King's Fall

For OG Destiny players, King's Fall will be a familiar name. A Raid from the original title, King's Fall is making a triumphant comeback within Destiny 2. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the release time of the raid, what the raid actually entails, and the weapons that are available.
Popular Steam Game Finally Coming to PlayStation and Xbox

A popular PC game that has long been exclusive to Valve's Steam platform is finally making its way to PlayStation and Xbox platforms in the future. Specifically, that game happens to be Mordhau, which is a "multiplayer medieval slasher." And while Mordhau has somewhat dwindled in popularity in recent years on Steam, the game could soon see a major revival now that it's coming to consoles.
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty - Official Gameplay Trailer. Check out the latest Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty trailer featuring new gameplay showing off the enemies that lurk in the dark Three Kingdoms. Get a glimpse of the demons you'll be up against and see how combat will work in the upcoming action RPG.
Gungrave GORE

A series making its return after many years, Gungrave GORE promises bloody mayhem, a killer team, and a fall release date in this new Gamescom trailer. A mix of CG and gameplay gives it a good taste of the carnage to come. This new Gungrave game will launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.
Reminisce about all the places you sold 53 short swords at once with this Twitter account celebrating videogame stores

I love upending a local economy every time I get back from a dungeon. The "video game stores" account on Twitter, a.k.a @storesfromvidya (opens in new tab), is another solid example of the game aesthetics accounts that have been popping up on my feed more and more these past few years. This one regularly shares screenshots from gaming's best shops, stores, vendors, merchants, hawkers, wheelers, dealers, and, of course, peddlers, all in an attempt to tickle your pleasure center as you scroll.
Nintendo Switch Games on Sale at Best Buy

Nintendo fans know that discounts on Switch games can be both rare and, frankly, not that good. This is especially true when Nintendo itself isn't running a sale on its first-party games. They usually just cost $59.99, no matter how old they are. Right now at Best Buy, though, you can find some deals on Nintendo Swith games that rarely see discounts.
Off The Grid

Off the Grid is a new story-focused battle royale game from director Neill Blomkamp (District 9, Elysium) and writer Richard K. Morgan (Altered Carbon, Crysis). 150 players engage in PVP battles and PVE story missions, all of which contribute to a dynamic narrative experience.
PlayStation PC Games Launcher Reportedly in the Works

PlayStation is doing bits in the PC world as it keeps on releasing new games for the platform. They have released a whole set of games for the platform which include Days Gone, God of War, Horizon: Zero Dawn and so many more. The latest PlayStation Studios game that has been added to PC is Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and the next one is Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.
How ‘EarthBound’ Left a Massive Impact on the World of Indie Games

What was once an obscure part of Nintendo history has become one of the most enduring legacies the company has ever produced in video game history. EarthBound on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System has created an entire ecosystem within the indie game industry. Like how Super Mario Bros. popularised the...
Assassins Creed's Cryptic Tweet Confuses Players into Thinking That a Remake is in The Works

Assassin's Creed is a franchise that has resonated with millions of fans around the world. At first, the players got to experience the spectacular storyline of Assassins versus Templars. Then the franchise branched into creating full-feldged open-world RPG titles, and this where games like Origins, Odyssey and Valhalla came into picture. We already know the next titles the franchise will be pumping out, but what if there's a surprise for the players.
The Witcher 3 Wiki Guide

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Wiki Guide features a full Walkthrough for every Main Quest and Side Quest, a complete list of Console Commands and Cheats, detailed Interactive Maps, along with guides to Hidden Treasure, Monster Hunts, Alchemy, Crafting, Upgrades, and so much more. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is...
Session: Skate Sim

A love letter to classic skateboarding sim skate, Session keeps everything grounded, unlike genre mainstay Tony Hawk's Pro Skater. This newest gameplay trailer both reveals the final release date for the game and gives a great look at the realistic skating the title would have you expect when it launches early this fall.
Why Vikings on Trampolines Took Two Decades to Make

D-Pad Studio is not known for rushing its work. Its second game, 2016’s Owlboy, took the team ten years to make. It was restarted multiple times due to studio concerns about fan expectations in the wake of a new renaissance for Metroidvanias, various life events, and director Simon Stafsnes Andersen’s acknowledged struggles with depression. And now, D-Pad is on the cusp of releasing a game that’s taken them even longer to complete: Vikings on Trampolines, which has been in the works for 20 years.
How Gotham Knights: Gilded City Sets the Stage for the Video Game - IGN First

Like the Arkham series before it, Gotham Knights is a game that draws from many corners of the Batman franchise to create its own, cohesive universe. This is a game that shines a spotlight on the Dark Knight's former sidekicks and the shadowy Court of Owls. But the game isn't simply borrowing from existing Batman mythology; it's also making some key additions of its own. And one of those additions is the focal point of Gotham Knights' prequel comic book, Gilded City.
The Dustmoot

Welcome to IGN’s guide to The Dustmoot mission of our Saints Row walkthrough. This main mission is unlocked after completing the Networking mission but can be activated anytime. Eli has a personal problem that needs your particular set of skills. Only this time, the problem involves LARPing. Talk with...
Gamescom 2022: The Best Stuff We’ve Seen So Far

From the bloodiest to the bloody brilliant, these are the very best things we've seen at Gamescom 2022 so far. We'll be adding to this feature as we see and play more games as the show goes on, so be sure to come back throughout the week!. Dead Island 2...
