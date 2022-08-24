Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
City to hold open house over traffic speeds for three Columbia streets
Columbia Public Works will hold an informal open house informational meeting about a traffic calming project Sept. 15, according to a letter sent out to residents on Monday. The department identified Ridgefield Road, Ridgemont and Highridge Drive as streets with traffic operating at speeds higher than desirable.
Columbia Missourian
U.S. 63 connector ramp in Jefferson City complete ahead of schedule
The U.S. 63 connector ramp to U.S. 54 in Jefferson City is complete a week ahead of schedule, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) news release Thursday. Initially, the construction was supposed to last two weeks but after an examination, repairs showed to be less drastic than predicted....
Crash shuts down Boone County highway
A crash closed part of Highway 124 north of Columbia on Monday night. The post Crash shuts down Boone County highway appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia Planned Parenthood temporarily closed until beginning of September, but other options remain
Planned Parenthood-Columbia Health Center is temporarily closed until early September due to a change in providers. The center is located at 711 N. Providence Road. Both the Columbia and Independence locations will be closed as the facilities’ clinicians complete a new training process, said Anamarie Rebori Simmons, director of communications for Planned Parenthood Great Plains, in an email Tuesday.
vandalialeader.com
Surveying begins for addition of third lane on Hwy. 54
Pike and Audrain County officials met last Thursday at the Eastern Family YMCA in Vandalia for an update on the efforts to make Hwy 54 a three-lane highway from Mexico to Louisiana. Those present for the 54 Coalition meeting included representatives from MoDOT and first-time guests Tim Carter, mayor of Louisiana, and Jim Arico, mayor of Bowling Green. Presiding Commissioner of Audrain County, Alan Winders opened the meeting by welcoming the guests.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA INTERSECTION SCHEDULED TO BE CLOSED
The City of Sedalia is scheduled to close an intersection within city limits on Thursday, August 25. The city is scheduled to close the intersection of West 16th Street and South Stewart Avenue beginning at 6 a.m. Thursday, August 25, until 4 p.m. Friday, August 26, to make pedestrian safety improvements to the roadway adjacent to Horace Mann Elementary School.
Crashes frequent on stretch of Highway 124 in Boone County
At least three people have been killed since January 2021 on Highway 124 between Fayette and Highway 63, the highway where four people were hurt in a crash Tuesday. The post Crashes frequent on stretch of Highway 124 in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man hit by SUV while trimming grass in Jefferson City
A Linn man suffered serious injuries when an SUV hit him while he was trimming grass in Jefferson City on Thursday. The post Man hit by SUV while trimming grass in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Wrong-way driver crashes into Boone County Sheriff’s Department SUV on Highway 63
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A wrong-way driver hit a Boone County Sheriff's Department SUV north of Columbia on Thursday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol posted to Twitter about the crash on Highway 63 near Peabody Road around 11:10 p.m. First responders are on scene of a two vehicle crash on northbound US 63 near The post Wrong-way driver crashes into Boone County Sheriff’s Department SUV on Highway 63 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
Likely shipwreck site found in Missouri River near Boonville
A routine workday on the Missouri River in June brought what may be a historic surprise to two local scientists. The employees for the Columbia Environmental Research Center and United States Army Corps of Engineers were using sonar when they made an unexpected discovery on the river bottom.
939theeagle.com
New restaurant on Columbia’s busy East Green Meadows close to opening
Columbia-area residents will soon have another dining option along busy East Green Meadows, when the popular Tacos 4 Life restaurant opens. Crews are finishing construction on the new 4,200 square feet restaurant, which is near Dunkin Donuts. Some residents have raised concerns about traffic congestion, when Tacos 4 Life opens.
kjluradio.com
Dust fire extinguished at Jefferson City business
A fire is reported at a Jefferson City cabinet maker. The call came in Monday afternoon, just before 3 p.m., from Ron Irvin Custom Cabinet Shop on E. McCarty Street. When crews arrived, smoke was coming from an exterior dust collector toward the rear of the building. Fire crews were...
abc17news.com
Bus with students onboard, car crash in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - A bus and car crashed on Business Loop 70 in Columbia on Thursday afternoon. Columbia Public Schools spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark said no one on the Hickman High School bus was hurt in the crash on Business Loop 70 East and Seventh St. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. near the school's east exit.
Columbia Missourian
County Commission may approve tax abatement request next week
Columbia-based equipment rental company EquipmentShare’s tax break application is expected to be approved next week. The Boone County Commission held its first of two public hearings Thursday for the company’s request. EquipmentShare is seeking a 10-year 75% tax abatement in order to expand its campus by building a flagship office, a technology development center and a few smaller office buildings at its current site on Bull Run Drive.
Four hurt after head-on crash in north Boone County
A crash closed part of Highway 124 north of Columbia on Monday night. The post Four hurt after head-on crash in north Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
myozarksonline.com
Indian Motorcycles underwriting Rally on the Bagnell Dam Strip
The Lake Ozark portion of Bike Week at Lake of the Ozarks now has a sponsor. On Tuesday night the Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen approved a memorandum of understanding with Indian Motorcycles which will be providing $ 25 thousand a year for 5 years to underwrite part of the expense of the event. Assistant City Administrator Harrison Fry said this will cover some of the expenditures of the city related to the event, like law enforcement…
Columbia Missourian
New business roundup: How the landscape changed over the summer
The Ninja Lab, in a new building at 2201 Cottle Drive in northwest Columbia, is modeled after the television show “American Ninja Warrior.” It features a variety of obstacles and challenges people can try, the post said. “Columbia is a great place, the community seems absolutely awesome, and...
Columbia Missourian
Tolton football set to begin 2022 season at Salisbury
Friday night will mark the beginning of the high school football season in Mid-Missouri, and it will be the first time in over 300 days that Tolton football last took the field. Tolton coach and former MU All-American tight end Michael Egnew enters his fourth season at the helm. In...
Callaway Community Hospital at risk of not opening, interim CEO says
The interim CEO of the shuttered Callaway Community Hospital said the facility is in jeopardy of not opening by a Sept. 21 deadline. The post Callaway Community Hospital at risk of not opening, interim CEO says appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
drugstorenews.com
Schnucks Express debuts in Columbia, Mo.
The 11,000-sq.-ft. section will offer traditional grocery items. Schnuck Markets has opened Schnucks Express in Columbia, Mo. Schnucks Express, which features its own entrance, but also is conveniently connected to EatWell, A Natural Food Store by Schnucks, includes items that offer customers a complete grocery experience and focuses on the many customer favorites that are available at traditional Schnucks stores throughout the Midwest.
