ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Pensacola City Council District 2 race heads to runoff between Charles Bare, Char Powell

By Jim Little, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yv2Si_0hSlW8K200

Pensacola's City Council District 2 race is heading to a runoff election in November between Charles Bare and Char Powell.

Brian Hoffman and Brian Wyer trailed behind the top two finishers in the race with both precincts in District 2 reporting results.

The District 2 race was a competition between neighbors to fill the seat Councilwoman Sherri Myers is being forced to vacate because of term limits. All four candidates live in The Reserve subdivision.

Meet the candidates: Pensacola City Council District 2 race is a contest between neighbors

Bare, a former City Council member and former U.S. Army officer, won 677 votes, 41.38%. Powell, a litigation manager in the insurance industry, won 423 votes, 25.86%.

Hoffman, a Pensacola attorney, won 352 votes, 21.52%. Wyer, CEO of the Gulf Coast Minority Chamber of Commerce, won 184 votes, 11.25%.

Because none of the candidates secured at least 50% of the vote Tuesday, the top two, Bare and Powell, will advance to face one another in the November general election.

All four candidates in the race said they wanted the city to do more when it comes to stormwater, especially in the Carpenter Creek area, and increase the supply of affordable housing in the city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3254xE_0hSlW8K200

Voters appeared to favor Bare, who has previous council experience as the last "at-large" member of council from 2012 to 2016.

Bare told the News Journal in July that he was running because he wants to serve the community and believes he has the experience to do the job.

"I wanted to make sure that there was someone within District 2 that could run and fill that void when Sherri leaves and be a voice for the district today," Bare said.

Powell has served on several volunteer boards and said she is running to serve her community.

"I care about the people of District 2, as well as the city of Pensacola," Powell said in July. "And I think that my academic, my business skills, as well as my public service experience has put me in a position to be able to be the voice for my district.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OZ9t3_0hSlW8K200

Powell told the News Journal Tuesday night she was pleased that voters decided she was one of the people they would consider to be their next leader.

"I'm very excited about that. I think they recognized Charles because of his prior experience," Powell said. "They don't know me yet, but they will know me over the next 12 weeks."

Bare told the News Journal that he was humbled by the number of people who voted for him.

"To get 41% of the vote in a four-person race, I was very pleased with the outcome," Bare said. "I think all of the candidates worked hard. We've still got more work to do."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AnwlC_0hSlW8K200

Bare said he thought voters supported him because of his previous experience on council as well as his military service, but he also knocked on more than 2,000 doors as part of his campaign.

"For me, it was a real personal touch reaching out to people myself, and I feel like that resonated with people," he said.

Bare and Powell will face off in a runoff Nov. 8, and the winner of the election will take office Nov. 22.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola City Council District 2 race heads to runoff between Charles Bare, Char Powell

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Incumbents sweep Okaloosa Co. election night

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Incumbents in both the Okaloosa County school board and commissioner races took home the win Tuesday night for the Florida Primary. Challengers in the school board races were backed by Yes for Okaloosa County Schools, an organization that sought to unseat the incumbents in response to alleged abuse in 2019. School […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pensacola, FL
Government
City
Pensacola, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Local
Florida Government
pensacolastate.edu

Pensacola State-built mini house is ready, should last 200 years

Some first-time homeowner is going to get an awesome home. So awesome that it could be the only home they’ll ever need to buy. “This is a 200-year house with the proper maintenance and care,’’ said Tony Grahame, Pensacola State College Carpentry Program Coordinator, as he stood on the covered porch of the 600-square-foot mini-home on Tarragona Street. “It’s an exceptional example of good building-science practices and the students’ amazing work.”
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Victims of another Pensacola contractor step forward

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Contractors across Northwest Florida are coming under fire for taking money for projects and not completing them. Mitchem Construction, a concrete contractor out of Pensacola, is the latest in a line of contractors being called out by victims that say they have paid thousands of dollars and did not […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Shores soon to begin 2-year Alabama 59 widening project

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Gulf Shores is one step closer to widening Alabama 59 and adding a pedestrian bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway. The City Council passed its 2023 Transportation Plan Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, greenlighting several projects. They will include one big one which will affect residents and visitors alike.
GULF SHORES, AL
University of Florida

The Pensacola Bay Horseshoe Crab Hunt 2022

This is an amazing animal – the horseshoe crab (Limulus polyphemus). A relic of an age before the dinosaurs, they have been plowing the sediments of our marine and estuarine waters for over 400 million years. They are thick armored tanks, shaped like horseshoes with a long spikey tail...
PENSACOLA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Term Limits#Affordable Housing#Politics Local#Election Local#Pensacola City Council#U S Army#The News Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
WKRG News 5

Florida Primary 2022: Results and Updates

(WKRG) — Florida voters head to the polls on Aug. 23 for the 2022 primaries. Among state-wide races, Democrats will decide who faces the well-funded incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. We’re also tracking local elections, including contests for Pensacola mayor and three contentious Okaloosa County School Board seats. Four candidates are vying for Pensacola […]
WKRG News 5

Sky 5: 15-20 sharks spotted off Pensacola beach

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — WKRG’s newest tool, the Sky5, picked up some incredible video of sharks swimming off of Pensacola Beach Saturday morning. 15-20 sharks were seen off of Pensacola Beach at around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 and according to News 5’s photographer Jason Garcia, the swarm of sharks was just 150 yards from […]
PENSACOLA BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Many Foley roads, Foley Middle School parking lot flooded

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Foley Police Department said many roads in the area are covered in water, including the Foley Middle School parking lot. WKRG News 5’s Caroline Carithers said unofficial radar estimates show that the middle school had received about five inches of rain in just the past 12 hours. Water […]
FOLEY, AL
WEAR

UPDATE: 11 injured in crash on I-10 in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Eleven people were injured in a crash on I-10 eastbound in Escambia County Thursday night. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. near Mile Marker 7. Two cars were involved in the crash. Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened when one vehicle slowed down while changing lanes as it attempted to reach the median.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
wuwf.org

Local photographers capture thousands of jellyfish swarming Navarre Beach

When Pensacola-based photographer Shane Dye got a message on Facebook Tuesday afternoon about a large school of jellyfish on Navarre Beach, he wasted no time to go see it for himself. He called up another local photographer, Amber Fletcher, who grabbed her drone and headed that way. What they captured...
NAVARRE, FL
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
703K+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy