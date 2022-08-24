ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Device gives Amish teen second chance at life

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A teen from Jamesport, Missouri, needs a new heart. At 17-years old, Daniel Troyer suffers from cardiomyopathy. His heart is dying. Most patients like Daniel must endure long hospital stays while waiting for a donor, but Daniel is living a near-normal life. “I mean, yeah,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Smithville High debuts $10.1 million activity center

SMITHVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) – Smithville High School students are officially working out in their brand-new $10.1 million activity center. The project broke ground in May 2021 and wrapped up this past May. It’s funded by a $15 million bond approved in 2020. Some kids trained in the facility...
SMITHVILLE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Health
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Health
KCTV 5

Alan Jackson’s T-Mobile Center concert appearance postponed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Country music fans awaiting Alan Jackson’s appearance at T-Mobile Center will have to keep waiting. The country music star announced Saturday afternoon that he’d be postponing his appearance scheduled for Saturday evening in Kansas City, due to a positive COVID-19 test. “I’m so...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

City of Belton celebrates 150th birthday

BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - The City of Belton continues its sesquicentennial celebration with events centering around Belton High School’s season-opening football game. Events surrounding the city’s birthday began Wednesday night and continue through Sunday afternoon. Friday night’s festivities include a free tailgate prior to the football game and a pregame time capsule presentation.
BELTON, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrianna Franch
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Duke Buster G

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Duke Buster Groove, Lab/Pit Bull Mix, 5 years old. He’s a middle-aged guy with an old man face that you’d think was a puppy the way he runs around the place! A real swell fella that doesn’t cause much calamity, who more than anything right now just wants his own family.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Smithville HS shows off new athletic facility

One person was killed and another hospitalized due to a fire in a Grandview townhome Thursday morning. At 17-years old, Daniel Troyer suffers from cardiomyopathy. His heart is dying. Most patients like him must endure long hospital stays while waiting for a donor, but Daniel is living a near-normal life.
SMITHVILLE, MO
KCTV 5

KC Streetcar to extend services during Labor Day weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In anticipation of a busy Labor Day weekend, the KC Streetcar will modify its operational hours during the holiday weekend.. With downtown Kansas City hosting events including KC Irish Fest at Crown Center, First Fridays in the Crossroads Arts District and KC Chalk and Walk Festival at the City Market, the streetcar will extend Sunday service.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#High School#Make A Wish Foundation#Volleyball#Kc Current#The Kansas City Current#Franch
KCTV 5

U.S. Women’s National Team to train at KC Current facility

RIVERSIDE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Current is preparing for visitors. Kansas City’s NWSL organization is set to host the U.S. Women’s National Team ahead of the national team’s upcoming friendly. The U.S. Women’s National Team will train at the Current’s facility from Aug. 29 to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The historical Charles A. Braley House is named after its original owner

Charles A. Braley House, Kansas City, Missouri.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. A very impressive home in Kansas City, Missouri is the Charles Braley House. The architectural design of the mansion is Jacobethan Revival. Building materials included brick and stone. On October 9, 2013, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Gun found inside locker at Northland middle school, teen in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement stated Friday that a 13-year-old has been taken into custody after a handgun was found in a locker. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office stated Lakeview Middle School was placed on a hold just before 10:30 a.m. due to the incident, and it lasted about 30 minutes.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health

Comments / 0

Community Policy