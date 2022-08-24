Read full article on original website
qcitymetro.com
For one N.C. A&T player, the Duke’s Mayo Classic will fulfill a childhood dream
Growing up in Charlotte as a Carolina Panthers fan, Jacob Roberts had long dreamed of playing football on the storied turf at Bank of American Stadium. Linebackers Luke Keuchly, Thomas Davis and Shaq Thompson were among his all-time favorites, and each played there. Now, as a linebacker for North Carolina...
Livingstone College hoping future is as bright as blue turf
Sean Gilbert is calling on his high school football roots and a revamped coaching staff to improve Livingstone College in 2022. The post Livingstone College hoping future is as bright as blue turf appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
thecharlottepost.com
Sugar Creek medical facility opens to treat Charlotte’s senior community
Sugar Creek medical facility opens to treat Charlotte’s senior community. ChenMed center is the first of eight opening in North Carolina. Grammy-winning vocalist Anthony Hamilton (center) helped open ChenMed’s new senior center on West Sugar Creek Road on Aug. 3. A new senior center has opened on West...
A look inside the new $106M West Charlotte High School
It’s the dawn of a new era for West Charlotte High School. What’s happening: West Charlotte will kick off the school year in a brand new building for the first time in nearly 70 years. The first day of school is this Monday, Aug. 29. Why it matters: DubC, as the school is affectionately known, is […] The post A look inside the new $106M West Charlotte High School appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
roanokebeacon.com
Where are they now? Alexis Owens
Roper’s own Alexis Owens works as a financial services manager at State Employees Credit Union where she does her best to look after the interests of their customer base and assist her fellow employees in doing the same. After graduating from Creswell High School in 2013 Owens went on...
wccbcharlotte.com
Former Teacher & Air Force Pilot Joins School Board Race To Combat “Wokism”
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A former teacher and retired Air Force Pilot is joining the race for school board in district 1. Bill Fountain says he’s worried left-wing ideology has worked its way into Charlotte’s school system, from the books assigned, to what students are taught about gender identity.
Former Hornets coach James Borrego sells Charlotte home for $2.8M
CHARLOTTE — The former head coach of the Charlotte Hornets has sold his home here, a couple of months after being let go by the NBA team following a disappointing season. James Borrego and his wife sold their 4,609-square-foot home in Charlotte’s Mammoth Oaks neighborhood in July for $2.8 million, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records. The general warranty deed was filed with the county on July 15. That deed lists an address in Albuquerque, New Mexico — which is Borrego’s hometown — for the Borregos.
New data shows more NC parents switching to charter schools
RALEIGH, N.C. — This school year marks 25 years since charter schools opened in North Carolina. New data shows parents are switching their children from traditional public school districts, like Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, to one of the state’s 203 charter schools. The state Board of Education reported 117,000 students...
Inside Nova
Service times set for Kyle Honore's funeral at Hylton Memorial Chapel
Funeral services for 2022 Potomac High School graduate Kyle Honore will be held Sept. 1 at Hylton Memorial Chapel in Woodbridge. The viewing is from 10 a.m. to noon and the service is noon to 1 p.m. Kyle died August 16 after being hit by a train near the entrance...
Missing man last seen in University City found safe
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has located a missing 26-year-old man. Police said the man was located safe and not harmed. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: Former Belk CEO sued by company for...
CMS officials say they need more time for Waddell High School magnet plans
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials pledged Tuesday that E.E. Waddell High School will re-open in a year as a full magnet high school. But they said they need more time to work out details. Waddell opened in 2001 as a neighborhood high school in southwest Charlotte. When CMS closed schools during the...
kiss951.com
The 15 Best Burgers In Charlotte North Carolina
Today, August 25th is National Burger Day. Which is another fantastic holiday. Especially as a child, I was a burger connoisseur. I had probably eaten one at every restaurant in Charlotte. As I’ve gotten older my pallet has slightly expanded and in an effort to keep my waist from doing the same, I don’t order them for every meal like I once did. But don’t let that sentiment fool you, I still love a good burger! But who has the best burgers in Charlotte? I’m not so sure anymore. So I was excited about making this list. And while the heavy hitters (many of which I love) definitely made an appearance on this list, there were some I wasn’t familiar with (and I can’t wait to try!). In fact, I know what I’m doing for lunch today.
$134M bond would replace aging schools in Union County
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Officials with Union County Public Schools announced Wednesday that they will hold six public meetings about the 2022 bond package, which will invest more than $100 million into schools across the district. The meetings will address several things, including school capacity and new renovations planned...
thecharlottepost.com
Chambers High, Mallard Creek lead Magnificent Seven football rankings
Chambers High, Mallard Creek lead Magnificent Seven football rankings. Queen City 3A/4A rival Hough slides to No. 3; Charlotte Catholic fourth. Chambers High puts its No. 1 spot in the Magnificent Seven football rankings on the line with a road trip to Virginia power Highland Springs High. The Queen City...
North Carolina man arrested for acting as Duke Energy employee: sheriff
Mark Absher, 53, is charged with 25 counts of damage to Duke Energy equipment and 25 counts of interfering with electric meters, among others.
Suspect’s sister says ‘desperation’ led to cross-Charlotte chase in July
CHARLOTTE — Tyler Harding is awaiting trial on a slew of criminal charges connected with a police chase that swept up and down Charlotte last month, but in an exclusive interview with Channel 9, his sister says the incident was an act of desperation. Selina Harding says there’s no...
Shooting investigation underway near west Charlotte restaurant, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is facing serious injuries after a shooting near a west Charlotte restaurant on Thursday afternoon, police said. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it responded to an assault with deadly weapon call just after 3:30 p.m. near Beauregard's on Freedom Drive. Medic confirmed one person...
country1037fm.com
The Best Places to Shop at Discount and Liquidation Centers in Charlotte, North Carolina
Everyone should be concerned about saving money in today’s world. You need to know where to shop when it comes to getting a good discount when everything is going up in price. It’s a good thing I’m here to help. As I love a good deal, I often visit...
WCNC
Get tickets now for Wheel of Fortune LIVE! when it's in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — R-S-T-L-N-E. Buy a vowel. I'd like to solve. If you recognized any of these phrases, then get excited because "Wheel of Fortune LIVE!" is coming to the Queen City on Monday, Sept.19. An all-new, theatrical experience, which brings one of the best game shows of all...
Charlotte approves social districts within city limits
CHARLOTTE — The city of Charlotte on Monday unanimously approved drinking on the sidewalks and streets of some Charlotte neighborhoods. Business owners and residents in the Queen City have been waiting for months to see how the council will vote. Now that social districts were approved, it could mean...
