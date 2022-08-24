ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

What a Difference a (Primary) Day Makes

Nothing makes a political observer miss equal views on vote-by-mail like watching election returns. This Tuesday looked like it might be a good day for Democrats running for nonpartisan School Board seats. In the morning, that is. But everything would change as a flood of Republican voters who didn’t feel moved to vote early or to send ballots in through the post office hit precinct locations in every part of the county.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

New Florida program trains local commissioners on state, federal issues

Longboat Key Commissioner Penny Gold is among those planning to take part in a new Florida League of Cities certification program, which provides opportunities for elected municipal officials to become more familiar with state and federal issues that might affect local government, trends and best practices. FLC Associate Director of...
FLORIDA STATE
srqmagazine.com

Conservative Coalition Sweeps School Board Contests

A coalition of conservative School Board candidates backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis swept School Board races in Sarasota and Manatee counties. Despite Republicans suffering a turnout disadvantage in early voting before polls opened for the Aug. 23 primary, voters shows up in force to cast their ballots in person the day of the election. That helped School Board Member Bridget Ziegler win re-election to a third full term, and also carried political allies Robyn Marinelli and Tim Enos into two other seats on the board. The group in November will now hold majority status as soon as new officials are sworn in.
srqmagazine.com

Whitmore Plans To 'Do Good' as Private Citizen

Manatee County Commissioner Carol Whitmore said she always believed voters would impose term limits on officials through elections. On Tuesday, voters picked political newcomer Jason Bearden in a lopsided Republican Primary and set an end date for her 16 years of public service. “I’m fine. I’m disappointed,” she said Wednesday....
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Venice City Council ballot finalized

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The ballot for the Nov. 8 City of Venice election is set, city officials have announced. Four City Council seats are up for grabs. Voting for these seats is open only to registered voters residing within Venice city limits. A term on City Council is for...
VENICE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney says he could be back in office in weeks

Andrew Warren is asking for supporters' help in fighting Ron DeSantis' 'illegal' order that took him out of office. Hillsborough County could have its elected State Attorney back in a matter of weeks the suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren said Friday in a release asking for supporters’ help and announcing an “expedited timeline” for resolving his suspension.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Local winners from a ‘phenomenal’ Pinellas primary

Over 200,000 residents exercised their right to vote Tuesday, helping shape Pinellas County’s future for years to come. While the closed primary generally frames races for the Nov. 8 general elections, Pinellas voters still elected two school board members and settled a county commission contest. According to the Supervisor of Elections Office, 219,209 residents, or nearly 32% of registered voters, cast their ballots.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Incumbents shine, other surprises mark Suncoast primaries

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The numbers have rolled in from the polls with the largest race being the victory of Charlie Crist over Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. Here are some of other numbers that continued to roll in throughout the even as the polls closed. Suncoast Congressman Vern Buchanan...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
classiccountry1045.com

Governor DeSantis Authorizes Purchase To Conserve Property In DeSoto County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — 16,000 acres have been acquired for conservation in DeSoto and Hardee counties. Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet invested more than $56 million to acquire seven properties across the state that will be designated for conservation. The seven parcels total nearly 20,000 acres, more than 98% of which are within the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a recently designated network of connected lands that are crucial for wildlife habitat.
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Venice High School Marching band

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Venice High School Marching Indians are leaving fans of high school football in awe. The team is comprised of 85 students at Venice High School who play and march to support their team. The Band Director, David Wing, stated, “I’m just beyond proud of the...
VENICE, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Rezoning could drastically increase density in St. Pete

As part of ongoing efforts to mitigate St. Petersburg’s housing crisis, city council members are again looking at zoning changes that would increase density and its stock of available units. During Thursday’s Committee of the Whole Meeting, city council members discussed expanding Neighborhood Traditional Mixed Residential (NTM-1) zoning to...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Fox News

DeSantis-backed candidates flip Florida school board from liberal to conservative

Conservatives across the state of Florida celebrated on Tuesday night after control of the Sarasota County School Board shifted from liberal to conservative. Bridget Ziegler, Robyn Marinelli, and Timothy Enos were all endorsed by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and were all victorious Tuesday night in their elections for the Sarasota School board.
Longboat Observer

Trio of projects set to transform a portion of downtown Sarasota

Key takeaway: With three developments in the works, downtown Sarasota will see the arrival of hundreds of apartments and a host of new retailers over the next several years, bringing energy and vibrancy to the commercial district along Main Street. Core challenge: With so much new development, and so many...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota County Primary Election Results 2022

As of 9 p.m., 99/99 Sarasota County precincts are reported; 124,918 ballots were counted, with an overall 35.74% countywide voter turnout. Each winner advances to the general election Nov. 8. Fredd Atkins (D) | 3,720 votes | 35.24%. Hagen Brody (D) | 3,610 votes | 34.20%. Mike Cosentino (D) |...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

