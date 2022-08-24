Assassin's Creed is a franchise that has resonated with millions of fans around the world. At first, the players got to experience the spectacular storyline of Assassins versus Templars. Then the franchise branched into creating full-feldged open-world RPG titles, and this where games like Origins, Odyssey and Valhalla came into picture. We already know the next titles the franchise will be pumping out, but what if there's a surprise for the players.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 HOURS AGO