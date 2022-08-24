Read full article on original website
Should the Chiefs trade for Kareem HuntChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
Rest in Peace Len DawsonChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller BrothersCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The historical Charles A. Braley House is named after its original ownerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
KCTV 5
Former Overland Park officer who made threatening Facebook comment arrested for probation violation
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- Rodney Lee Wilson, a former Overland Park police officer who in 2017 pleaded guilty after posting a threatening message on a woman’s Facebook page, is back in prison in Johnson County. Wilson was booked into the Johnson County jail on Wednesday evening on a...
KCTV 5
Police determine fatal shooting at 34th and Indiana a homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man shot to death Tuesday night was killed in a homicide, police said. The Kansas City Police Department stated officers received a call about 9:10 p.m. of a man with a gun in the 3300 block of Indiana Avenue walking up and down the street and making threats.
KCTV 5
Gun found inside locker at Northland middle school, teen in custody
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement stated Friday that a 13-year-old has been taken into custody after a handgun was found in a locker. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office stated Lakeview Middle School was placed on a hold just before 10:30 a.m. due to the incident, and it lasted about 30 minutes.
KCTV 5
Judge sentences man to 30 years for fatal shooting of Camry Alonzo in 2020 in Independence
JACKSON COUNTY, MO -- Family members are relieved Friday after a judge sentenced a man to 30 years in prison for a deadly shooting that killed Camry Alonzo in 2020 inside her Independence apartment. Deon D. Sanders entered an Alford plea to a second-degree murder charge. He learned his sentence...
KCTV 5
Basehor Police lockdown school, find threat to be non-credible
BASEHOR, Kan. (KCTV) - Basehor-Linwood High School initiated a lock-in procedure for 24 minutes Thursday before Basehor Police determined the potential report of a student with a weapon was non-credible. The police department and district said the safety concern had been resolved by 2:49 p.m. “We wanted to let you...
KCTV 5
Man arrested, accused of robbing of 19 Kansas City gas stations & convenience stores
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Federal charges have been brought against a Missouri man suspected of committing a string of gas station and convenience store robberies in the Kansas City area from November 2021 to February 2022. According to federal court documents, Latrell O. Dean, 19, is charged with conspiracy...
KCTV 5
Alert neighbor helps Lawrence police catch burglar
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An alert neighbor in Lawrence is getting a pat on the back from the police department after they spotted a burglar at their neighbor’s house and called the authorities. According to the Lawrence Police Department, dispatch received a call from a woman in the...
KCTV 5
Suspected hit-and-run leaves bicyclist dead in Lee’s Summit
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - A suspected hit and run Saturday morning left a bicyclist dead. Kansas City Police Captain Leslie Foreman said officers responded to a reported fatality hit-and-run collision. Upon arrival and investigation, Foreman said information revealed the bicyclist was traveling southbound on View High Drive, just north of Longview Road when it was struck by an unknown vehicle that was also traveling southbound on View High Drive.
KCTV 5
Topeka man behind bars after chasing residents with machete
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after chasing residents with a machete at the Travelers Inn on Wednesday afternoon. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that officials were called to the Travelers Inn, 3846 SW Topeka Blvd. on Wednesday afternoon with reports of a man chasing people with a machete.
KCTV 5
Motorcycle crash leaves one dead in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The driver of a Suzuki motorcycle that crashed and was killed Thursday evening has been identified as Adrian E. Wright, 50, of Kansas City, Missouri. The Kansas City Police Department said they were called to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Prospect Avenue, to the site of a two-vehicle collision at 5:15 p.m. Thursday.
KCTV 5
Lenexa police warn shoppers of ‘distraction theft’
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Police in Lenexa, Kansas, are warning against distraction theft. They said it’s when two or more people work together to steal wallets from people’s bags while they’re shopping. One person usually engages the victim in conversation while the other takes the wallet. According...
KCTV 5
Man found guilty of committing murder during drug sale in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been found guilty of committing murder during a drug sale in Clay County in June of 2020. According to Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel White, jurors have found Blade Elliott guilty of second-degree murder, attempted first-degree robbery, and two counts of armed criminal action.
KCTV 5
KCKPD trying to identify suspects in aggravated robbery at gas station
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in an aggravated robbery that happened at a gas station on Aug. 1. According to the police, the two suspects robbed the Valero gas station at 2101 Metropolitan Ave....
KCTV 5
Charges filed after person is hit by vehicle, pinned against hotel in Lee’s Summit
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman has been charged with driving while intoxicated after a person was hit by a vehicle and pinned against a hotel in Lee’s Summit, which ultimately led to their death. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 23-year-old Camden E. Hager from Lee’s...
KCTV 5
Shawnee man arrested after vehicle is stolen in Missouri
CLINTON, Mo. (KCTV) - A 24-year-old Shawnee, Kansas, man has been arrested after a vehicle was stolen in Clinton, Missouri. The Clinton Police Department said they received a report early Wednesday morning about a stolen vehicle. The vehicle, which was left running and unattended, was taken from Clinton Convenience at...
KCTV 5
Motorcyclist dies after colliding with pickup in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist has passed away after colliding with a pickup truck in Kansas City on Thursday evening. According to the police, it happened in the area of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Prospect Avenue at 5:15 p.m. They said a white Ford F-250...
KCTV 5
Overturned vehicle blocks I-670 WB in downtown Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Interstate 670 westbound in downtown Kansas City was completely blocked following a rollover crash involving a red pickup truck early Saturday afternoon. An ambulance and three Kansas City Fire Department units responded to the scene shortly before 12:30 p.m. Just before 1 p.m., two lanes...
KCTV 5
Labor Day Salute: Kansas City Public Schools
We’re taking time to salute employees across the metro who make our city great. Grace and Bill sit down with retention coach Ritchie Cherry to learn what makes the Kansas City Public School System such a great place to work. Sponsored by Kansas City Public Schools.
KCTV 5
Device gives Amish teen second chance at life
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A teen from Jamesport, Missouri, needs a new heart. At 17-years old, Daniel Troyer suffers from cardiomyopathy. His heart is dying. Most patients like Daniel must endure long hospital stays while waiting for a donor, but Daniel is living a near-normal life. “I mean, yeah,...
KCTV 5
Another semi tries driving under Independence Avenue Bridge. It didn’t make it.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Dozens of large trucks have tried over the years driving under the Independence Avenue Bridge in Kansas City, Missouri. But unless they are under 12 feet tall, they never make it. Friday morning was no exception. The Kansas City Police Department shared photos of a...
