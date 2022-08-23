ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Rep. Josie Tomkow easily defeats Bill Olsen to win 3rd term in Florida House

By Gary White, The Ledger
 3 days ago
State Rep. Josie Tomkow, R-Polk City, easily repelled a challenge from fellow Republican Bill Olson of Davenport to earn a third full term.

Tomkow, one of the youngest members of the Florida Legislature at age 26, captured 67.3% of the vote in the Republican primary for Florida House District 51. Olson received 32.7% in the unofficial balloting.

Because no Democrat qualified to run in District 51, Tomkow's victory means she automatically returns to Tallahassee. All voters were eligible to vote in the primary, which normally would be open only to registered Republicans.

Horace West, a former Haines City mayor and county commissioner, filed to run just before the deadline but was disqualified over a technical error.

Florida House 50:Jennifer Canady tops Lakeland Commissioner Phillip Walker in Fla. House District 50 race

Polk School Board:Rick Nolte ousts Sarah Fortney in Polk School Board race. Kay Fields retains seat

Polk County Judge:John Flynn, Ruth Moracen Knight face runoff in Polk County judge race

Tomkow has served two terms in District 39. Boundaries and numbers changed this year through the redistricting process carried out once a decade in response to the U.S. Census. She won a special election in May 2018, following the resignation of Neil Combee, and then prevailed that November in the general election.

The redrawn District 51 covers much of Tomkow's current district. The district encompasses most of northern Polk County, reaching as far south as Old Polk City Road and including Polk City, Lake Alfred, Davenport and parts of Auburndale and Haines City.

Tomkow, who lists her profession as rancher, served in the 2022 session as chair of the Agriculture and Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee.

Olson, a military veteran, originally entered the election for U.S. House District 9. He switched to the state House race after redistricting shifted District 9 further to the east.

Olson won the Republican nomination in U.S. House District 9 in 2020 before losing to Rep. Darren Soto, D-Kissimmee, in the general election by 12 percentage points.

Tomkow gained a massive advantage over Olson in campaign funds. She reported more than $217,000 in contributions, compared to $5,100 for Olson. Tomkow received contributions from political committees affiliated with theme parks, banks, lobbyists, video games, medical and pharmaceutical, defense contractors, alcohol, agriculture and fertilizer companies.

Gary White can be reached at gary.white@theledger.com or 863-802-7518. Follow on Twitter @garywhite13.

