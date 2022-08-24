Read full article on original website
theavtimes.com
LA County reports 20 more COVID deaths; hospitalizations up slightly
Another 20 COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Los Angeles County Friday, Aug. 26, while the number of virus-positive patients in local hospitals ticked up slightly. The 20 new deaths lifted the county’s cumulative virus-related death toll to 33,096, according to the county Department of Public Health. According to state figures, there were 827 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals as of Friday, up from 802 on Thursday. Of those patients, 101 were being treated in intensive care, down from 124 a day earlier. County officials have said that roughly 43% of the COVID-positive patients were actually admitted for virus-related illness, while the others were admitted for other reasons, with some only learning they were infected when they were tested at the hospital.
theavtimes.com
LA County announces first human cases of West Nile virus this year
Los Angeles County health officials have confirmed the county’s first human cases of West Nile virus this year, saying six cases have been identified since late July. No specifics about the patients were released, but according to the county Department of Public Health, the victims live in the Antelope Valley, San Fernando Valley and San Gabriel Valley. Most of the patients were hospitalized in late July and early August, and all are recovering, according to the county.
L.A. County Drops Anti-Taco Stand K-Rails to Deter Taqueros From Setting Up
L.A. TACO has confirmed with an anonymous source that the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors, led by Hilda Solis, has dropped over two dozen concrete K-rail barriers on the southeast corner of Atlantic and Pomona Boulevards in an attempt to deter the “Tacos La Güera” stand from setting up.
theavtimes.com
LASD searching for missing woman, 55, suffering from depression
Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help to find a 55-year-old woman suffering from depression who went missing. Kim Dianne Manfredonia was last seen at about 12:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, in the 45000 block of 32nd Street West in Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
theavtimes.com
Average LA County gas price drops for 71st time in 73 days
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased Friday, Aug. 26, for the 71st time in 73 days since rising to a record, dropping 1.3 cents to $5.295, its lowest amount since March 5. The average price has dropped $1.167 since rising to...
theavtimes.com
28 citations issued, no one arrested for DUI at Palmdale checkpoint
PALMDALE – No one was arrested for driving under the influence, but 28 citations were issued for other violations at a DUI checkpoint in Palmdale Friday night and early Saturday morning, authorities said. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department conducted the checkpoint from 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, to...
theavtimes.com
Man assaulted with a stick in Palmdale
PALMDALE – A man was assaulted early Friday morning in Palmdale and his alleged assailant is still at large. The victim walked into Los Angeles County Fire Department Station No. 37 and told firefighters he had been assaulted with a wooden stick, according to a Palmdale Sheriff’s Station watch commander.
theavtimes.com
Person hit by freight train and killed in Palmdale area
PALMDALE – A person was struck and killed by a Union Pacific freight train Friday morning in Palmdale, authorities said. The fatality was reported around 5 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, in the 38800 block of Clocktower Plaza Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. According to...
theavtimes.com
Gascón hirings seek protection during ongoing DA union appeal hearings
Members of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office who are former deputy public defenders are asking a court for greater protection from threats they say they have received as witnesses during hearings on appeals by other prosecutors who maintain they were wrongfully passed over for promotions by the hirings of the transferees.
NBC San Diego
What Drivers Should Know About the 10 Freeway Washout
Delays are expected on the main route between Los Angeles and Phoenix through the weekend as repairs continue on a section of freeway washed away in a summer storm. Drivers will be re-routed around the section of the 10 Freeway destroyed by flooding this week in Riverside County near the state border.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Rent relief program opens Monday
The City of Santa Monica announced it would open up applications for rent-burdened residents to apply for relief beginning this Monday, Aug. 29, at 8 a.m. The program is designed for residents in rent controlled units who are unable to afford this year’s Rent Control General Adjustment, which is set to increase rents for all rent controlled tenants 6% (up to $140 per month) beginning Sept. 1 — the highest hike in more than 30 years.
theavtimes.com
Sprouts Farmers Market hiring 100 employees for new Palmdale location
PALMDALE – Sprouts Farmers Market will open its Palmdale location on Oct. 28, and the grocer is looking to hire 100 full- and part-time workers for the new location, the company announced. The new store will be located in the Palmdale Marketplace, at 39258 10th Street West. In-person hiring...
theavtimes.com
LASD deputy arrested for alleged DUI
STEVENSON RANCH – A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who went missing after a traffic crash in Stevenson Ranch Friday night only to be found at his nearby home has been arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and relieved of duty, according to multiple reports. The deputy’s patrol...
kvta.com
Friday Procession For Ventura City Firefighter Who Died While In Hawaii
Ventura City Firefighter-Paramedic Matthew Clapsaddle is coming home. Last week he and his wife Jennifer were celebrating their 25th Wedding Anniversary in Hawaii when he suffered "a sudden, critical medical emergency" and passed away. Friday, there will be a procession for Clapsaddle as he returns to Ventura County. The Ventura...
foxla.com
Flash flooding washes out eastbound 10 Freeway near AZ-CA border in Riverside County
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Thousands of travelers and truck drivers bound for Arizona are being rerouted after raging floodwaters washed out a section of the eastbound 10 Freeway in Riverside County near the Arizona-California border. Caltrans shared photos of the washout on social media that showed a huge piece of...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Drug and Human Trafficking Organization Dismantled in Ventura County
Starting in March 2021, Human Trafficking Investigators assigned to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Special Crimes Unit and FBI received information that sex and labor trafficking was taking place at several massage parlors and skin care businesses in Ventura County. These businesses were owned and operated by family members living in Oxnard.
theavtimes.com
Palmdale road construction updates [Aug. 29 – Sept. 4]
ROAD CONSTRUCTION UPDATE IN THE CITY OF PALMDALE FOR THE WEEK OF AUGUST 29 THROUGH SEPTEMBER 4, 2022. The City of Palmdale has contracted with Manhole Adjusting Inc. to implement the local road cape seal program which is currently under construction in various neighborhoods across the City. This is the third phase of a multiphase project and impacted residents will get a notice explaining the work phase and further notice of any street closures and/or parking restrictions. During the upcoming phase (chip seal placement), there will be brief daytime street closures and restricted parking that may require you park a short walking distance away while the chip seal is placed and allowed to cool prior to driving on it. Roads will be open to traffic at the end of the workday, but in-street parking restrictions remain in effect per the dates shown on the temporary no-parking signs. We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience while this important work is completed.
theavtimes.com
Free dumping day on Oct. 8
LANCASTER – Waste Management in partnership with Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will host a free dumping day for residents of unincorporated Los Angeles County communities in the Antelope Valley. Residents will be able to dump one ton of trash – including appliances and furniture — per household...
With Rents Soaring Across LA, Bell Gardens Becomes The Latest City To Move Towards Rent Control
The Bell Gardens city council voted to advance a plan that caps annual rent hikes at 4%, joining Pomona in adopting new rent controls.
