Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: CSISD partnered with Blinn and Texas A&M for students to get industry certifications
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sixteen College View High School students just started classes at Texas A&M RELLIS Campus and Blinn College. It’s a part of College Station ISD’s Inaugural Facilities Engineering Technology cohort. CSISD and CVHS have partnered with Blinn College and the Texas A&M University System at Rellis to provide this program.
KBTX.com
Community members gather for National Night Out Kickoff event
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -People in the community joined local law enforcement and first responders for a National Night Out Kickoff event Saturday morning. National Night Out is an annual community-building event that promotes police to partner with the community to make neighborhoods in our area safe and more comfortable to live in. Hundreds of people came out to Annenberg Presidential Conference Center.
KBTX.com
Bryan High students support the community ahead of their first game
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s game day, and the Bryan High Vikings have had a busy week. On Friday, August 26, the Los Vikingos got up early to help longtime supporter Jesse’s Taqueria & Bakery celebrate 10 years in business. The day before, Viking Football players and Bryan...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M translated thousands of pages of math into Braille
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University is working on making courses accessible to all Aggie students. Mathematics lecturer Vanessa Coffelt wanted to further accommodate coursework for students who are blind or visually impaired, and the staff of Texas A&M’s Department of Disability Resources was up for the job. A team of students and staff have now translated over 2,300 pages of notes, exams, assignments, and textbooks to Braille. Great work Aggies!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBTX.com
Bryan opens season with 67-21 rout of Waller
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings opened the Ricky Tullos era with a 67-21 win over Waller Friday night. The Vikings were lead by senior quarterback Malcom Gooden who had four passing touchdowns in the first half. Tullos kept the starters in until early in the fourth quarter, then he turned to the back-ups.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M announces new enhancements to Kyle Field
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Texas A&M University faculty and the Athletics Department announced today new enhancements to Kyle Field. Chancellor John Sharp, President Kathy Banks, Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher, Athletics Director Ross Bjork, Byron Chambers, and Andrew Monaco spoke at a press conference to show off their new south side suites. The upgraded suites will have their own level in the south end zone. The placement of the suites will give Aggie fans a unique perspective on the game.
KBTX.com
Small aircraft makes emergency landing behind Navasota High School
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A small glider aircraft made an emergency landing behind Navasota High School Friday afternoon, the district said in a Facebook post. No injuries were reported and a cause for the emergency landing has not been released. Navasota Police Department, Navasota Fire Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the scene.
KBTX.com
Consol wins season opener over Huntsville
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated football team beat Huntsville 38-13 Friday night for their season opener at Tiger Field. Huntsville and Consol are familiar foes that used to be in the same district before this year’s UIL realignment. Consol’s backups went in during the third quarter when they led 38-7. Running back Keshun Thomas led the way for the Tigers with 2 touchdowns on the ground. Wesley Watson had two receiving touchdowns. Will Hargett threw 3 touchdowns (2 to Watson and a 69-yard TD to Carter Frank).
IN THIS ARTICLE
KBTX.com
College Station City Council to discuss redevelopment of former Macy’s
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station has an eye out for the space that used to house a major department store in Post Oak Mall. One popular topic at Thursday’s College Station City Council meeting is the city possibly acquiring the former Macy’s property. The city says this gives them the ability to redevelopment the property however they’d like.
KBTX.com
Navasota tops Navarro for first win of the season
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Rattlers won their 2022 varsity football season opener following a 41-14 win over Navarro Friday night at Rattler Stadium. Navasota scored on their first offensive play from scrimmage on a reverse pitch to Deontray Scott that covered 73 yards. It was the first of four touchdowns that Scott scored.
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley Cares awards grants to groups that support local veterans
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The following is a news release from Brazos Valley Cares:. On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, Brazos Valley Cares presented grant awards totaling over $120,000 to local organizations for the support of veterans and their families in the Brazos Valley. Brazos Valley Cares has been awarding these...
KBTX.com
Longtime Brazos Valley football coach Kenner Reinhardt passes away
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Kenner Reinhardt Jr. touched a lot of students lives as an educator and coach during his 40 years at Franklin High School. Wednesday he passed away peacefully at the age of 78. Reinhardt was born in Hearne and attended schools in Franklin. It seems he only...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBTX.com
Centerville ISD to shuffle classes following asbestos exposure during construction
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The following statement has been released from Centerville ISD regarding an incident at the high school:. Yesterday afternoon, Centerville ISD leadership was made aware of potential asbestos exposure during jackhammering in a classroom that is currently under construction. Construction was immediately halted to assess the situation, and leadership began working with consultants to ensure the safety of our school community.
KBTX.com
Hometown Heroes: Bryan Vikings
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings are coming off a 4-7 campaign and only made the first round of the playoffs. They also have a new man at the helm. Ricky Tullos takes over for Hall of Honor member Ross Rogers. Tullos plans to play in an uptempo pace....
KBTX.com
City council and CSPD discuss future of public safety on Northgate
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police Chief Billy Couch is concerned with crime and public safety in the Northgate District and is expected to make a presentation to the city council on Thursday. Documents filed with the city council show the department’s concern stems from its rapid growth...
KBTX.com
Residents frustrated with mail system at Bryan senior living complex
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Days can go by for some residents at Serenity at Briarcrest as they await the arrival of their mail. Some residents say they haven’t received mail in almost two weeks. “Saturday before last we didn’t get our mail, this Saturday we didn’t get our mail,...
KBTX.com
New drought monitor released this morning. The Brazos Valley still under drought conditions.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - DROUGHT MONITOR RELEASE UPDATE: The new drought monitor was released this morning by the Office of the Texas State Climatologist. The Brazos Valley is still under mostly “severe drought” (Level 2 of 4) conditions. Even though we saw widespread rain, this monitor illustrates the severity of the drought the State of Texas is currently experiencing. Portions of Austin, Washington, and Brazos counties are still classified under “exceptional drought” (Level 4 of 4).
KBTX.com
Snook Volunteer Fire Department hosting its 50th annual fundraiser this weekend.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a busy fire season, it’s time to give back to the first responders who keep the Brazos Valley safe. The Snook Volunteer Fire Department is once again hosting their BBQ Fundraiser and this year’s a big one!. Beth Collins, the Snook VFD Secretary...
KBTX.com
City of College Station plans Jones-Butler Road extension and roundabout
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station has released a preliminary design for a roundabout at Holleman Drive South and North Dowling Road and an extension of Jones-Butler Road to FM 2818. The project consists of a five-leg multi-lane roundabout with a multi-use path along Holleman and...
KBTX.com
12th Man sells out nation’s largest student section
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A record number of Texas A&M students have purchased student sports passes ensuring the nation’s largest student section will be sold out for the 2022 season, the 12th Man Foundation announced. The nearly 37,000 student sports passes sold is a record for the current configuration...
Comments / 0