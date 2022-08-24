ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Crash on Rangeline leaves pickup on side in South Joplin

By Shannon Becker
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F3Bcu_0hSlYaG500

JOPLIN, Mo. — Tuesday evening at 8:30 p.m. reports of a crash near 3300 block of S Rangeline.

Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and METS responded emergency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P7W5Y_0hSlYaG500

On scene we learn it is a no-injury crash, two vehicles involved.

Joplin Police Ofc Clay Goldsborough tells us a northbound Toyota Tacoma pickup was clipped by a passenger car pulling out of a business. The passenger car immediately pulled over. The pickup ended on its side, taking out two road signs.

| NO. 1 STORY OF THE WEEK ENDING AUG 19 >> 43,000 pounds of cheese burns on I-44 east of Carthage, Mo.

Liberty Utilities responded to take a closer look at a utility pole where the pickup came to rest.  There was not an outage in the immediate area.

Comer’s Wrecker removed the crashed vehicles from the scene. Traffic was interrupted about an hour, Joplin Fire Dept cleared the crash at 9:42 p.m.

Stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to cover news and stories where you live. Scroll below and sign up for our JLNews email list so you don’t miss a story.

| MORE JOPLIN NEWS FIRST • Missing Newton Co. woman located, safe BIT.ly/3c7X97r • KCMO Amber Alert cancelled BIT.ly/3PG2G2s • Liberty Utilities annual line inspection by helicopter BIT.ly/3dNrFDN • Homeless man charged in Ewert Park stabbing BIT.ly/3PzvdGZ • Anderson man faces Vehicular Homicide in fatal DWI crash BIT.ly/3QTGCm0 • House Fire 7th and Porter, extensive damage BIT.ly/3Awb13B

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 2

Related
KYTV

Pursuit ends in crash involving school bus, another vehicle in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies arrested two people after a pursuit ended in a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle. The pursuit started at Kearney and Glenstone after deputies realized the Ford F250 had been stolen. Investigators say the two failed to comply after a traffic stop and took off. The truck collided with a school bus and Chevy Impala at Kearney and Barnes. Deputies say the driver also hit another vehicle.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Neosho mother, seven children injured in crash with semi

GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. — A mother and seven of her children are in hospitals after a collision with a tractor-trailer unit in Gasconade County. Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho was driving a van with seven of her children when she got into a collision with a tractor-trailer unit east of Jefferson City Thursday morning. […]
NEOSHO, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

I-49 crash near Tipton Ford, Mo.; Slow vehicle rear-ended at highway speeds

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just after noon on Thursday reports of a crash along I-49 north of the Gateway exit alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Redings Mill Fire, Newton Co Deputies, Newton Co Ambulance responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. GOOGLE MAPS SCREENSHOT OF CRASH LOCATION DURING CRASH EVENT.  NOTE THE RED AND DARK...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
Carthage, MO
City
Joplin, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Joplin, MO
Accidents
Joplin, MO
Crime & Safety
Joplin, MO
Cars
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

K9 Copper passes away; Jasper County Bloodhound Team is now a memory

CARTHAGE, Mo. – “It is with a heavy heart that the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office announces the passing of one our retired canines,” starts a media release on Thursday afternoon. K9 Cooper has died. He was part of the successful ‘Bloodhound Team’ with his handler Dep. Joe Houdyshell.  They enjoyed an extremely successful career together locating missing children and criminal...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: head-on fatality, “PSU In Paraguay”, and One Million Cups hits Carthage

POLK COUNTY, Mo. – Shortly after 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning authorities responded to the scene of a fatal crash on Route T, two miles southwest of Bolivar, Missouri. Killed in the crash was the superintendent of Dadeville schools 48-year old Matthew Bushey of Bolivar. A 17-year-old also in the vehicle was transported with serious injuries to a Springfield Missouri hospital. Missouri State Highway patrol says a Ford f-150 crossed the center line and struck the Bushey vehicle head on. The pickup was driven by a 16-year-old male from Bolivar. His name was not released. In a statement on their website the Dadeville school district shared the news of Bushey’s passing. Click here to read more about this story and the full statement.
CARTHAGE, MO
KOLR10 News

Dadeville Superintendent dies in crash Wednesday morning

DADEVILLE, Mo. – Dadeville School District Superintendent Matt Bushey was involved in a fatal car crash on Wednesday, August 24 at about 7:15 am. A 16-year-old and 17-year-old were also seriously injured in the crash. The crash occurred on Route T two miles southwest of Bolivar, as the 16-year-old driver of a Ford F-150 crossed […]
DADEVILLE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Mets#Liberty Utilities#Joplin News First#Koam News Now#Jlnews#Newton Co#Kcmo#Vehicular Homicide#Dwi
pittks.org

MEDIA RELEASE – Aggravated Battery Arrest

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, officers with the Pittsburg Police Department were called to a residence in the 300 block of West Quincy in reference to a disturbance. When officers arrived at this location, they were informed that the 73-year-old victim had gone to a residence in the 600 block of Normal Street in Pittsburg to repossess a vehicle. During this attempt, the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Tarek Mekkaoui of Pittsburg, got into the vehicle and began to back up. In doing so, the victim was struck with the driver’s side door, which had been opened by the victim in an attempt to prevent Mekkaoui from leaving the area. The victim sustained observable injury to his right leg during this incident.
PITTSBURG, KS
carthagenewsonline.com

Failure in substation knocks out power to most of Carthage

A failure in an electrical substation owned by an outside power association resulted in a power outage in much of Carthage that lasted for several hours on Wednesday. Carthage Water & Electric Plant General Manager Chuck Bryant said at 4:30 p.m. that power had been out to much of the city since 2 p.m. and it could be 7:30 p.m. before power was restored in places.
CARTHAGE, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Missing Newton Co. Mo. woman located safe

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Late Sunday evening a woman reported missing more than a month was located.  UPDATE: 8/21/22 “Simone Palmer has been located and is safe. Thank you to all that shared the original post.” — Newton Co. Mo. Sheriff’s office. Palmer had been missing since July 14, 2022, from the area of State Hwy CC and US-60. She...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
greenecountycommonwealth.com

Fire damages Discount Dave’s

Republic flooring operation closes until further notice. A fire which broke out at Discount Dave’s Carpet and Flooring, U.S. Highway 60, in Republic on Friday, Aug. 19, was extinguished by firefighters after they arrived on scene. It was reported that the blaze started at about 5:45 a.m. that morning....
REPUBLIC, MO
webbcity.net

WEBB CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

17:41 – Officers were dispatched to a call for two people at a house at 777 Cardinal Drive that had multiple warrants for their arrest. One male and one female were arrested. Saturday, July 23. 09:12 – Officers were dispatched to an indecent exposure call at Madison and MacArthur...
WEBB CITY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Bobcat spotted at Wildcat Glades

JOPLIN, Mo. — Here’s something you don’t see very often — a bobcat — caught on camera in Joplin. The Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center was the scene where it was spotted last week. While bobcats aren’t uncommon in the Joplin area, they are shy and nocturnal — meaning humans don’t often spot them.
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Vehicular homicide in Anderson, Missouri, plus new details in Lamar, Missouri death investigation

ANDERSON, Mo. – An Anderson, Missouri man is facing vehicular homicide charges. Vincent Castro is facing felony vehicular homicide after crashing into 65 year David Cunningham. Cunningham was airlifted to Freeman hospital in Joplin where he would later be pronounced dead. LAMAR, Mo. – Authorities have released the identity...
ANDERSON, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy