$38 million in funding to be allocated to Upstate school district

Nearly 40 million dollars of the state’s education funding is going to projects in Abbeville County.

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced the $38 million in funding for the Upstate school district on Tuesday, which is part of the state’s $140 million 2022-2023 fiscal year General Appropriations Bill.

The large sum comes following the Department of Education’s independent facility studies in the state’s poorest counties and is meant to support renovations to improve educational infrastructure in the Abbeville school district.

In a press release, Superintendent Spearman said “With school facilities over 60 years of age, the time is now for Abbeville County to address facilities issues in order to provide their students, families, and educators with safe places for teaching and learning.”

The funding allocation still needs board approval, which will be voted on at a special-called meeting on Thursday.

If approved, planned renovations include one two-story academic wing and a new kitchen and cafeteria for both Dixie High School and Abbeville High School as well as new office and program space for the Abbeville County Career Center.

“A sincere thank you to Superintendent Spearman and the South Carolina General Assembly for this significant investment into our great district,” Abbeville School District Superintendent Dr. Mason Gary said in a press release. “Each day, the Abbeville County School District puts its students first and today’s announcement bolsters that claim. We are excited for the renovations to begin.”