensive line suffered a major blow Wednesday on a routine play.
NBC Sports
Saints expect Trevor Penning to miss time with turf toe
Saints first-round left tackle Trevor Penning is set to begin his rookie season on the sideline. Penning suffered a bad case of turf toe during Friday night’s preseason game and is expected to miss some time, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Saints drafted Penning in the...
NBC Sports
The Eagles' five biggest training camp surprises
On Wednesday, we shared our list of Eagles training camp disappointments, and today it’s time to turn positive and look at the biggest surprises of camp. These are based on my own preconceived notions of where everybody on the roster was heading into training camp a month ago. These five guys have shown the biggest jumps from my late July expectations to the late August reality.
NBC Sports
Why ex-teammate believes 49ers should keep Garoppolo
The clock is ticking on Jimmy Garoppolo’s time with the 49ers, and it has been winding down since Trey Lance was selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. However, former NFL running back James White believes the partnership between the 49ers and Garoppolo should stay alive.
NBC Sports
Watch 48-year-old Terrell Owens run a sub-4.5 second 40-yard dash
Even at nearly 50, Terrell Owens runs a very fast 40. The 48-year-old Hall of Fame wide receiver clocked 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash on Wednesday, per one timekeeper, showing he still has NFL-caliber speed more than a decade after his retirement. Competing in what the Fan Controlled Football...
NBC Sports
NFL senior advisor Rita Smith on Deshaun Watson: “I feel like he’s playing us”
In the eight days since Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson: (1) accepted an 11-game suspension and $5 million fine; (2) issued a statement accepting accountability for his decisions; and (3) promptly proclaimed his innocence at a press conference, the NFL hasn’t had much if anything to say about Watson’s lack of remorse.
NBC Sports
Jaguars announce 27 players won’t participate in preseason finale
Later today, the Jaguars and Falcons wrap up their respective preseasons with a game in Atlanta. And as Jacksonville uses that game to finalize its 53-man roster, the Jaguars will have only 53 players available for the game. The Jaguars have announced that 27 players from the current 80-man roster...
NBC Sports
Trent Brown posts interesting tweet ahead of Pats-Raiders game
With the understanding that what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, it's fair to wonder how Trent Brown's week has gone. The Patriots' starting left tackle, who spent two seasons with the Raiders in 2019 and 2020, squared off against his former squad in joint practices this week and will face his old mates Friday night in New England's preseason finale at Allegiant Stadium.
NBC Sports
Can you blame Mac Jones for being frustrated amid loss to Raiders?
Mac Jones has tried to keep things positive this preseason, stressing the importance of patience while the New England Patriots adapt to a new offensive scheme and celebrating when the team makes progress. The second-year quarterback appeared to snap Friday night, however, slamming a tablet in frustration after another three-and-out...
NBC Sports
Rams should suspend Aaron Donald (and if they don’t the NFL should)
Few currently disagree with the notion that Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald should be suspended for his behavior at Thursday’s joint practice with the Bengals. Players who swing helmets should always face significant punishment, regardless of whether the incident results in a serious injury. Otherwise, guys will keep swinging helmets until someone suffers a serious injury — and then the NFL will act surprised that someone was seriously injured after getting hit by a helmet.
NBC Sports
NFL can’t punish Matt Araiza but the Bills could cut him, in theory
The allegations (and at this point they are only allegations) against Bills punter Matt Araiza are horrifying. But the NFL can do nothing about it, because the alleged incident happened before Araiza was drafted by the Bills. “We are aware of the matter but will decline further comment at this...
NBC Sports
Report: Tyquan Thornton's recovery timeline set after surgery
Tyquan Thornton suffered a collarbone injury in the New England Patriots' second preseason game that required surgery. But it sounds like the season is not lost for the promising rookie wide receiver. Thornton underwent surgery Monday to repair a fractured clavicle and has a recovery time of six-to-eight weeks from...
NBC Sports
Texans waive Matt Ammendola
Kicker Matt Ammendola’s time with the Texans came to an end on Saturday. The Texans waived Ammendola after signing him a couple of days ago. Ammendola was needed for their final preseason game because Ka'imi Fairbairn is dealing with an injury that left him unavailable for the contest. Ammendola...
