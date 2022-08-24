Jerry Nadler ousts longtime ally Carolyn Maloney from Congress in major primary election shake-up for New York Democrats - as head of House Dems' campaign arm fights off an AOC-backed challenger

Longtime New York Congressman Jerrold Nadler has defeated fellow veteran lawmaker Rep. Carolyn Maloney on Tuesday night in one of the most significant elections Empire State Democrats have seen in years.

Both left-wing legislators are in their 70s, joined Congress in 1993 and both hold valuable committee chairmanships - Nadler leads the House Judiciary Committee while Maloney chairs the House Oversight panel.

Meanwhile New York's 17th Congressional District saw left-wing voters rebuke the progressive wing as the head of House Democrats' campaign arm fought off a challenger backed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney was projected as beating state lawmaker Alessandra Biaggi in a widely expected outcome.

In the 12th district, Nadler took an early lead shortly after polls closed. What was expected to be a close race was called by multiple major outlets less than an hour later.

He also secured high-profile endorsements from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a fellow New Yorker, and the New York Times Editorial group.

'Well New York…we did it! I’m so deeply grateful for your continued support and trust—I promise to keep on fighting for New Yorkers in Congress. Onwards!' Nadler wrote on Twitter after his win.

Maloney had been backed by several pro-abortion and humanitarian organizations.

Her loss, likely the end of the 76-year-old's career in elected office, leaves a power vacuum for Democrats to fill on the House Oversight Committee come next year.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler won his primary for New York's 12th Congressional District on Tuesday night

Supporters of U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) attend an election-night gathering at Peter Callahan Catering on August 23, 2022 in New York City

Also in the running was 38-year-old progressive attorney Suraj Patel, whose calls for a new generation of leadership nearly saw Maloney unseated in the old bounds of New York's 12th district in 2020.

Patel again came within roughly a few thousands votes of Maloney - though their combined total gains would still be slightly less than ballots cast for Nadler.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who had vowed to remain neutral, finally broke her silence on the race with a lengthy statement congratulating Nadler while stating Maloney would be missed in the Capitol.

'House Democrats are grateful for Chairwoman Maloney’s tenacious leadership. Her longtime public service will be profoundly missed in the Congress and by her constituents and the country,' the California Democrat said on Tuesday night.

'Congratulations to Chairman Jerry Nadler on prevailing in the election. For three decades in the House, Chairman Nadler has been a commanding force for freedom and justice: whether protecting our children from gun violence, fighting for civil rights for all or defending our Democracy.'

Maloney's loss means House Democrats will have a leadership hole to fill on the Oversight Committee

New York's new Congressional map saw one seat in the House of Representatives thrown out based on the latest census. Among the shakeups it has caused for the blue stronghold is pitting Nadler and Maloney against each other.

But the race between the longtime Congressional allies grew venomous in the lead-up to Tuesday.

Nadler slammed Maloney for her past support for the Afghanistan War and the Patriot Act, while also pointing out that if he lost New York would lose its one Jewish House member.

Maloney in turn suggested Nadler may not finish his term due to health reasons and cast doubt on his cognitive abilities.

‘I think that you should read the editorial in the New York Post today. They call him senile. They cite his performance at the debate where he couldn’t even remember who he impeached. He said he impeached Bush,’ she said to NY1 on Sunday.

The newly-redrawn bounds of New York's 12th District include about 60 percent of Maloney's old territory and 40 percent of Nadler's.

Nadler's seat is currently New York's old 10th Congressional District.