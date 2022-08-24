Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
KCTV 5
Device gives Amish teen second chance at life
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A teen from Jamesport, Missouri, needs a new heart. At 17-years old, Daniel Troyer suffers from cardiomyopathy. His heart is dying. Most patients like Daniel must endure long hospital stays while waiting for a donor, but Daniel is living a near-normal life. “I mean, yeah,...
KCTV 5
In battle of metro's top two preseason teams, Liberty North handles Lee's Summit North 17-7
It doesn't matter what the matchups are, the return of local Friday Night Lights always bring the juice. But in week one, we get blessed with arguably the two best teams in the city facing each other in week one. It doesn't matter what the matchups are, the return of...
'Clear the Shelters' aims to help adopts animals in Kansas City area
Animal shelters in Kansas City are among those across the country partnering in an effort to "clear the shelters."
KCTV 5
Smithville High debuts $10.1 million activity center
SMITHVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) – Smithville High School students are officially working out in their brand-new $10.1 million activity center. The project broke ground in May 2021 and wrapped up this past May. It’s funded by a $15 million bond approved in 2020. Some kids trained in the facility...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New TLC show stars Kansas City dermatologist treating complex hair issues
On Wednesday, a new show debuted on TLC called, "Bad Hair Day" featuring an Overland Park dermatologist.
KCTV 5
Alan Jackson’s T-Mobile Center concert appearance postponed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Country music fans awaiting Alan Jackson’s appearance at T-Mobile Center will have to keep waiting. The country music star announced Saturday afternoon that he’d be postponing his appearance scheduled for Saturday evening in Kansas City, due to a positive COVID-19 test. “I’m so...
Independence woman becomes victim of tree service scam
An Independence, Missouri, woman has been a homeowner for decades and never had a problem hiring contractors...until this summer.
KCTV 5
City of Belton celebrates 150th birthday
BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - The City of Belton continues its sesquicentennial celebration with events centering around Belton High School’s season-opening football game. Events surrounding the city’s birthday began Wednesday night and continue through Sunday afternoon. Friday night’s festivities include a free tailgate prior to the football game and a pregame time capsule presentation.
RELATED PEOPLE
KCTV 5
Pet of the Day: Duke Buster G
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Duke Buster Groove, Lab/Pit Bull Mix, 5 years old. He’s a middle-aged guy with an old man face that you’d think was a puppy the way he runs around the place! A real swell fella that doesn’t cause much calamity, who more than anything right now just wants his own family.
KCTV 5
Smithville HS shows off new athletic facility
One person was killed and another hospitalized due to a fire in a Grandview townhome Thursday morning. At 17-years old, Daniel Troyer suffers from cardiomyopathy. His heart is dying. Most patients like him must endure long hospital stays while waiting for a donor, but Daniel is living a near-normal life.
KMBC.com
Current, former KMBC colleagues remember 'Lenny The Cool'
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Len Dawson worked at KMBC for 56 years. KMBC staffers share their memories of "Lenny The Cool."
KCTV 5
KC Streetcar to extend services during Labor Day weekend
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In anticipation of a busy Labor Day weekend, the KC Streetcar will modify its operational hours during the holiday weekend.. With downtown Kansas City hosting events including KC Irish Fest at Crown Center, First Fridays in the Crossroads Arts District and KC Chalk and Walk Festival at the City Market, the streetcar will extend Sunday service.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kansas City-area experts give advice on what to do with inherited items
Whether you inherit items from a family member who’s passed away or from a business that’s closed, the experts at Mockingbird Estate Sales and Auctions say you have options.
KCTV 5
U.S. Women’s National Team to train at KC Current facility
RIVERSIDE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Current is preparing for visitors. Kansas City’s NWSL organization is set to host the U.S. Women’s National Team ahead of the national team’s upcoming friendly. The U.S. Women’s National Team will train at the Current’s facility from Aug. 29 to...
The historical Charles A. Braley House is named after its original owner
Charles A. Braley House, Kansas City, Missouri.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. A very impressive home in Kansas City, Missouri is the Charles Braley House. The architectural design of the mansion is Jacobethan Revival. Building materials included brick and stone. On October 9, 2013, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
KCTV 5
Gun found inside locker at Northland middle school, teen in custody
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement stated Friday that a 13-year-old has been taken into custody after a handgun was found in a locker. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office stated Lakeview Middle School was placed on a hold just before 10:30 a.m. due to the incident, and it lasted about 30 minutes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Independence closes dangerous section of Winner Road
Independence closed Winner Road from East 9th Street South to South Arlington Street due to erosion and safety concerns.
KCTV 5
School districts turn toward 4-day weeks, staff support as teachers struggle with mental health
MISSOURI (KCTV) - An ongoing teacher shortage nationwide has Missouri state education officials worried about teachers’ mental health. Missouri Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education Dr. Margie Vandeven said the teacher shortage goes beyond just low salary and lack of resources complaints. Blue Springs School District and other school...
KCTV 5
Major renovations at Independence School District following bond approval
One person was killed and another hospitalized due to a fire in a Grandview townhome Thursday morning. At 17-years old, Daniel Troyer suffers from cardiomyopathy. His heart is dying. Most patients like him must endure long hospital stays while waiting for a donor, but Daniel is living a near-normal life.
KCTV 5
Independence Schools showcasing major changes after $38 million bond
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - There’s plenty of new changes at the Independence School District as students head back to classes, including new softball and football fields following a $38 million bond passing. The district is using the nearly $40 million with no tax increase. It said every project totals...
Comments / 1