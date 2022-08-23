ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Mike Kohler takes Escambia County Commission District 2 seat with primary win

By Benjamin Johnson, Pensacola News Journal
 3 days ago

Retired Navy captain Mike Kohler has won the Escambia County Commissioner District 2 primary election , filling current Commissioner Doug Underhill's seat.

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday with all 16 precincts reporting, Kohler won with 4,593 votes, 47.35%, while candidates Kevin Brown and Chance Walsh received 2,844 and 2,264 votes, respectively.

Kohler, a Republican, automatically wins the general election in November because there was no Democratic or third-party candidate running for the District 2 commissioner seat.

"I thought it'd be closer, but I did the work," Kohler told the News Journal Tuesday night. "I felt like I had done enough and obviously I was right."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3djc5k_0hSlW7RJ00

Kohler said while he's excited to take on the role of commissioner, he understands the responsibility and trust he holds from District 2 voters.

"I need to thank the voters of District 2," he said after Tuesday's election. "I'm exhilarated, but I understand the daunting responsibility when people expect you to step up."

The commissioner-elect said he plans to bring a "professional" demeanor to the dais, treating others on the board respectfully.

Kohler's priorities: Candidate, Escambia County Commission District 2

Forum: Escambia County Commission District 2 race is packed with experience

"The way the board was functioning as a whole didn't really make me feel good about the way things were going in the county," he said in July. "I don't think they treat each other the way you would expect out of a board and professionally."

In a News Journal Q&A, Kohler wrote that if elected, he would prioritize the expansion of Gulf Beach Highway and Sorrento Road to substantially increase "public safety, movement of traffic, and EMS response times," and that he would preserve "communities that are being taken over with ordinance neglect."

