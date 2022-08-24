ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecharlottepost.com

Sugar Creek medical facility opens to treat Charlotte’s senior community

Sugar Creek medical facility opens to treat Charlotte’s senior community. ChenMed center is the first of eight opening in North Carolina. Grammy-winning vocalist Anthony Hamilton (center) helped open ChenMed’s new senior center on West Sugar Creek Road on Aug. 3. A new senior center has opened on West...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

A look inside the new $106M West Charlotte High School

It’s the dawn of a new era for West Charlotte High School. What’s happening: West Charlotte will kick off the school year in a brand new building for the first time in nearly 70 years. The first day of school is this Monday, Aug. 29. Why it matters: DubC, as the school is affectionately known, is […] The post A look inside the new $106M West Charlotte High School appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Charlotte, NC
Education
City
Charlotte, NC
roanokebeacon.com

Where are they now? Alexis Owens

Roper’s own Alexis Owens works as a financial services manager at State Employees Credit Union where she does her best to look after the interests of their customer base and assist her fellow employees in doing the same. After graduating from Creswell High School in 2013 Owens went on...
ROPER, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Former Hornets coach James Borrego sells Charlotte home for $2.8M

CHARLOTTE — The former head coach of the Charlotte Hornets has sold his home here, a couple of months after being let go by the NBA team following a disappointing season. James Borrego and his wife sold their 4,609-square-foot home in Charlotte’s Mammoth Oaks neighborhood in July for $2.8 million, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records. The general warranty deed was filed with the county on July 15. That deed lists an address in Albuquerque, New Mexico — which is Borrego’s hometown — for the Borregos.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

New data shows more NC parents switching to charter schools

RALEIGH, N.C. — This school year marks 25 years since charter schools opened in North Carolina. New data shows parents are switching their children from traditional public school districts, like Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, to one of the state’s 203 charter schools. The state Board of Education reported 117,000 students...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Debarge
WCNC

Missing man last seen in University City found safe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has located a missing 26-year-old man. Police said the man was located safe and not harmed. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: Former Belk CEO sued by company for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

The 15 Best Burgers In Charlotte North Carolina

Today, August 25th is National Burger Day. Which is another fantastic holiday. Especially as a child, I was a burger connoisseur. I had probably eaten one at every restaurant in Charlotte. As I’ve gotten older my pallet has slightly expanded and in an effort to keep my waist from doing the same, I don’t order them for every meal like I once did. But don’t let that sentiment fool you, I still love a good burger! But who has the best burgers in Charlotte? I’m not so sure anymore. So I was excited about making this list. And while the heavy hitters (many of which I love) definitely made an appearance on this list, there were some I wasn’t familiar with (and I can’t wait to try!). In fact, I know what I’m doing for lunch today.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Florida A M University#The Charlotte Post Photo#Jarvis Christian College#Iios
WCNC

$134M bond would replace aging schools in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Officials with Union County Public Schools announced Wednesday that they will hold six public meetings about the 2022 bond package, which will invest more than $100 million into schools across the district. The meetings will address several things, including school capacity and new renovations planned...
UNION COUNTY, NC
thecharlottepost.com

Chambers High, Mallard Creek lead Magnificent Seven football rankings

Chambers High, Mallard Creek lead Magnificent Seven football rankings. Queen City 3A/4A rival Hough slides to No. 3; Charlotte Catholic fourth. Chambers High puts its No. 1 spot in the Magnificent Seven football rankings on the line with a road trip to Virginia power Highland Springs High. The Queen City...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte approves social districts within city limits

CHARLOTTE — The city of Charlotte on Monday unanimously approved drinking on the sidewalks and streets of some Charlotte neighborhoods. Business owners and residents in the Queen City have been waiting for months to see how the council will vote. Now that social districts were approved, it could mean...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy