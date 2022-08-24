A former British ambassador to Myanmar has been arrested on charges of violating immigration laws by failing to register her change of address, the country’s military government has said. Vicky Bowman, who served as the British envoy between 2002 and 2006 and now heads a business ethics advisory group in the country, was charged under the Immigration Act and the Foreigners Registration Rules. The government’s “Tatmadaw True News Information Team” said Ms Bowman was detained for failing to inform the authorities last year when she and her husband moved from their registered address.It said Ms Bowman, who has applied...

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 21 HOURS AGO