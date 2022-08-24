Tiger Two-Step: Daniels or Nussmeier, decision days away says Kelly
BATON ROUGE, La. ( WGNO ) — LSU head coach Brian Kelly said he will make an announcement on a starting quarterback in the next few days.
LSU plays Florida State in the Superdome Sunday night September 4th at 6:30.
Here’s Kelly after practice, Tuesday
Watch Florida State vs LSU live on WGNO and ABC.
LSU is a 2.5 point favorite in the game. The total on the game is 51.5.
