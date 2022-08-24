ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling organization calls for safety improvements after riders killed

By Kendall Hyde
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago
A Greater Cincinnati cycling organization is calling for improvements to bike paths around the area after two people bicyclists were killed over the weekend in separate crashes.

Gloria San Miguel and Jeff Robbins both died while riding their bikes. Their deaths have the organization Tri-State Trails fighting to expand trails and bikeways throughout the area.

Wade Johnston, director of Tri-State Trails, said there are trails for bicyclists in the Tri-State, but they are flawed.

“The trails are not very well connected,” Johnston said. “That’s a big barrier for people to use them more in their everyday life. When you reach that dead end or that pinch point or that scary intersection, it’s enough to deter most people from riding their bike.”

Tri-State Trails is helping to develop the Cincinnati Riding or Walking Network to offset those issues. The Crown will also connect to Northern Kentucky.

“That’s a vision to build a 34-mile trail loop around the city, and it would connect the Wasson Way Trail, the Little Miami trail, the Ohio River Trail, and the Greenway to form a network so that people can get to almost any neighborhood in Cincinnati and feel good making that choice.”

According to Johnston, 2021 ranked among the worst years for traffic fatalities in Cincinnati. He says Cincinnati reported 38 traffic-related deaths, and of that number, three were bicyclists.

Following San Miguel’s death on the 11th Street Bridge, Johnston says it is time for change.

“There is a petition going around to get the City of Covington and Newport to put bike lanes on the bridge that Gloria San Miguel was killed on,” Johnston said.

The petition has more than 2,000 signatures as of Tuesday. Once the petition reaches 3,000 signatures, Johnston will present the petition to the Kentucky Department of Transportation and the City of Newport.

He says the Department of Transportation has offered to insert sharrows which are road markings that alert drivers that bicyclists share the lanes. He said it's not enough.

“Pavement markings would not have stopped this [San Miguel] from being run down by a vehicle in this hit and run incident,” Johnston said. “What our region needs is protected bike infrastructure and trails that are separated by car traffic.”

City of Newport officials said they will release details on steps they plan to take regarding roadway safety in the coming days.

The driver who hit San Miguel has not been found.

If you have any information that can assist in the investigation, please call Campbell County Dispatch at 859-292-3622. To remain anonymous, you can also call the tip line at 859-261-8477.

Enquirer Media partner Fox 19 provided this report.

