Crash on Rangeline leaves pickup on side in South Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Tuesday evening at 8:30 p.m. reports of a crash near 3300 block of S Rangeline.

Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and METS responded emergency.

On scene we learn it is a no-injury crash, two vehicles involved.

Joplin Police Ofc Clay Goldsborough tells us a northbound Toyota Tacoma pickup was clipped by a passenger car pulling out of a business. The passenger car immediately pulled over. The pickup ended on its side, taking out two road signs.

Liberty Utilities responded to take a closer look at a utility pole where the pickup came to rest. There was not an outage in the immediate area.

Comer’s Wrecker removed the crashed vehicles from the scene. Traffic was interrupted about an hour, Joplin Fire Dept cleared the crash at 9:42 p.m.

