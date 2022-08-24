ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

FOUR TROPICAL WAVES NOW WATCHED BY HURRICANE CENTER IN MIAMI

Two Remain On The Map, Two Unlikely To Develop… “Above Normal” Hurricane Season Remains Unsettlingly Quiet… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2PM, FRIDAY, AUGUST 26, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The “above normal” hurricane season remains relatively quiet, raising concern over what storms may form in September. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
MIAMI, FL
wlrn.org

Broward approves first part of a southern commuter rail link

The Broward County Commission on Thursday climbed aboard a plan for a proposed first segment of a commuter rail link that would provide local train services between Aventura and a point south of the New River in Fort Lauderdale. By unanimous consent, the commissioners approved $15.5 million for development and...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
communitynewspapers.com

CHEF JUANMA OF ELCIELO RESTAURANT RECEIVES FIRST-EVER COVETED MICHELIN STAR IN FLORIDA FOR HIS MIAMI LOCATION, PUTTING SOUTH FLORIDA ON THE MAP AS A RECOGNIZED GLOBAL CULINARY HOTSPOT

This is Chef Juanma’s second Michelin Star this year as his other U.S. location in Washington DC was just awarded a Star for the second year in a row, also making history by obtaining the first star for a Colombian restaurant abroad. Elcielo Miami and Chef Juan Manuel Barrientos...
MIAMI, FL
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Miami

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Miami from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
MIAMI, FL
foodgressing.com

La Romanita Restaurant & Lounge Hialeah Florida now Open

La Romanita Restaurant & Lounge is a new Cuban and Italian influenced restaurant located in the new Amelia District of Hialeah, Florida that was founded and developed by Prestige Companies. The district is the city’s newest mixed-use development located in the heart of Hialeah and features brand-new rental communities, sprouting...
HIALEAH, FL
Click10.com

Miami Gardens man dies during crash near Weston

WESTON, Fla. – A 26-year-old man from Miami Gardens died during a single-vehicle crash on Friday evening near Weston. Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue personnel responded to US-27, just north of Interstate 75, and found the man dead after he was ejected from his car as it overturned, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
WESTON, FL
CBS Miami

Hurricane Andrew prompts unprecedented migration to Broward County

MIAMI — It has been 30 years since Hurricane Andrew caused massive damage in southwest Miami-Dade, prompting an unprecedented migration of residents north to Broward County.CBS4 spoke with Chuck and Shari Heyman, whose home in southwest Miami-Dade was levelled by the Category 5 storm on August 24 of 1992. Authorities say the storm destroyed 25,000 homes and damaged 101,000 houses.The migration in the 12 months after Andrew would lead to the quickest 12-month growth in Broward County's history. By 2001, authorities say 230,710 people had moved from Miami-Dade to Broward County.CBS4's Peter D'Oench spoke with the Heymans, who were elementary...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Landing of Cuban migrant boat on Hollywood Beach causes stir

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A Cuban migrant vessel washed ashore on Hollywood Beach Thursday morning, causing a stir and revealing a series of coincidences about where it landed and who witnessed it. Photos show the tiny raft being removed from the beach, but the images of those who saw it...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Anthony’s Runway 84 in Fort Lauderdale and Fat Boyz Barbecue in Deerfield Beach set to make their returns

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Fat Boyz Barbecue, Deerfield Beach After shrinking his smoky empire from three brick-and-mortar locations to one during the pandemic, owner and pitmaster Jarael Holston-Jones is on the barbecue rebound. Fat Boyz is expected to debut its second ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Street parties on Sistrunk cost $45,000 a pop on taxpayer dime. Turns out they weren’t legal.

Chances are, you missed the parties — an expensive series of shindigs near downtown Fort Lauderdale known as Finally Friday on Sistrunk. But if you live in Broward County, you paid for them. Commissioner Robert McKinzie, who championed the event and says he attended every one, says it was key to energizing a once blighted area that is now undergoing a long-awaited transformation. “It brought ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Facing murder charge, Instagram model Courtney Clenney extradited to Miami

MIAMI - Instagram model Courtney Clenney, accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend at an apartment they both shared, has been extradited to Miami.Clenney, 26, aka Courtney Tailor, who has more than 2 million followers on Instagram, was charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon in the killing of Christian Toby Obumseli back in April of this year.      She has been booked at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Prior to her extradition, Clenney had been held without bail in Hawaii.The Miami State Attorney's Office released a video at the beginning of August showing Clenney attacking Obumseli in an elevator just...
MIAMI, FL

