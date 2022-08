WASHINGTON (AP) — Roland Mesnier, who created often-magical desserts for five presidents and their guests as White House executive pastry chef, has died at age 78. His death was confirmed Saturday by the White House Historical Association, which said he died Friday following a short illness. One of the longest-serving White House chefs, Mesnier was hired in 1979 by first lady Rosalynn Carter and retired during the George W. Bush administration. Answering questions in an online “Ask the White House” forum in 2004, he explained that in preparing desserts not just for the first family but for parties, receptions and dinners, he was often called on to prepare thousands of pastries. He said he planned the number of pastries according to who would be in attendance.

POTUS ・ 1 HOUR AGO