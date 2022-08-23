Read full article on original website
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today
Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
The Next Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Warren Buffett Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Warren Buffett sees market downturns as an opportunity to buy high-quality stocks. Amazon has struggled in the current macroeconomic environment, but the company has a strong market presence in three high-growth industries. Amazon should see profitability accelerate as its cloud computing and ad businesses continue to grow.
Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market
Investors are anxious about new economic data set to be released Wednesday morning.
2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life
Seeking a lifetime of growing passive income? These Dividend Aristocrats may be an excellent fit for your portfolio.
2 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month
A real estate investment trust and a business development company each send passive income to shareholders a dozen times a year.
3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale
Imagine the potential of an e-commerce and fintech giant addressing Latin America. Yes, a $2 trillion company can become a $3 trillion-company -- and a $4 trillion one.
2 Under-the-Radar Bank Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond
If you are thinking about adding shares of financial institutions to your portfolio, you might want to look north of the border.
This Climate Change Stock Is Up 35% Over the Last Month -- and Still Looks Attractive
This under-the-radar provider of water-management solutions raised its full-year guidance for both revenue and a key profitability metric.
The Smartest Investors Are Buying These 2 Stocks Hand Over Fist
Large institutional investors have been buying these two stocks over the past year.
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
The best-known growth ETF money manager is making moves. Let's check out her shopping list.
Macy's Stock Rises Despite Falling Sales and Earnings: Here's Why
The second quarter represented a step backward compared to 2021, but results still exceeded expectations.
Stock Market Plunge: Buy This Dividend Stock Before It Pops
Public Storage's second-quarter earnings report reminds investors why it is one of the best self-storage REITs.
2 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years
You can hold onto these standout growth stocks for decades to come.
Bed Bath & Beyond shares jump 31% after a report the meme-stock favorite has secured new funding
Bed Bath & Beyond shares jumped more than 31% in premarket trading Wednesday. The meme stock's surge followed a Wall Street Journal report on a new loan deal the company secured. The details of the agreement aren't yet clear, though the Journal previously reported the retailer sought $375 million. Shares...
Dollar General, Dollar Tree And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation DG to report quarterly earnings at $2.93 per share on revenue of $9.39 billion before the opening bell. Dollar General shares gained 0.8% to $249.35 in after-hours trading.
AMC Stock Has a New 800-Pound Gorilla in the Room
AMC's new preferred stock is known as AMC Preferred Equity or APE. The value of the combined shares declined on its first day of trading, but stabilized to move slightly higher on Tuesday. The discount of the preferred shares is garnering attention.
2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Sell-Off
The stock market is forever moving up and down.
Is Twilio Stock a Buy Despite Falling 83%?
Wall Street is underestimating this strong SaaS stock.
2 Great Dividend Stocks You Can Buy for Less Than $50
These income-generating giants are a bargain at these prices.
