Marion County, FL

County Commission District 4 GOP primary: Carl Zalak wins; will face two write-ins in November

By Jim Ross, Ocala Star-Banner
 3 days ago

County Commission Chairman Carl Zalak won the District 4 GOP primary on Tuesday, defeating financial adviser Rachel Sams and contractor Keith Poole.

Zalak advances to the general election, where he will face two write-in candidates who have qualified in this race: Brian Christian Donnelly and Seth Posner.

If the write-in candidates had not qualified, this would have been a universal primary where all voters could have a say. Instead, the primary was closed to only registered Republicans.

Zalak took 15,919 votes (38.29%) compared with 14,548 (34.99%) for Sams and 11,108 (26.72%) for Poole.

Carl Zalak would be serving his fourth four-year term if he wins in November

Poole and Sams tried to paint Zalak as an out-of-touch incumbent who has been in office long enough. (If Zalak wins in November, he will be serving his fourth consecutive four-year term.)

Poole touted his business experience and common sense approach to county issues. Sams, a former Ocala police officer, said she best understood what the county's first responders need and was well equipped to take on complicated financial matters.

Zalak emphasized his connection with Gov. Ron DeSantis, touted his record in economic development, and reminded voters that county government focused on freedom, not just caution, during the worst of the pandemic.

Donnelly has brought in $1,100 in contributions so far and $1,155 in in-kind contributions, according to the latest figures from the Supervisor of Elections Office. Posner hasn't raised any money. Zalak has collected $156,000 in donations and $3,300 more in in-kind donations.

Zalak had not updated his social media page as of mid-day Wednesday. On her Facebook page, Sams posted a picture of herself posing with art work and the message "Don't ever quit. Ever."

On his Facebook page, Poole said he had a tough time sleeping after Tuesday night's loss. He's competitive and wanted to win.

"I am not sure why the election turned out the way it did," he wrote. "But I am sure it turned out the way God wanted it to."

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: County Commission District 4 GOP primary: Carl Zalak wins; will face two write-ins in November

