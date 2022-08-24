Read full article on original website
Where to Find the Best Fish Tacos in San Diego
If you're craving fish tacos, there’s no shortage of places offering their own takes around San Diego. As Mexico’s northern neighbor, we’re spoiled with a plethora of top-notch Mexican eateries, from fine-dining spots to casual California burritos, and including fish tacos, a batter-fried delicacy that originated in Baja California. From there, the dish swam upstream to San Diego where it’s beloved by locals as well as out-of-towners looking for flaky fish nestled inside soft, warm tortillas. From Oceanside to Encinitas, here’s where to find the best fish tacos in San Diego:
San Diego Weekend Guide: Aug. 26-28 – Dog Days
Yes, it’s late summer. Perhaps you’re hankering for football and cooler days. Hence, the dog days. Friday though, is actually … wait for it … National Dog Day. How canny! But there’s festivals to stroll, anniversaries to toast and a cocktail to be had too.
Police Beef Up Presence After Surfer Dispute at La Jolla's Windansea Beach
A scary situation in the water between surfers in La Jolla has caused a ripple effect on land. Now, the San Diego Police Department said they're putting an emphasis on patrols in the area to keep an eye on Windansea Beach in La Jolla. According to SDPD Lt. Brian Avera,...
Del Mar–wealthy seaside community in San Diego County 1979
Del Mar–wealthy seaside community in San Diego County 1979. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. January 22, 1979 Allison Ross reports on the lack of...
Photos: Clear the Shelters Main Adoption Event at the San Diego Humane Society
Clear the Shelters’ main adoption event returned to San Diego County on Saturday! At participating animal shelters, adoption fees were waived for this day. Hundreds of animals have already been adopted in the region since the campaign began on Aug. 1 and those good times will continue to roll through the end of the month.
Two new dog parks open in San Diego
Pet owners, rejoice: Two new off-leash dog parks just opened in San Diego as the city tries to keep up with demand.
8 Things to Do This Weekend in San Diego: August 25-28
August 26-28 Stone Brewing 26th Anniversary Celebration. For Stone Brewing’s 26th anniversary, the company is hosting a weekend full of events, starting with special beer offerings and live music on August 26 at all local Stone Brewing Tap Rooms. Continuing on Saturday, the Escondido location is throwing an all-day festival starting with a rare beer session from 12-3 p.m. followed by the main festival from 3-7 p.m with beers from over 40 breweries, food and live music. The festivities finish Sunday with a second festival at Stone Brewing Liberty Station location from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | 1999 Citracado Parkway, Escondido.
San Diego Opens 2 New Dog Parks Just in Time for International Dog Day
Just in time for International Dog Day Friday, the city of San Diego opened two off-leash dog parks in Memorial and North Park community parks. The Memorial Park dog area is located on the northeast side of the park near the corner of 30th Street and Ocean View Boulevard and features more than a quarter-acre of fenced space with separate pens for larger and smaller dogs, doggie bag dispensers, logs for the dogs to run around, jump over and rest, a city statement says. The park is open daily from dawn to dusk.
6 Restaurants in Carlsbad for Every Type of Foodie
We’re Taking You on a Culinary Tour Through Park Hyatt Aviara Resort’s Diverse Dining Scene. Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Golf Club & Spa is a five-star luxury resort just minutes away from the coast. Not too long ago, the stunning property underwent an 18-month long renovation—a top-to-bottom refresh that continues to woo guests. In addition to luxury accommodations, there are diverse culinary offerings within the resort, including four sit-down restaurants with gastronomic experiences that will sweep you off your feet. Whether you’re looking for a happy hour hot spot, snazzy date-night digs or a chill night in with room service, Park Hyatt Aviara has the dining destination you’re looking for. Dining at Park Hyatt.
What 11 Cancelled Cruises Mean for San Diego
If you went on vacation this summer, you might have noticed some staffing shortages. The travel industry is not alone in having a hard time finding enough workers, and that's impacting cruises here in San Diego, one of the busiest ports in the state. "We were pretty disappointed," said Winston...
San Diego woman with rare disease receives first breakthrough treatment at UC San Diego
SAN DIEGO — A local nursing school graduate is one of the first in the country to be treated with a new medication used to fight a rare, incurable protein disorder. In July, University of California San Diego Health was the first to offer the therapy used to treat a Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis, which is often fatal.
Exploring San Diego: Things to do from Aug. 25-28
Even though we're reaching the end of Summer, concerts, beer, and fun in the streets can still be found across San Diego County this weekend.
Mexican fruit fly discovery prompts quarantine in parts of North County
The California Department of Food and Agriculture is urging anyone growing or packing “host” fruit in Valley Center and surrounding areas to not move fruit off their properties due to the agricultural pest known as Mexican fruit flies.
Country music’s biggest stars return to Downtown San Diego for ‘Boots in the Park’
Country music's biggest stars return to Downtown San Diego for 'Boots in the Park'. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Boots in the Park returns to...
Mysterious mushrooms sprouting in San Diego | What are they?
SAN DIEGO — Abbie Stevens posted a picture online and asked neighbors around Mt. Helix if they knew what a strange, egg-like looking thing was that is growing on her tree. The picture she posted recently was from last year before her husband knocked it off. But this year, the strange things started growing again.
Morning Report: Why Tijuana Is Paying California for Colorado River Water
As blistering drought sucks the West dry, Tijuana is paying California for emergency Colorado River water. The growing city that seems to always struggle finding enough water to go around made its first such purchase back in 1972, before the city had built an aqueduct to the Mexicali Valley through which Colorado River water is shipped to the coast. Tijuana can make these purchases through an international agreement with the U.S., but the water costs a little more than even San Diego pays for treated river water.
Trouble as a renter? How to file a code enforcement complaint with the city of San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Many viewers are reacting to a Working For You report after CBS 8 shared the story of a college student who found her new apartment in San Diego was not exactly move-in ready. Many former tenants reached out to share their stories of unsanitary and unsafe...
Beloved Carlsbad Father, Coach Who Died Swimming From Alcatraz to SF Remembered
A beloved Carlsbad father, coach and volunteer who died while participating in a swim from Alcatraz to San Francisco earlier this month was remembered at a vigil Friday night in the North County. For reasons not yet known, 50-year-old Brian Reynolds became unresponsive and had to be pulled from the...
San Diego Aims to Reduce Meat and Dairy Consumption with New Climate Action Plan
Meatless menus are helping reduce San Diego’s carbon footprint. You can’t have a conversation about climate change or sustainability without mentioning animal agriculture and meat-centric diets. This realization has echoed through the halls of San Diego’s City Council, which detailed a plan to push the region in a more carbon-neutral direction. Plant-based defaults are already in place in Denver and at Harvard University. These may serve as paradigms for similar models in Southern California.
New Restaurant Takes Place of Ruby’s Diner on Huntington Beach Pier
HUNTINGTON BEACH— The new restaurant, Bud & Gene’s, debuted on July 26, taking the place of the beloved local restaurant, Ruby’s Diner, at the end of the Huntington Beach Pier. Bud & Gene’s will be open daily to serve a casual, seafood-focused menu highlighting the day’s catch, plus a separate take-out window for beach-inspired eats, by Chef Jason Witzl, best known for Long Beach favorites Ellie’s, Lupe’s De La Mar, and Ginger’s.
