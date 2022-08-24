Read full article on original website
Rohingya refugee crisis: 5 years later, life for those who fled "genocide" in Myanmar is "worse, not better."
Imagine life in a sprawling, makeshift city of tents and shacks surrounded by fencing to keep people penned in, with no access to education or any way to earn a living, dependent entirely on humanitarian aid to survive. That's life for the 1 million Rohingya Muslim refugees who have been stuck for five years now in the purgatory of the world's biggest refugee camp, at Cox's Bazar on the coast of Bangladesh.
Voice of America
Britain's Former Myanmar Envoy Detained in Yangon, Sources Say
Authorities in Myanmar have detained Britain's former ambassador to the Southeast Asian nation, where a military junta seized power last year, three people with knowledge of the situation said Thursday. Vicky Bowman, who currently runs the Myanmar Center for Responsible Business (MCRB), and her husband, Htein Lin, a Burmese artist...
Rohingya mark 5th anniversary of exodus to Bangladesh
DHAKA, Bangladesh — (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees on Thursday marked the fifth anniversary of their exodus from Myanmar to Bangladesh, while the United States, European Union and other Western nations pledged to continue supporting the refugees' pursuit of justice in international courts. In a...
US News and World Report
Myanmar Rohingya, Five Years On, Desperate to Leave Bangladesh Camps and Go Home
DHAKA (Reuters) -Myanmar Rohingya Muslims protested across refugee camps in neighbouring Bangladesh on Thursday, the fifth anniversary of clashes between Rohingya insurgents and Myanmar security forces that drove hundreds of thousands of Rohingya from their homes. More than a million Rohingya are living in squalid camps in southern Bangladesh comprising...
Justice should be colour blind. So why is it served for Ukraine but not the Congolese? | Vava Tampa
While the west races to investigate Russia’s war crimes, it continues to ignore atrocities perpetrated on DRC for 20 years
Scottish activist has her passport seized in Sri Lanka after wading into the political fall out from the country's economic crisis on social media
A Scottish woman living in Sri Lanka who been vocal in her support for activists criticising the country's economic crisis has found herself stranded after authorities seized her passport. Kayleigh Fraser, from St Andrews, Fife, said six immigration officers turned up at her door on Tuesday claiming she had violated...
americanmilitarynews.com
Syria demands US troops leave immediately
Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad’s regime demanded on Wednesday that U.S. troops leave the country immediately. The Assad government has long-opposed the U.S. presence in Syria, but this new demand comes two days after a U.S. base in the country came under a rocket attack. The Syrian Foreign Ministry issued...
More than 50 migrants aged over 30 were registered as children in the last decade after lying about their age upon arriving in Britain
More than 50 migrants over 30 were registered as children in the last decade after lying about their age upon arriving in Britain, according to Home Office figures. Data obtained through Freedom of Information (FOI) requests reveals that 52 in total managed to claim that they were children in initial checks, before being found to be 30 or older.
Deadly bus crash in India sees vehicle carrying 41 soldiers and policemen plummet into ravine
A bus carrying 41 security personnel skidded off a mountain road and plummeted into a deep gorge in India-administered Kashmir, killing seven soldiers and injuring at least 32.The injured soldiers were airlifted to an army hospital in the Himalayan region’s capital city Srinagar, some 90 km from the crash site in Chandanwari, Anantnag district.The incident took place around 10am on Tuesday in the mountainous region, which has narrow and sometimes deadly roads.The passengers included 39 soldiers of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force, a federal force specialising in high-altitude operations mainly on the India-China border, and two members of the Jammu...
Remains of India soldier killed in 1984 found high in Himalayas
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The remains of an Indian soldier who went missing during a military operation almost 40 years ago have been found, military officials said. Soldier Chander Shekhar was part of an operation in the Siachen area of the Himalayas in 1984 when India's military was attempting to seize the Siachen Glacier in Jammu and Kashmir in a dispute with Pakistan.
Treating refugees like ‘waste people’ is abhorrent, wherever they end up
‘There are state control, security, surveillance structures from the national level down… Political opposition is not tolerated and arbitrary detention, torture and even killings are accepted methods of enforcing control too.”. The email from a Foreign Office official to colleagues in the Home Office in response to Britain’s plans...
BBC
Vicky Bowman: UK ex-ambassador to Myanmar arrested
Myanmar's military authorities have arrested the UK's former ambassador to Myanmar, Vicky Bowman, and her husband. She has been accused of breaking visa rules, and her husband with helping her - charges that could result in up to five years in jail. Ms Bowman served as ambassador in Myanmar from...
Voice of America
Uyghur Mass Detention Report May Be Delayed Again
Geneva — U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Thursday cast doubt on whether she will release a long-awaited report on the mass incarceration of Uyghurs in China's Xinjiang region before she leaves office on August 31. When she announced her departure in June, Bachelet said she...
Baby dies in ‘inhuman’ Dutch centre for asylum seekers
The death of a three-month-old baby at an overcrowded centre for asylum seekers in the Netherlands is being investigated, as medical charity Doctors without Borders (MSF) were deployed at the controversial facility for the first time. The unnamed infant’s death is the latest incident at the Ter Apel centre in...
Rohingya suffer "unimaginable consequences" 5 years after fleeing Myanmar
Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya in Bangladesh and elsewhere continue to suffer "unimaginable consequences" five years after fleeing the Myanmar military's bloody campaign against them. The big picture: The Rohingya, the majority of whom are Muslim, have been described as the "world's most persecuted minority." Thousands were killed and 745,000...
Former British envoy to Myanmar arrested on immigration charges
A former British ambassador to Myanmar has been arrested on charges of violating immigration laws by failing to register her change of address, the country’s military government has said. Vicky Bowman, who served as the British envoy between 2002 and 2006 and now heads a business ethics advisory group in the country, was charged under the Immigration Act and the Foreigners Registration Rules. The government’s “Tatmadaw True News Information Team” said Ms Bowman was detained for failing to inform the authorities last year when she and her husband moved from their registered address.It said Ms Bowman, who has applied...
More than 2,000 Afghans made dangerous Channel crossing in small boats this year - and are at risk of being sent to Rwanda
More than 2,000 fleeing Afghanistan are risking their lives to reach the UK on small boats - and are at risk of being sent to Rwanda after arriving. The number of Afghans crossing the English Channel on small boats has increased since the Taliban's takeover of Kabul last year, making up just under a fifth of arrivals in the first half of 2022, Home Office figures show.
US News and World Report
Rohingya Crisis Fund Is 'Well Short of Needs' - UN Refugee Agency
(Reuters) - An appeal to help Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh is "well short of needs", the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Tuesday, as refugees called on donors not to forget the crisis ahead of the fifth anniversary of their exodus from Myanmar. More than a million Rohingya are...
Rohingya Remain a People on the Brink of Obliteration | Opinion
The Rohingya have been pushed to the brink of extinction. More than one million people languish in overcrowded refugee camps in Bangladesh, while the military that committed these atrocities is more powerful than ever, having carried out a coup against the civilian government in 2021. The world must act now to prevent this ongoing genocide against us—starting with supporting the international justice efforts that have provided a ray of hope.
Voice of America
Australia Offers Community Resettlement Help for New Refugees
SYDNEY — Refugees arriving this week in Australia from Syria, Afghanistan and Myanmar will be given help under a new resettlement program. The migrants will be met by specially trained community support groups who will help them resettle and integrate into their new communities. The $6 million Community Refugee...
