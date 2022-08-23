Paul Damico re-elected Palm Beach County judge; Caryn Siperstein wins seat on circuit bench

Palm Beach County Court Judge Paul Damico was swept back into office for a fourth full term on Tuesday while Delray Beach attorney Caryn Siperstein overwhelmed an opponent to become the latest addition to the county’s circuit court bench.

Damico captured more than 61% of the vote against political newcomer Karen Velez, a former Broward County assistant public defender who practices law in Boca Raton.

“The public voted and they put their trust in me, and I'm grateful,” the 62-year-old Damico said after it became clear he had survived his first challenge since being appointed to the bench in 2001. "It was a long summer and sometimes frustrating. But it all worked out in the end."

Siperstein, meanwhile, celebrated with her family after capturing more than 64% of the vote in the circuit court race against West Palm Beach attorney Alcolya St. Juste.

“I have a very big smile on my face,” said Siperstein, a senior assistant attorney general. "I'm thankful for everyone for their support."

She will replace longtime Circuit Judge John Kastrenakes, who didn’t seek re-election.

Damico, who worked as both a prosecutor and an assistant public defender before taking the bench, said his first political race will be his last. He said he plans to retire when his six-year term ends.

Both circuit judge candidates sought office before

Unlike Damico, both Siperstein and St. Juste had run for judge before — Siperstein in 2020 and St. Juste in 2018.

During the nonpartisan race, the 46-year-old Siperstein, who moved to the county 12 years ago from New Jersey, emphasized her broad experience. She pointed to the wide variety of cases she handled as a government lawyer and while in private practice

St. Juste, who started her career as an attorney for the Florida Department of Children and Families and now represents children and parents in dependency hearings, focused on her longtime roots in the county. Born in Boynton Beach, the 47-year-old attorney said she understood the community and knew how best to serve its residents.

Had she been elected, she would have become just the third Black in county history to be elected without having been first appointed by a governor.

Only six of the 54 circuit and county judges in the county are Black. Of those, three are among the 35 who serve in circuit court where felony cases, complex civil lawsuits, divorces, estates and juvenile matters are litigated.

Velez, who was born in New York but spent much of her childhood visiting family in Puerto Rico, said she, too, would have brought much-needed diversity to the county bench. Only two judges are Hispanic.

County court called 'People's court' for types of cases it handles

Damico said he is sensitive to racial and cultural biases and takes steps to address it if it appears to be influencing the outcome of court cases.

Presiding in county court, he said he understands what is known as the "People's court," is often the only contact people will ever have with the justice system. County court is where small financial disputes, evictions and misdemeanor criminal cases are resolved.

"It doesn't matter who you are, from what culture, what background, what race, what sexual expression you have. It just doesn't matter," he said. "Everybody is treated with 100% quality when they step foot in our courtroom and with the utmost respect."

Damico attracted broad support from the legal community. He raised $69,385, mostly from attorneys, and contributed $100,000 of his own money to his campaign, according to the most recent financial disclosure reports. He spent $61,870 to win the post that pays $172,000 annually.

Velez, by comparison, raised $7,500, loaned her campaign $21,500 and spent $20,840, records show.

Among those Damico thanked - his wife, his campaign manager and voters and friends who supported him - he gave a shout out to Velez. "Her challenge will make me a better judge," he said.

St. Juste raised more campaign cash but was outspent by Siperstein, who contributed $95,200 to her own campaign war chest. St. Juste put $25,085 of her own money into her campaign and raised $69,838. Siperstein got $54,570 in contributions.

Fueled by her own wallet, Siperstein spent $119,845 while St. Juste spent $90,172. A circuit judge earns $182,060 a year.

Since running in 2020, Siperstein said she continued to work toward her goal of becoming a judge. The last several months have been like running a non-stop sprint, she said.

"I'm humbled by the trust people put in me and I want to continue to work hard to maintain that trust," she said.

