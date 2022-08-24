Read full article on original website
FOUR TROPICAL WAVES NOW WATCHED BY HURRICANE CENTER IN MIAMI
Two Remain On The Map, Two Unlikely To Develop… “Above Normal” Hurricane Season Remains Unsettlingly Quiet… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2PM, FRIDAY, AUGUST 26, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The “above normal” hurricane season remains relatively quiet, raising concern over what storms may form in September. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Hundreds of cyclists to gather in Miami, Miami Beach for ride organized by Critical Mass
MIAMI – Critical Mass, a bike ride event that draws hundreds of cyclists, will be riding through the streets of Miami and Miami Beach beginning at 7:15 p.m. Friday. This is not a city-sanctioned or permitted event; however, in the interest of public safety, the Miami Beach Police Department will have officers at key intersections along the route.
WSVN-TV
Corvette driver has close call on Venetian Causeway with cyclist in group linked to attacks
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver said a bicyclist who was riding recklessly came too close for comfort on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach, as police continue to investigate a series of violent attacks in Miami and Miami Beach involving a group of cyclists. Speaking with 7News on...
wlrn.org
Broward approves first part of a southern commuter rail link
The Broward County Commission on Thursday climbed aboard a plan for a proposed first segment of a commuter rail link that would provide local train services between Aventura and a point south of the New River in Fort Lauderdale. By unanimous consent, the commissioners approved $15.5 million for development and...
This Florida City Has One Of The 'Coolest Streets In The World' & It Beat Out New York
There's one place in Florida that's ranked one of the "33 Coolest Streets In The World", and a study done by Time Out proves that Calle Ocho in Miami is a popular tourist destination with a vibrant energy that's off the charts. The publication asked more than 20,000 locals what...
communitynewspapers.com
CHEF JUANMA OF ELCIELO RESTAURANT RECEIVES FIRST-EVER COVETED MICHELIN STAR IN FLORIDA FOR HIS MIAMI LOCATION, PUTTING SOUTH FLORIDA ON THE MAP AS A RECOGNIZED GLOBAL CULINARY HOTSPOT
This is Chef Juanma’s second Michelin Star this year as his other U.S. location in Washington DC was just awarded a Star for the second year in a row, also making history by obtaining the first star for a Colombian restaurant abroad. Elcielo Miami and Chef Juan Manuel Barrientos...
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Miami
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Miami from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
NBC Miami
30 Years After Andrew, Eerie Parallels Between '92 and '22 Hurricane Seasons: Morales
For long-time Miamians, there’s a Before Andrew and an After Andrew. With winds of 165 mph gusting to 200 mph, the small eye of the Category 5 hurricane tore through southern Miami-Dade County in the pre-dawn hours of Monday, August 24, 1992. It flattened entire communities and killed dozens.
foodgressing.com
La Romanita Restaurant & Lounge Hialeah Florida now Open
La Romanita Restaurant & Lounge is a new Cuban and Italian influenced restaurant located in the new Amelia District of Hialeah, Florida that was founded and developed by Prestige Companies. The district is the city’s newest mixed-use development located in the heart of Hialeah and features brand-new rental communities, sprouting...
Click10.com
Miami Gardens man dies during crash near Weston
WESTON, Fla. – A 26-year-old man from Miami Gardens died during a single-vehicle crash on Friday evening near Weston. Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue personnel responded to US-27, just north of Interstate 75, and found the man dead after he was ejected from his car as it overturned, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Miami New Times
Hot Take: Experts Say Long-Range Forecast for Hotter South Florida May Be Optimistic
Summer is winding down in Miami, but the blistering hot days are not. On August 18, the heat index in Miami — or the "feels like" temperature, if you prefer — hit 106 degrees Fahrenheit, according to data from the National Weather Service. Days of similar extreme heat...
Hurricane Andrew prompts unprecedented migration to Broward County
MIAMI — It has been 30 years since Hurricane Andrew caused massive damage in southwest Miami-Dade, prompting an unprecedented migration of residents north to Broward County.CBS4 spoke with Chuck and Shari Heyman, whose home in southwest Miami-Dade was levelled by the Category 5 storm on August 24 of 1992. Authorities say the storm destroyed 25,000 homes and damaged 101,000 houses.The migration in the 12 months after Andrew would lead to the quickest 12-month growth in Broward County's history. By 2001, authorities say 230,710 people had moved from Miami-Dade to Broward County.CBS4's Peter D'Oench spoke with the Heymans, who were elementary...
Click10.com
Landing of Cuban migrant boat on Hollywood Beach causes stir
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A Cuban migrant vessel washed ashore on Hollywood Beach Thursday morning, causing a stir and revealing a series of coincidences about where it landed and who witnessed it. Photos show the tiny raft being removed from the beach, but the images of those who saw it...
Click10.com
Popular Coral City Webcam exciting scientists over health of reefs that are dying globally
MIAMI – At the very beginning of the pandemic, a new experiment launched in South Florida brought joy and peace to millions of people around the world that were locked down in their homes. It’s an underwater web cam in a coral reef located right off PortMiami that scientists...
msn.com
A car stopped by a Broward church and 3 people exited. Then came a barrage of bullets
One person was shot and wounded in a Dania Beach neighborhood on Friday, deputies said. The shooting happened on Northwest Seventh Avenue, just west of U.S. 1, before 1 a.m., according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. TV news shows deputies focusing their investigation at a home. When deputies...
Coming soon: Anthony’s Runway 84 in Fort Lauderdale and Fat Boyz Barbecue in Deerfield Beach set to make their returns
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Fat Boyz Barbecue, Deerfield Beach After shrinking his smoky empire from three brick-and-mortar locations to one during the pandemic, owner and pitmaster Jarael Holston-Jones is on the barbecue rebound. Fat Boyz is expected to debut its second ...
cityandshore.com
Broward, Palm Beach restaurants worthy of Michelin Guide star treatment
Finally, after years of Floridians speculating which of our restaurants would hold up to international acclaim, the Michelin Guide arrived here earlier this year to set the record straight. The mysterious, unnamed judges picked 15 restaurants to receive what many say is the highest honor in the business, a coveted...
Street parties on Sistrunk cost $45,000 a pop on taxpayer dime. Turns out they weren’t legal.
Chances are, you missed the parties — an expensive series of shindigs near downtown Fort Lauderdale known as Finally Friday on Sistrunk. But if you live in Broward County, you paid for them. Commissioner Robert McKinzie, who championed the event and says he attended every one, says it was key to energizing a once blighted area that is now undergoing a long-awaited transformation. “It brought ...
Click10.com
Man who survived wrong-way crash killing 5 students jailed in Miami-Dade, records show
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Corrections officers booked a 30-year-old man on Friday afternoon, who is accused of killing a group of five friends — a teenage girl, an 18-year-old man, and three women ages 18 and 19. The group died during a wrong-way head-on collision at about 4:30...
Facing murder charge, Instagram model Courtney Clenney extradited to Miami
MIAMI - Instagram model Courtney Clenney, accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend at an apartment they both shared, has been extradited to Miami.Clenney, 26, aka Courtney Tailor, who has more than 2 million followers on Instagram, was charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon in the killing of Christian Toby Obumseli back in April of this year. She has been booked at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Prior to her extradition, Clenney had been held without bail in Hawaii.The Miami State Attorney's Office released a video at the beginning of August showing Clenney attacking Obumseli in an elevator just...
