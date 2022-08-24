Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Tri-Cities supply water during peak summer demand
TRI-CITIES, Wash. - The water budget looks at both supply and demand. The Washington State Department of Ecology is working with cities on projects to help meet summertime water demand all while staying in the water budget. Without aquifers storage and recovery systems some areas may have difficulty meeting demand...
Washington to follow California in phasing out gas vehicles
SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said his state will follow California and prohibit the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. The specific regulations for Washington state are yet to be created and the public will have the chance to weigh in, The Seattle Times reported. “This...
Chronicle
New Tsunami Evacuation Tower Offers Hope as Washington Faces High Risk of Seismic Activity
Washington state has the second-highest seismic risk in America because of its location and could see dangerous earthquakes or tsunami waves up to 42 feet tall. But the Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe has created the first tsunami vertical evacuation tower in the United States, providing a potential escape in case a deadly tsunami hits.
nbcrightnow.com
New plans for leaking tanks at Hanford
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Ecology and the Department of Energy have created a plan to address two underground tanks at Hanford that are leaking radioactive waste. "It's been a priority for the state of Washington to address leaking tanks in a way that protects nearby communities and...
nbcrightnow.com
Little Cherry Disease affects peach harvest
WAPATO, Wash. - According to the Washington State Fruit Commission, Little Cherry Disease affects other stone fruit trees besides cherries. This year the disease played its role in decreasing the peach harvest. The late spring frost and the disease together decreased the harvest by about 50%. The Vice President of...
nbcrightnow.com
Department of Agriculture funds specialty crop projects in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The United States Department of Agriculture has awarded $5 million to the state of Washington to fund specialty crop projects. The Washington State Department of Agriculture will fund 20 projects between $106,000 and $250,000. The projects are run by nonprofits, government organizations, schools and agricultural commissions,...
‘Came out of nowhere,’ Former employees blindsided by layoffs at Lynx Healthcare
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Thursday, August 25th, started out like any other for this Tri-Cities healthcare worker. “I went into work like normal — I get there about 7:15 to start my day,” the woman said. Then, this former Lynx Healthcare administrator found herself in a room with...
nbcrightnow.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Washington
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
KOMO News
There's an influx of people moving to Eastern Washington in significant fire danger areas
Many new people are moving to our area and it seems some aren't too aware of the real risks of fire. A roundtable discussion with U.S. Senator Patty Murray reveals that people aren't educated enough on fire safety, and it's putting too many in danger. Senator Murray says her mission...
elkhornmediagroup.com
State fire mobilization authorized for the Blankenship Fire
CLARKSTON – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Blankenship Fire located in Asotin County, near the city of Clarkston. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. at the request of Fire Chief Noel Hardin, Asotin County Fire District 1.
This winery near Tri-Cities was voted best U.S. tasting room. Which is your favorite?
It’s wine tasting room was decorated by famous glass artist Dale Chihuly.
nbcrightnow.com
Applications for fifth round of Working Washington Grant available to small businesses
Wash. - The fifth round of the Working Washington Grant for small businesses is open and could help businesses that weren't able to get financial help with the previous rounds of the grant. This grant is offered by the Washington State Department of Commerce and is based off 2019-2020 revenues...
ncwlife.com
West Coast AGs oppose increased natural gas flow through GTN pipeline
(The Center Square) — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has opposed increasing the capacity of the natural gas pipeline that delivers home heating and cooking fuel to Washingtonians, stating it would harm the environment and hamper the state’s climate goals. Others say it will have no effect on...
How Washington gun control laws compare to other states
Washington added to its arsenal of gun-violence prevention laws this past year, but the Evergreen State still has a ways to go before it can claim to be the national leader on firearm regulations. Gun laws earned Washington the 10th spot in a 2021 ranking of state firearms laws from...
nbcrightnow.com
Vaccine mandate one reason for staffing shortage, Washington State Ferries admits
(The Center Square) – Staffing challenges at Washington State Ferries have been all over the airwaves of the Evergreen state recently, with reports that ferries are running behind schedule almost across the board, as well as individual stoppages and even one expensive ferry accident. In October 2021, more than...
Brush Fire Forces Finley Neighborhood to Standby to Evacuate
(Finley, WA) -- Crews from Benton County Fire District One responded to a wildland fire burning in some grass and olive trees off Meals and Piert Roads Saturday afternoon. The fire, which initial estimates put at 100 acres started just before noon and quickly grew in size. A number of residents in the area of Straightbanks Road were told to get ready to evacuate. There is no cause on the fire. BCFD District One Fire Captain Ron Fryer says Burlington Northern Santa Fe is reporting a few burnt railroad ties, and they are sending their fire fighting car over to help in the battle.
50% of WA residents eligible for free or lower hospital bills. What it means in Tri-Cities
Check to see if you qualify. You might be surprised.
nbcrightnow.com
Animal shelters in Tri-Cities and Yakima closed for parvovirus recovery
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Multiple regional animal shelters are closing temporarily while animals recover from cases of parvovirus. The Tri-Cities Animal Shelter will be closed through August 30 while employees work on the animals’ recovery. The Yakima Humane Society will be closed through August 29. It said puppies from...
Department of Corrections Receives $280,000 Grant to Upgrade Plumbing and Fixtures at Walla Walla State Penitentiary
WALLA WALLA - The Washington State Department of Corrections has been awarded a $284,756 grant to upgrade plumbing and fixtures at the state penitentiary in Walla Walla. The intention of the project is to decrease domestic water use where the existing outdated domestic water system is a drain on natural resources. The upgrades will include water control technologies specifically designed for correctional facilities.
nbcrightnow.com
Warm and Windy Night...Cooler Weekend
Clear warm and windy/breezy tonight overnight lows in the 50s and 60s. Heat relief on the way this weekend with daytime highs dropping into the mid and upper 80s. And lows in the mid to upper 50s and breezy winds but beautiful weather. Next week another warming trend on the...
