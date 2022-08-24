ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-cities, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Tri-Cities supply water during peak summer demand

TRI-CITIES, Wash. - The water budget looks at both supply and demand. The Washington State Department of Ecology is working with cities on projects to help meet summertime water demand all while staying in the water budget. Without aquifers storage and recovery systems some areas may have difficulty meeting demand...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

New plans for leaking tanks at Hanford

RICHLAND, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Ecology and the Department of Energy have created a plan to address two underground tanks at Hanford that are leaking radioactive waste. "It's been a priority for the state of Washington to address leaking tanks in a way that protects nearby communities and...
WASHINGTON STATE
City
Tri-cities, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Little Cherry Disease affects peach harvest

WAPATO, Wash. - According to the Washington State Fruit Commission, Little Cherry Disease affects other stone fruit trees besides cherries. This year the disease played its role in decreasing the peach harvest. The late spring frost and the disease together decreased the harvest by about 50%. The Vice President of...
WAPATO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Department of Agriculture funds specialty crop projects in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The United States Department of Agriculture has awarded $5 million to the state of Washington to fund specialty crop projects. The Washington State Department of Agriculture will fund 20 projects between $106,000 and $250,000. The projects are run by nonprofits, government organizations, schools and agricultural commissions,...
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Washington

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
WASHINGTON STATE
Andre Coleman
elkhornmediagroup.com

State fire mobilization authorized for the Blankenship Fire

CLARKSTON – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Blankenship Fire located in Asotin County, near the city of Clarkston. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. at the request of Fire Chief Noel Hardin, Asotin County Fire District 1.
ASOTIN COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

West Coast AGs oppose increased natural gas flow through GTN pipeline

(The Center Square) — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has opposed increasing the capacity of the natural gas pipeline that delivers home heating and cooking fuel to Washingtonians, stating it would harm the environment and hamper the state’s climate goals. Others say it will have no effect on...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

How Washington gun control laws compare to other states

Washington added to its arsenal of gun-violence prevention laws this past year, but the Evergreen State still has a ways to go before it can claim to be the national leader on firearm regulations. Gun laws earned Washington the 10th spot in a 2021 ranking of state firearms laws from...
NEWStalk 870

Brush Fire Forces Finley Neighborhood to Standby to Evacuate

(Finley, WA) -- Crews from Benton County Fire District One responded to a wildland fire burning in some grass and olive trees off Meals and Piert Roads Saturday afternoon. The fire, which initial estimates put at 100 acres started just before noon and quickly grew in size. A number of residents in the area of Straightbanks Road were told to get ready to evacuate. There is no cause on the fire. BCFD District One Fire Captain Ron Fryer says Burlington Northern Santa Fe is reporting a few burnt railroad ties, and they are sending their fire fighting car over to help in the battle.
FINLEY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Animal shelters in Tri-Cities and Yakima closed for parvovirus recovery

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Multiple regional animal shelters are closing temporarily while animals recover from cases of parvovirus. The Tri-Cities Animal Shelter will be closed through August 30 while employees work on the animals’ recovery. The Yakima Humane Society will be closed through August 29. It said puppies from...
YAKIMA, WA
Big Country News

Department of Corrections Receives $280,000 Grant to Upgrade Plumbing and Fixtures at Walla Walla State Penitentiary

WALLA WALLA - The Washington State Department of Corrections has been awarded a $284,756 grant to upgrade plumbing and fixtures at the state penitentiary in Walla Walla. The intention of the project is to decrease domestic water use where the existing outdated domestic water system is a drain on natural resources. The upgrades will include water control technologies specifically designed for correctional facilities.
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Warm and Windy Night...Cooler Weekend

Clear warm and windy/breezy tonight overnight lows in the 50s and 60s. Heat relief on the way this weekend with daytime highs dropping into the mid and upper 80s. And lows in the mid to upper 50s and breezy winds but beautiful weather. Next week another warming trend on the...
ENVIRONMENT

