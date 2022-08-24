ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Where to Find the Best Fish Tacos in San Diego

If you're craving fish tacos, there’s no shortage of places offering their own takes around San Diego. As Mexico’s northern neighbor, we’re spoiled with a plethora of top-notch Mexican eateries, from fine-dining spots to casual California burritos, and including fish tacos, a batter-fried delicacy that originated in Baja California. From there, the dish swam upstream to San Diego where it’s beloved by locals as well as out-of-towners looking for flaky fish nestled inside soft, warm tortillas. From Oceanside to Encinitas, here’s where to find the best fish tacos in San Diego:
Del Mar–wealthy seaside community in San Diego County 1979

Del Mar–wealthy seaside community in San Diego County 1979. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. January 22, 1979 Allison Ross reports on the lack of...
Photos: Clear the Shelters Main Adoption Event at the San Diego Humane Society

Clear the Shelters’ main adoption event returned to San Diego County on Saturday! At participating animal shelters, adoption fees were waived for this day. Hundreds of animals have already been adopted in the region since the campaign began on Aug. 1 and those good times will continue to roll through the end of the month.
8 Things to Do This Weekend in San Diego: August 25-28

August 26-28 Stone Brewing 26th Anniversary Celebration. For Stone Brewing’s 26th anniversary, the company is hosting a weekend full of events, starting with special beer offerings and live music on August 26 at all local Stone Brewing Tap Rooms. Continuing on Saturday, the Escondido location is throwing an all-day festival starting with a rare beer session from 12-3 p.m. followed by the main festival from 3-7 p.m with beers from over 40 breweries, food and live music. The festivities finish Sunday with a second festival at Stone Brewing Liberty Station location from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | 1999 Citracado Parkway, Escondido.
San Diego Opens 2 New Dog Parks Just in Time for International Dog Day

Just in time for International Dog Day Friday, the city of San Diego opened two off-leash dog parks in Memorial and North Park community parks. The Memorial Park dog area is located on the northeast side of the park near the corner of 30th Street and Ocean View Boulevard and features more than a quarter-acre of fenced space with separate pens for larger and smaller dogs, doggie bag dispensers, logs for the dogs to run around, jump over and rest, a city statement says. The park is open daily from dawn to dusk.
6 Restaurants in Carlsbad for Every Type of Foodie

We’re Taking You on a Culinary Tour Through Park Hyatt Aviara Resort’s Diverse Dining Scene. Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Golf Club & Spa is a five-star luxury resort just minutes away from the coast. Not too long ago, the stunning property underwent an 18-month long renovation—a top-to-bottom refresh that continues to woo guests. In addition to luxury accommodations, there are diverse culinary offerings within the resort, including four sit-down restaurants with gastronomic experiences that will sweep you off your feet. Whether you’re looking for a happy hour hot spot, snazzy date-night digs or a chill night in with room service, Park Hyatt Aviara has the dining destination you’re looking for. Dining at Park Hyatt.
What 11 Cancelled Cruises Mean for San Diego

If you went on vacation this summer, you might have noticed some staffing shortages. The travel industry is not alone in having a hard time finding enough workers, and that's impacting cruises here in San Diego, one of the busiest ports in the state. "We were pretty disappointed," said Winston...
Mysterious mushrooms sprouting in San Diego | What are they?

SAN DIEGO — Abbie Stevens posted a picture online and asked neighbors around Mt. Helix if they knew what a strange, egg-like looking thing was that is growing on her tree. The picture she posted recently was from last year before her husband knocked it off. But this year, the strange things started growing again.
Morning Report: Why Tijuana Is Paying California for Colorado River Water

As blistering drought sucks the West dry, Tijuana is paying California for emergency Colorado River water. The growing city that seems to always struggle finding enough water to go around made its first such purchase back in 1972, before the city had built an aqueduct to the Mexicali Valley through which Colorado River water is shipped to the coast. Tijuana can make these purchases through an international agreement with the U.S., but the water costs a little more than even San Diego pays for treated river water.
San Diego Aims to Reduce Meat and Dairy Consumption with New Climate Action Plan

Meatless menus are helping reduce San Diego’s carbon footprint. You can’t have a conversation about climate change or sustainability without mentioning animal agriculture and meat-centric diets. This realization has echoed through the halls of San Diego’s City Council, which detailed a plan to push the region in a more carbon-neutral direction. Plant-based defaults are already in place in Denver and at Harvard University. These may serve as paradigms for similar models in Southern California.
New Restaurant Takes Place of Ruby’s Diner on Huntington Beach Pier

HUNTINGTON BEACH— The new restaurant, Bud & Gene’s, debuted on July 26, taking the place of the beloved local restaurant, Ruby’s Diner, at the end of the Huntington Beach Pier. Bud & Gene’s will be open daily to serve a casual, seafood-focused menu highlighting the day’s catch, plus a separate take-out window for beach-inspired eats, by Chef Jason Witzl, best known for Long Beach favorites Ellie’s, Lupe’s De La Mar, and Ginger’s.
