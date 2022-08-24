ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NBC Sports

Report: Seahawks 'very interested' in Jimmy; 49ers want to prevent

The 49ers are officially quarterback Trey Lance’s team, but his predecessor Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the roster. And that’s reportedly for good reason. On Thursday, former NFL executive Mike Lombardi said on “The GM Shuffle” podcast, citing a source, that Garoppolo’s current state of limbo with the 49ers is so that their NFC West rivals aren’t able to get their talons on him.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Chiefs cut five players, get down to 75 on roster

NFL teams have until Tuesday to reduce their rosters to 53 players, and the Chiefs are getting a head start on the rest of the league. The Chiefs announced five players who were cut today, making the Chiefs the first team to start making cuts after finishing the preseason. The...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

What we learned in 49ers' preseason finale loss to Texans

HOUSTON — The 49ers wrapped up their preseason on Thursday night with a 17-0 loss to the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Now, the club has five days to whittle their roster down to the regular-season limit of 53 players. All teams must trim their rosters by 1 p.m. PT on Tuesday.
HOUSTON, TX
Dak Prescott
The Associated Press

Packers unsure about status of Bakhtiari, Jenkins for opener

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers remain unsure about the status of their top two offensive linemen for their Sept. 11 season opener against the Minnesota Vikings. David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins were both removed from the physically unable to perform list over the past two weeks as they recover from knee injuries. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Saturday he still doesn’t know whether either will play at Minnesota. “We have no idea,” LaFleur said. “I mean it’s hard to project that without being through practice, see how they respond and getting into team reps.” Bakhtiari has played in only one game since tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament on Dec. 31, 2020. He returned for the Packers’ 2021 regular-season finale, but had a setback and wasn’t available for their NFC divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

PBT Podcast: Durant returns to Nets, but is this really over?

Kevin Durant has decided to return to the Brooklyn Nets, a decision that is both surprising and inevitable. But does anyone think the drama in Brooklyn is really over?. Corey Robinson from NBC Sports and myself delve into all of it, starting with how Durant didn’t have the leverage he thought he had. Combine that with the Nets never lowering their sky-high asking price, and that neither the team nor KD could create a bidding war (which they had expected), and you end up with a stalemate. And KD is coming back.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

Saints expect Trevor Penning to miss time with turf toe

Saints first-round left tackle Trevor Penning is set to begin his rookie season on the sideline. Penning suffered a bad case of turf toe during Friday night’s preseason game and is expected to miss some time, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Saints drafted Penning in the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

The Eagles' five biggest training camp surprises

On Wednesday, we shared our list of Eagles training camp disappointments, and today it’s time to turn positive and look at the biggest surprises of camp. These are based on my own preconceived notions of where everybody on the roster was heading into training camp a month ago. These five guys have shown the biggest jumps from my late July expectations to the late August reality.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Why ex-teammate believes 49ers should keep Garoppolo

The clock is ticking on Jimmy Garoppolo’s time with the 49ers, and it has been winding down since Trey Lance was selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. However, former NFL running back James White believes the partnership between the 49ers and Garoppolo should stay alive.
NFL
NBC Sports

Jaguars announce 27 players won’t participate in preseason finale

Later today, the Jaguars and Falcons wrap up their respective preseasons with a game in Atlanta. And as Jacksonville uses that game to finalize its 53-man roster, the Jaguars will have only 53 players available for the game. The Jaguars have announced that 27 players from the current 80-man roster...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC Sports

Trent Brown posts interesting tweet ahead of Pats-Raiders game

With the understanding that what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, it's fair to wonder how Trent Brown's week has gone. The Patriots' starting left tackle, who spent two seasons with the Raiders in 2019 and 2020, squared off against his former squad in joint practices this week and will face his old mates Friday night in New England's preseason finale at Allegiant Stadium.
NFL
NBC Sports

Can you blame Mac Jones for being frustrated amid loss to Raiders?

Mac Jones has tried to keep things positive this preseason, stressing the importance of patience while the New England Patriots adapt to a new offensive scheme and celebrating when the team makes progress. The second-year quarterback appeared to snap Friday night, however, slamming a tablet in frustration after another three-and-out...
NFL
NBC Sports

Rams should suspend Aaron Donald (and if they don’t the NFL should)

Few currently disagree with the notion that Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald should be suspended for his behavior at Thursday’s joint practice with the Bengals. Players who swing helmets should always face significant punishment, regardless of whether the incident results in a serious injury. Otherwise, guys will keep swinging helmets until someone suffers a serious injury — and then the NFL will act surprised that someone was seriously injured after getting hit by a helmet.
NFL
NBC Sports

NFL can’t punish Matt Araiza but the Bills could cut him, in theory

The allegations (and at this point they are only allegations) against Bills punter Matt Araiza are horrifying. But the NFL can do nothing about it, because the alleged incident happened before Araiza was drafted by the Bills. “We are aware of the matter but will decline further comment at this...
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Tyquan Thornton's recovery timeline set after surgery

Tyquan Thornton suffered a collarbone injury in the New England Patriots' second preseason game that required surgery. But it sounds like the season is not lost for the promising rookie wide receiver. Thornton underwent surgery Monday to repair a fractured clavicle and has a recovery time of six-to-eight weeks from...
NFL
NBC Sports

Texans waive Matt Ammendola

Kicker Matt Ammendola’s time with the Texans came to an end on Saturday. The Texans waived Ammendola after signing him a couple of days ago. Ammendola was needed for their final preseason game because Ka'imi Fairbairn is dealing with an injury that left him unavailable for the contest. Ammendola...
HOUSTON, TX

