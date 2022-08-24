ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHARLES DEGENHARDT
2d ago

YES.. Welcome to chicago. Please leave your money and valuables with the man with the mask and gun. We appreciate your contributions and don't forget to come back. This city wouldn't be what it is without you. Thanks suckers.

Chicago man admits to robbing 8 banks in city, suburbs: prosecutors

CHICAGO - A Chicago man admitted in federal court Tuesday that he robbed eight Chicago area banks in 2019. Manuel Martinez, 26, pleaded guilty to three counts of bank robbery. In a plea agreement, Martinez admitted that he robbed eight banks in Chicago and the suburbs from April 2019 to September 2019.
CHICAGO, IL
Witness intervenes when group tries to abduct woman in West Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Wednesday were looking for four people who tried to abduct a woman in the West Loop. At 7:26 a.m. Wednesday, the woman was on the sidewalk in the 200 block of South Sangamon Street, when a vehicle pulled up and someone got out. That person tried to guide the woman to the car, which had three other people inside, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

4 people shot outside Chicago high school

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago Police responded to a shooting outside Carl Schurz High School, at 3601 N Milwaukee Avenue, on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, at least four people were shot across the street from the school around 2:45 p.m., about 10 minutes before class was let out. A 15-year-old boy was […]
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

2 women critically injured in West Rogers Park shooting

Two women were fighting for their lives Thursday night after someone shot them as they sat in a car in West Rogers Park, according to Chicago police. Officers responded to shots fired calls in the 6400 block of North Bell around 10 p.m. and found the women inside a car near an alley. One victim, a 29-year-old woman, suffered gunshot wounds to her arms and neck. The other woman, whose age was unknown, had a gunshot wound to the forehead.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

1 arrested after 2 men exchange gunfire on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Two men were wounded after exchanging gunfire on Chicago's South Side Wednesday night. Around 6:57 p.m., police say a 33-year-old offender approached a 33-year-old victim in the 3000 block of West 71st Street, pulled out a gun and fired shots. The victim then pulled out his own weapon...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Pickpockets return to CTA after taking time off for COVID

It’s been a long time since Chicago police warned about pickpockets on the CTA train system, possibly because it is harder for the thieves to operate with ridership severely depressed since COVID. But a two-man pickpocket team is apparently giving it the old college try. CPD released surveillance images...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

1 killed, 8 wounded in shootings in Chicago Wednesday

4 teens wounded in drive-by shooting across from Schurz High School on Northwest Side. Four teenagers were shot in a drive-by attack outside an ice cream shop across the street from Schurz High School on the Northwest Side Wednesday afternoon, according to Chicago police. A woman was killed and another...
CHICAGO, IL

