Pensacola City Council District 2 race heads to runoff between Charles Bare, Char Powell

Pensacola's City Council District 2 race is heading to a runoff election in November between Charles Bare and Char Powell.

Brian Hoffman and Brian Wyer trailed behind the top two finishers in the race with both precincts in District 2 reporting results.

The District 2 race was a competition between neighbors to fill the seat Councilwoman Sherri Myers is being forced to vacate because of term limits. All four candidates live in The Reserve subdivision.

Meet the candidates: Pensacola City Council District 2 race is a contest between neighbors

Bare, a former City Council member and former U.S. Army officer, won 677 votes, 41.38%. Powell, a litigation manager in the insurance industry, won 423 votes, 25.86%.

Hoffman, a Pensacola attorney, won 352 votes, 21.52%. Wyer, CEO of the Gulf Coast Minority Chamber of Commerce, won 184 votes, 11.25%.

Because none of the candidates secured at least 50% of the vote Tuesday, the top two, Bare and Powell, will advance to face one another in the November general election.

All four candidates in the race said they wanted the city to do more when it comes to stormwater, especially in the Carpenter Creek area, and increase the supply of affordable housing in the city.

Voters appeared to favor Bare, who has previous council experience as the last "at-large" member of council from 2012 to 2016.

Bare told the News Journal in July that he was running because he wants to serve the community and believes he has the experience to do the job.

"I wanted to make sure that there was someone within District 2 that could run and fill that void when Sherri leaves and be a voice for the district today," Bare said.

Powell has served on several volunteer boards and said she is running to serve her community.

"I care about the people of District 2, as well as the city of Pensacola," Powell said in July. "And I think that my academic, my business skills, as well as my public service experience has put me in a position to be able to be the voice for my district.

Powell told the News Journal Tuesday night she was pleased that voters decided she was one of the people they would consider to be their next leader.

"I'm very excited about that. I think they recognized Charles because of his prior experience," Powell said. "They don't know me yet, but they will know me over the next 12 weeks."

Bare told the News Journal that he was humbled by the number of people who voted for him.

"To get 41% of the vote in a four-person race, I was very pleased with the outcome," Bare said. "I think all of the candidates worked hard. We've still got more work to do."

Bare said he thought voters supported him because of his previous experience on council as well as his military service, but he also knocked on more than 2,000 doors as part of his campaign.

"For me, it was a real personal touch reaching out to people myself, and I feel like that resonated with people," he said.

Bare and Powell will face off in a runoff Nov. 8, and the winner of the election will take office Nov. 22.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola City Council District 2 race heads to runoff between Charles Bare, Char Powell