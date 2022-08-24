ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
H.S. football capsules for Bucks/Montco teams SOL National Conference

By Cayden Steele and Drew Markol, Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
 3 days ago
Kickoff is less than a week away.

Get ready for all the local action on the gridiron.

Here are capsules for all the local teams in the Suburban One League National Conference:

Abington

Coach: Kevin Conlin (seventh season, 26-30)

Last year’s record: 3-7

Starters returning: Offense 4 Defense 5

Key Players: Darian Johnson (Sr., DL, 6-foot, 240 pounds), Johnny Coonahan (Sr., DL, 6-foot-2, 240 pounds), John Wright (Soph., DL, 6-foot-3, 225 pounds), Ryan Smith (Jr., WR, 5-foot-9, 165 pounds), Josh Young (Sr., WR, 6-foot-5, 205 pounds), Alton Bullock (Sr., CB, 6-foot, 170 pounds) Jaime Rivera (Sr., LB, 6-foot, 215 pounds).

Strengths: Abington runs a 3-4 defense. Seniors Darian Johnson and Johnny Coonahan are experienced starters at defensive tackle. Sophomore John Wright is an emerging player at nose guard.

The Galloping Ghosts have two solid wide receivers coming back. Senior Josh Young played his first season of football last fall. Young is new to the game, but could be ready to break out. Next to him, junior Ryan Smith provides speed on the outside. Young and Smith are expected to be reliable targets for whoever plays quarterback.

Schedule:

Date Opponent Time

8/26 at Cheltenham 7

9/1 at Council Rock North 7

9/9 Harry S. Truman 7

9/16 at Western Wayne 7

9/23 at Neshaminy 7

9/30 Central Bucks West 7

10/7 Central Bucks South 7

10/14 at Central Bucks East 7

10/21 at Pennsbury 7

10/28 North Penn 7

Prediction: Abington struggled last season with a 3-7 record. The Galloping Ghosts have to answer some questions before the 2022 season begins, such as who wins the quarterback competition and how other inexperienced position groups develop. Abington has a chance to improve on 2021, but a significant leap in the SOL National Conference could be difficult.

Central Bucks East

Coach: John Donnelly (23rd season, 112-128; 57-66 at East)

Last year’s record: 6-5

Starters returning: Offense 6 Defense 5

Key Players: Ethan Shine (Sr., RB/LB, 5-foot-10, 215 pounds), Pat Keller (Sr., QB, 6-foot-4, 205 pounds), Liam Powers (Sr., OL/DL, 6-foot-3, 280 pounds), Jack Donnelly (Jr., TE/LB, 6-foot-1, 220 pounds), Matt LaBouliere (Sr., WR, 5-foot-10, 170 pounds), Dean Blackwell (Jr., RB/LB, 5-foot-10, 175 pounds), Jake Maggio (Jr., DL, 6-foot-1, 210 pounds), Joe Collins (Jr., DL, 6-foot-2, 280 pounds).

Strengths: Central Bucks East has three quality offensive linemen. Liam Powers was a first-team All-Suburban One League National Conference selection at offensive guard last season. Powers received an offer from Saint Francis and a few more Division 1 offers are expected to come. Offensive lineman Sean Connor made honorable mention All-SOL National last fall and Joe Collins is a potential 1-AA recruit.

Quarterback Pat Keller, who made second-team All-SOL National Conference in 2021, is returning for his senior season. Keller has a good combination of size and skill. He finished last season with 1,256 passing yards and 14 touchdowns on 145 passing attempts. Ethan Shine, a first-team All-SOL National running back selection last fall, is one of the best players in the conference. Shine ran for 1,148 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns in 11 games. Shine received an offer from Bryant on July 26.

Keller’s two favorite targets, tight end Jack Donnelly and wide receiver Matt LaBouilere, are being counted upon. LaBouilere finished last season with 18 receptions for 303 yards and three TDs. Donnelly added 16 catches for 187 yards and two touchdowns as a sophomore.

On defense, CB East is strong at defensive line and linebacker. Shine leads the Patriots defense and made first-team All-SOL National Conference at linebacker in 2021. Powers, Collins, Jake Maggio and other defensive linemen can disrupt SOL offenses.

Schedule:

Date Opponent Time

8/27 at Chambersburg 8:30

9/2 at Bensalem 7

9/9 Souderton 7

9/16 at Central Bucks South 7

9/23 Pennridge 7

9/30 at Pennsbury 7

10/7 North Penn 7

10/14 Abington 7

10/21 at Neshaminy 7

10/28 Central Bucks West 7

Prediction: Central Bucks East lost to Perkiomen Valley 41-21 in the first round of the district playoffs. The Patriots have enough talent to compete in the conference and return to the playoffs. CB East has high expectations with Keller and Shine leading the offense. The Patriots are strong at multiple positions, but wide receiver depth is a slight concern.

Overall, Central Bucks East is a sleeper candidate to win the SOL National Conference because of its balance on both sides of the ball.

Central Bucks West

Coach: Rob Rowan (fifth season, 27-13).

Last year’s record: 9-3

Starters returning: Offense 7 Defense 4

Key Players: (Eli Boehm, Sr., RB/S, 6-foot, 195 pounds), (Ganz Cooper, Jr., QB, 6-foot-1, 180 pounds), (Sam Heath, Sr., OL/DL, 6-foot, 205 pounds), (Vinny Cherubini, Sr., RB, 6-foot, 195 pounds), (Jack Wierzbowski, Sr., OL/DL, 5-9, 170 pounds).

Strengths: Central Bucks West lost in the District One Class 6A quarterfinals to Garnet Valley 41-13 last season. Some of those key pieces are back for the Bucks, who return running backs in Eli Boehm and Vinny Cherubini. Boehm made first-team All-Suburban One League National Conference last season and Cherubini was an honorable mention pick.

Central Buck West’s quarterback Ganz Cooper is reliable. Cooper, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound junior, is a three-year starter for the Bucks. Cooper, who is projected to play at the FCS level, has some wide receivers returning, too.

Overall, the CB West skill players are talented and should be one of its strengths.

Schedule:

Date Opponent Time

8/26 at Garnet Valley 7

9/2 at Upper Dublin 7

9/16 Pennsbury 7

9/23 at North Penn 7

9/30 at Abington 7

10/7 Neshaminy 7

10/14 Pennridge 7

10/21 at Central Bucks South 7

10/28 at Central Bucks East 7

Prediction: The Bucks put together a solid 2021 season. Central Bucks West plays at defending district champion Garnet Valley and Upper Dublin in back-to-back weeks to begin this year. The Bucks are talented enough to repeat last season’s performance and contend for a SOL National Conference title. CB West has three new starters on the offensive line, so some protection issues could arise and a tough schedule could mean some early-season challenges.

- Cayden Steele

Central Bucks South

Coach: Tom Hetrick (ninth season, 45-32)

Last year’s record: 6-5

Starters returning: Offense 6 Defense 5

Key Players: Tommy Donnelly (Sr., WR, 5-foot-7, 150 pounds), Owen Wheeler (Sr., WR, 6-foot-1, 170 pounds), Collin Goetter (Jr., OL, 6-foot-3, 270 pounds), Will Ratcliffe (Sr., RB/LB, 5-foot-11, 186 pounds), Brett Szarko (Sr., QB, 5-foot-10, 165 pounds), Kevin Dingas (Sr., DL, 6-foot-3, 255 pounds), Liam Goss (Sr., DL, 6-foot-2, 215 pounds), Colin Kelly (Sr., LB, 5-foot-11, 185 pounds), Sean Moskowitz (Jr., LB, 6-foot-2, 220 pounds) Jack Carver (Sr., S, 5-foot-11, 185 pounds), Sebastian Pacchione (Jr., RB/LB, 5-foot-8, 170 pounds).

For Subscribers:Meet the Souderton football player who overcame adversity for a chance to play in college

For Subscribers:Recruiting roundup: Where Bucks County, Montco's top football talent will play in college

Strengths: Central Bucks South’s strength is upfront. The Titans are returning four out of five starting offensive lineman. Three of the four offensive lineman coming back are juniors. The anchor of the offensive line is Collin Goetter, who made second-team All-League Suburban One League National Conference last season as a sophomore.

The Titans defensive line group is experienced as well. Three out of four defensive lineman are returning starters. Defensive lineman Liam Gross earned second-team All-SOL National Conference honors last fall. Gross is drawing interest from FCS and Division II college programs. Gross and Kevin Dingas, a 6-foot-3, 255-pound defensive lineman, are two players to watch out for as All-League candidates in 2022.

The Titans offense has some key playmakers returning, including quarterback Brett Szarko and wide receiver Tommy Donnelly. Szarko threw for 1,269 yards and eleven touchdowns last season as a first-year starter. Donnelly was selected to first-team All-SOL National Conference last season. He caught 21 receptions for 405 yards and scored five touchdowns in six games, according to MaxPreps.com.

The team has depth at safety and running back, too. Senior running back Will Ratcliffe, who missed last season due to an injury, and junior Sebastian Pacchione, a first-year player for the Titans, should handle some of the carries.

Schedule:

Date Opponent Time

8/26 at Plymouth Whitemarsh 7

9/2 at Harry S. Truman 7

9/9 Council Rock North 7

9/16 Central Bucks East 7

9/23 Pennsbury 7

9/30 North Penn 7

10/7 at Abington 7

10/14 at Neshaminy 7

10/21 Central Bucks West 7

10/28 at Pennridge 7

Prediction: The Titans finished 6-5 last season and returned some key starters, but the SOL National Conference is competitive each year. The Titans matchups against Pennridge, North Penn, Central Bucks West and non-conference foe Plymouth Whitemarsh appear difficult. With 10 games on the schedule, CB South is capable of winning at least five to six.

- Cayden Steele

Neshaminy

Coach: Steve Wilmot (8th season, 50-25)

Last year's record: 2-8

Starters returning: Offense 8 Defense 4

Key players: Jack Dunkley (Sr., DL, 6-4, 240), Nick Buchys (Sr., TE/DL, 6-3, 246), Joey Zack (Sr., DL, 6-4, 211), Markus Barnett (Sr., RB, 5-7, 180), Travis Lavelah (Jr., RB, 5-7, 181).

Strengths:The defensive line, with returning starters Dunkley, Zack and Buchys, is as good as any in the area and will be called upon to thwart opposing offenses. Barnett will likely be the workhorse in the backfield while Lavelah offers a nice change of pace.

Schedule:

Aug. 26 at Ocean City (N.J.) 7

Sept. 2 at Council Rock South 7

Sept. 9 at Downingtown West 7

Sept. 16 at North Penn 7

Sept. 23 Abington 7

Sept. 30 at Pennridge 7

Oct.7 at Central Bucks West 7

Oct. 14 Central Bucks South 7

Oct. 21 Central Bucks East 7

Oct. 28 Pennsbury 7

Prediction: Coming off an uncharacteristic lackluster season, look for Neshaminy to find its way this fall and get on the right track. To do so, Neshaminy will need its experienced defensive front to be stingy all season which is a tough task considering the rugged schedule on tap. If that happens, and the rest of an inexperienced defense figures things out quickly, Neshaminy could work its way back into the post-season.

North Penn

Coach: Dick Beck (21st season, 212-47)

Last year's record: 11-1

Starters returning: Offense 7 Defense 4

Key players: Ryan Zeltt (Sr., QB, 6-5, 220), Yazeed Haynes (Sr., WR, 6-2, 175), Mikai Green (Sr., OL/DL, 6-2, 294), Kevin Pownall (Sr., OL/DL, 6-0, 225), Luke Cody (Sr., TE/LB, 6-3, 190).

Strengths:A four-year starter at quarterback in Zeltt and a Georgia commit at wide receiver in Haynes (a transfer from Neumann-Goretti), plus an experienced offensive line is a good place to start. Veteran head coach Dick Beck, a former standout offensive lineman himself at Central Bucks West and Temple, knows all about good line play and getting it done upfront and he has a group this season that can do just that.

Schedule:

Aug. 26 La Salle High 7

Sept. 2 at Quakertown 7

Sept. 9 Upper Dublin 7

Sept. 16 Neshaminy 7

Sept. 23 Central Bucks West 7

Sept. 30 at Central Bucks South 7

Oct. 7 at Central Bucks East 7

Oct. 14 Pennsbury 7

Oct. 21 at Pennridge 7

Oct. 28 at Abington 7

Prediction: A deep, deep team with talent all over the place, the Knights (who are ranked in the top five in many state-wide polls) have a chance to make a serious, serious post-season run. The Knights' last PIAA District One title came in 2016, the first year of six classifications statewide. This year's team has the components on hand to compete for another one.

Pennridge

Coach: Chuck Burgy (1st season)

Last year's record: 7-5

Starters returning: Offense 9 Defense 8

Key players: Dylan O'Brien (Sr., LB, 6-1, 210), Loughlin Smith (Sr., OL/DL, 6-4, 275, Brennan Fisher (Sr., RB/DB, 6-0, 195), Tyler Wetzel (Sr., RB/LB, 5-11, 200), Xavier Dantzler (Sr., QB/LB, 5-10, 180).

Strengths: The running game, led by Fisher and Wetzel and another senior in Nate Mossbrook, and an experienced defense that yielded just 10 points a game last season. That three-headed running attack of Fisher (an Army West Point commit) along with Wetzel and Mossbrook, is as good as any in the area. All three can score from anywhere on the field and with the Rams' usual burly offensive line, holes will be provided.

Schedule:

Aug. 26 Downingtown East 7

Sept. 2 at Souderton 7

Sept. 9 Bensalem 7

Sept. 16 at Abington 7

Sept. 23 at Central Bucks East 7

Sept. 30 Neshaminy 7

Oct. 8 Pennsbury 1 (at Harry S. Truman)

Oct. 14 at Central Bucks West 7

Oct. 21 North Penn 7

Oct. 28 Central Bucks South 7

Nov. 24 at Quakertown 10:15 a.m.

Prediction: The Rams should be right in the thick of the Suburban One League National Conference race and a tough out in the post-season. This is a team two years removed from playing for a PIAA District One Class 6A title (they lost to rival Souderton in the district title game in 2020) and plenty of the current seniors saw significant time in that game. The loss of all-everything linebacker Phil Picciotti, who transferred to IMG Academy last month, hurts, but there is still plenty of talent on hand.

Pennsbury

Coach: Galen Snyder (Returning to Pennsbury. He coached Harry S. Truman (1998-2001) and Pennsbury (2002-2015), 133-76)

Last year's record: 0-10

Starters returning: Offense 6 Defense 5

Key players: Galamama Mulbah (Sr., RB, 6-1, 195), Shane McGurrin (Sr., QB, 5-10, 175), Cade Gabbett (Sr., LB, 5-11, 195), Donovan Frascella (Sr., OL/DL, 5-11, 220), Bailey McDonnell (Sr., OL/DL, 5-11, 225).

Strengths: The Falcons will rely heavily on Mulbah and McGurrin, two good pieces to build around, to try and turn their fortunes around. Pennsbury hasn't won a game since the 2019 season and a good start is imperative to build momentum and enthusiasm around the program.

Schedule:

Aug. 26 at Coatesville 7

Sept. 2 at William Tennent 7

Sept. 9 Council Rock South 7 (at Harry S. Truman)

Sept. 16 at Central Bucks West 7

Sept. 23 at Central Bucks South 7

Sept. 30 Central Bucks East 7 (at Harry S. Truman)

Oct. 8 Pennridge 1 (at Harry S. Truman)

Oct. 14 at North Penn 7

Oct. 21 Abington 7

Oct. 28 at Neshaminy 7

Prediction: The Falcons went winless a year ago and play a slew of road games this season until their new field is ready to go in late October. But, former head coach and Pennsbury standout, Galen Snyder, is back as head coach and don't be surprised how quickly he starts to turn things around. Snyder is a no-nonsense coach and fully aware of how a team needs to prepare to succeed. The Falcons have lost 16-straight games dating back to beating arch-rival Neshaminy in the regular-season finale in 2019, a streak they're desperately trying to see end.

