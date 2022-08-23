Eli Drinkwitz announces eight captains for 2022 Mizzou football

Coach Eli Drinkwitz on Tuesday announced eight Missouri players were voted as captains by their teammates for the 2022 season.

The group includes four players each from offense and defense.

For the offense, quarterback Brady Cook, wide receivers Tauskie Dove and Barrett Banister and offensive lineman Javon Foster earned the votes. On defense it was defensive back Martez Manuel, linebacker Chad Bailey and defensive linemen Isaiah McGuire and Darius Robinson.

Drinkwitz called the process "pretty clear-cut."

"Instead of going into a runoff election, I figured more is better," he said.

Having four defensive captains stands in stark contrast to last year, when Manuel was the only one in the group from his side of the ball. The safety said the number of captains will help all of them play a more natural leadership role for their personalities.

"You’ve got guys like Darius Robinson who are going to be high-energy guys and yell and rah-rah guys,” Manuel said. “And you have guys like Tauskie Dove that when they speak, you know it’s important because he doesn’t speak often.”

Cook's election could be a surprise to observers, given his lack of previous playing time. Drinkwitz even expressed that he wished the young quarterback hadn’t received the honor, due to how many other pressures he is dealing with.

Still, he said the vote demonstrated the confidence Cook’s Tiger teammates have in him.

"When you say who upholds the highest standard, it’s easy at that point to say, ‘I’m going to put my vote on Brady,’” Drinkwitz said. “Because he ignored all the noise about all the transfers and blah, blah, blah, and he just said, ‘Man, I’m going to work.’”

The number

Ja’Marion Wayne was selected as the Tiger who will wear No. 25 this season as a tribute to former Missouri linebacker Aaron O’Neal, who died during a voluntary workout in 2009. O’Neal’s father and a group of alumni attended practice last week to tell the team about him, before the coaching staff and players selected Wayne for the honor.

Wayne came to Missouri from Parkway West in St. Louis, the same hometown as O’Neal, who attended Parkway North. Though recruited as a four-star wide receiver, he moved to safety at the start of fall camp.

"He’s super athletic, super talented, super humble,” Manuel said of Wayne. “I mean, to be a four-star receiver and you give that up to play safety, that’s obviously very humble. A lot of people would have hit the portal, so I’m really proud of him and he’s done some great things.”

Manuel said before he came to Missouri, he didn’t know the story of O’Neal, but listened with great interest when fellow defensive back Jalani Williams, who attended Parkway North, filled him in.

Blaze Alldredge wore the number for Missouri last year. Zaviar Gooden, Donavin Newsom and Jamal Brooks previously donned 25 in honor of O’Neal.

The honorees

Three Missouri players were named to the preseason coaches’ all-SEC teams. Kicker Harrison Mevis made the first team, after also being named preseason All-American.

Foster made the second team, while defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine was named to the third.

“It feels good,” Foster said of the honor. “I just need to focus, stay focused. Keep my head down and just keep working. All that just works out itself.”

Comparatively, the offensive tackle who helped block for SEC leading rusher Tyler Badie last season was much more vocally excited about being named a captain.

“It means a lot just because it was player-voted,” Foster said. “I just feel like my hard work has paid off. My teammates, they trust me and they believe in me, honestly. So I really appreciate them for that.”

Missouri will begin its season on Sept. 1 at home against Louisiana Tech.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Eli Drinkwitz announces eight captains for 2022 Mizzou football