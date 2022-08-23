Trumbull wins Republican nomination for District 2 Seat of Florida Senate with 79% of vote

PANAMA CITY — Former state Rep. Jay Trumbull won the Republican primary for the District 2 seat of the Florida Senate in Tuesday's election.

According to the Bay County Supervisor of Elections, Trumbull won in a landslide with 79% of the vote against Air Force veteran and Destin local Regina Piazza, who received 21% of the vote.

Trumbull will now face sole Democratic candidate Carolynn Zonia in the Nov. 8 general election to represent District 2 — which consists of Bay, Holmes, Jackson, Walton, Washington counties and parts of Okaloosa County.

The seat was formerly held by George Gainer, a former Bay County Commissioner and Panama City businessman, who announced his retirement June 6.

Trumbull, who represented District 6 in the Florida House, announced his campaign for the District 2 state Senate seat June 7, saying he would be fighting for "the small businesses and working families of Florida."

"Our Panhandle values of faith, family, and freedom are the key to Florida's present economic boom. To sustain that prosperity long term, I’ll fight to lower taxes, protect our environment, and fight for the lives of the unborn," Trumbull said in a press release . "I have and will continue to stand with Gov. (Ron) DeSantis to push back against the federal overreach that threatens our Constitutional rights and preserve our focus on freedom in our great State."

Trumbull added that his time and experience in the Florida House will aid him, saying he helped to cut taxes, alleviate government burdens for small businesses, promote veteran-friendly initiatives and help Bay County with Hurricane Michael recovery.

He has received the endorsements of incoming state Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, and state Rep. Brad Drake, R-Marianna, as well as DeSantis.

"Jay Trumbull has been a strong ally for my agenda in the Legislature and a great champion for the people of NW Florida," DeSantis said . "Senator Gainer leaves big shoes to fill, but I believe Jay will be a great Senator and I am happy to support him for Senate District 2."

The Panama City native attended Auburn University and received a bachelor's degree in small business management and entrepreneurship. He started his political career in 2014, elected to the Florida House of Representatives for District 6 and served eight consecutive years.

