srqmagazine.com
What a Difference a (Primary) Day Makes
Nothing makes a political observer miss equal views on vote-by-mail like watching election returns. This Tuesday looked like it might be a good day for Democrats running for nonpartisan School Board seats. In the morning, that is. But everything would change as a flood of Republican voters who didn’t feel moved to vote early or to send ballots in through the post office hit precinct locations in every part of the county.
Longboat Observer
New Florida program trains local commissioners on state, federal issues
Longboat Key Commissioner Penny Gold is among those planning to take part in a new Florida League of Cities certification program, which provides opportunities for elected municipal officials to become more familiar with state and federal issues that might affect local government, trends and best practices. FLC Associate Director of...
srqmagazine.com
Conservative Coalition Sweeps School Board Contests
A coalition of conservative School Board candidates backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis swept School Board races in Sarasota and Manatee counties. Despite Republicans suffering a turnout disadvantage in early voting before polls opened for the Aug. 23 primary, voters shows up in force to cast their ballots in person the day of the election. That helped School Board Member Bridget Ziegler win re-election to a third full term, and also carried political allies Robyn Marinelli and Tim Enos into two other seats on the board. The group in November will now hold majority status as soon as new officials are sworn in.
srqmagazine.com
Whitmore Plans To 'Do Good' as Private Citizen
Manatee County Commissioner Carol Whitmore said she always believed voters would impose term limits on officials through elections. On Tuesday, voters picked political newcomer Jason Bearden in a lopsided Republican Primary and set an end date for her 16 years of public service. “I’m fine. I’m disappointed,” she said Wednesday....
usf.edu
'We are not being indoctrinated.' Students, teachers say Florida's new education laws stifle schools
A series of new laws in Florida that bolster parental rights in education, call for curriculum transparency and say no one should be taught to feel guilt for actions in the past by those of the same race or sex, are stifling educators and creating problems in the classroom, according to some teachers and students.
Mysuncoast.com
Venice City Council ballot finalized
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The ballot for the Nov. 8 City of Venice election is set, city officials have announced. Four City Council seats are up for grabs. Voting for these seats is open only to registered voters residing within Venice city limits. A term on City Council is for...
floridapolitics.com
Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney says he could be back in office in weeks
Andrew Warren is asking for supporters' help in fighting Ron DeSantis' 'illegal' order that took him out of office. Hillsborough County could have its elected State Attorney back in a matter of weeks the suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren said Friday in a release asking for supporters’ help and announcing an “expedited timeline” for resolving his suspension.
stpetecatalyst.com
Local winners from a ‘phenomenal’ Pinellas primary
Over 200,000 residents exercised their right to vote Tuesday, helping shape Pinellas County’s future for years to come. While the closed primary generally frames races for the Nov. 8 general elections, Pinellas voters still elected two school board members and settled a county commission contest. According to the Supervisor of Elections Office, 219,209 residents, or nearly 32% of registered voters, cast their ballots.
Hillsborough Schools Superintendent concedes recount unlikely to save referendum for teacher raises
TAMPA, Fla. — The lingering question of whether voters would support raising taxes to increase teacher salaries in Hillsborough County was still too close to call Wednesday. With more than 221,000 ballots cast, the difference was only about 600 votes, assuring a mandatory recount, unofficial results show. Hillsborough Schools...
Mysuncoast.com
Incumbents shine, other surprises mark Suncoast primaries
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The numbers have rolled in from the polls with the largest race being the victory of Charlie Crist over Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. Here are some of other numbers that continued to roll in throughout the even as the polls closed. Suncoast Congressman Vern Buchanan...
classiccountry1045.com
Governor DeSantis Authorizes Purchase To Conserve Property In DeSoto County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — 16,000 acres have been acquired for conservation in DeSoto and Hardee counties. Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet invested more than $56 million to acquire seven properties across the state that will be designated for conservation. The seven parcels total nearly 20,000 acres, more than 98% of which are within the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a recently designated network of connected lands that are crucial for wildlife habitat.
Mysuncoast.com
Venice High School Marching band
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Venice High School Marching Indians are leaving fans of high school football in awe. The team is comprised of 85 students at Venice High School who play and march to support their team. The Band Director, David Wing, stated, “I’m just beyond proud of the...
stpetecatalyst.com
Rezoning could drastically increase density in St. Pete
As part of ongoing efforts to mitigate St. Petersburg’s housing crisis, city council members are again looking at zoning changes that would increase density and its stock of available units. During Thursday’s Committee of the Whole Meeting, city council members discussed expanding Neighborhood Traditional Mixed Residential (NTM-1) zoning to...
DeSantis-backed candidates flip Florida school board from liberal to conservative
Conservatives across the state of Florida celebrated on Tuesday night after control of the Sarasota County School Board shifted from liberal to conservative. Bridget Ziegler, Robyn Marinelli, and Timothy Enos were all endorsed by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and were all victorious Tuesday night in their elections for the Sarasota School board.
Lesbian turned Bi Esposito wins Republican nomination to face Engelhart in November
Who will be the voice of the new Florida House District 77?. Voters will decide in November when Republican Tiffany Esposito and Democrat Eric Engelhart face off. Esposito won the Republican primary nomination Tuesday with 71 percent of the vote, according to Lee County Elections. Her opponent, Ford O’Connell, got 29 percent.
Mysuncoast.com
Developments in Manatee County trying to meet the demand of growing population
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County has many residential and retail development projects in the works. The county is working closely with developers for the smartest and best approach. “We can drive development or we can allow development to drive us,” said Courtney De Pol, Deputy County Administrator for...
Longboat Observer
Trio of projects set to transform a portion of downtown Sarasota
Key takeaway: With three developments in the works, downtown Sarasota will see the arrival of hundreds of apartments and a host of new retailers over the next several years, bringing energy and vibrancy to the commercial district along Main Street. Core challenge: With so much new development, and so many...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota County Primary Election Results 2022
As of 9 p.m., 99/99 Sarasota County precincts are reported; 124,918 ballots were counted, with an overall 35.74% countywide voter turnout. Each winner advances to the general election Nov. 8. Fredd Atkins (D) | 3,720 votes | 35.24%. Hagen Brody (D) | 3,610 votes | 34.20%. Mike Cosentino (D) |...
State didn't tell local elections office to remove some convicted felons until after they voted, officials say
TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections office said Friday it did not get notification from the state to takesix convicted felons arrested last week off the voter rolls until after they had already cast their ballot in the 2020 election. Spokesperson Gerri Kramer said per state...
Crist calls out DeSantis after securing Democratic nomination for governor
SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — Less than 24 hours after securing the Democratic nomination for governor, Charlie Crist was on the campaign trail Wednesday, meeting with voters in his home city of Saint Petersburg. Crist was full of energy as he spoke during his campaign stop after securing the nomination.
