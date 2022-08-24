Read full article on original website
ZDNet
How to back up your files in Windows 10 and 11 with File History
Backing up your documents and other files in Windows is always advisable in case the originals ever get lost or corrupted. That's especially true for files that are important, sensitive, or irreplaceable. But ideally, you want a seamless and automated way to back up your files so that you don't have to keep doing it manually. Though you can turn to a variety of third-party backup programs, a tool built into Windows is worth trying, namely, File History.
The Windows Club
Gmail storage full; How do I free up Gmail space?
Depending on how often you use Gmail and how many emails are sent and received from your account, there is a good chance you’ll come across a problem where the Gmail storage has run low. Whenever this happens, folks won’t have the ability to send or receive new emails, so the question is, how can this issue be solved? We should note that Google provides free storage of around 15GB, but the problem is, that it is shared storage. That means, the 15GB is used not only for Gmail, but for Google Drive, Google Docs, Google Photos, and your WhatsApp backups if you own an Android device.
The Windows Club
How to remove the Sync Issues folder in Outlook
If you’re an active user of Outlook, you may have come across files and folders labeled as “Sync Issues”. Although there are no safety concerns behind this, you may, sometimes, wonder how you can delete these folders for the sake of making up space. In this article, we will be explaining how you can get access to these “Sync Issues” folders and delete them on Outlook.
makeuseof.com
How to Password Protect a Folder on Windows 11
Microsoft offers a lot of added security with Windows 11, thanks to its underlying TPM 2.0 (Trusted Platform Module) hardware requirement. However, you may still want to add an extra layer of security to safeguard important documents and media. Unfortunately, Windows 11 does not let you directly lock (password protect) a folder, but there are a few workarounds.
technewstoday.com
How To Setup Remote Desktop From Windows To Linux
Microsoft’s Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) has made Windows to Windows remote desktop connection a breeze as both the client and server are built into Windows operating systems. Windows to Linux, or vice-versa, is slightly more complicated as you have to set up the Linux system as the client or...
Business Insider
How to screen mirror your Android to a TV or computer, even without a Chromecast
To mirror your Android's screen, you'll need a Chromecast or another compatible device. If you have a third-party app like Tenorshare, you can mirror your Android's screen to a Mac or PC too. While you're screen mirroring your Android, anything you do on the phone will appear on the other...
Apple says iPhone, iPad users should install updates to fix major security issue
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Apple is warning iPhone, iPad and Mac users to update their software right away to fix security issues amid reports that hackers are using security vulnerabilities to completely control some devices. Apple alerted users about devices "processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code...
Business Insider
What is an Ethernet cable? Here's how to connect to the internet without Wi-Fi and get a speedier connection
An Ethernet cable lets you physically connect your computer to the internet. Ethernet connections are almost always faster than Wi-Fi connections, and are usually more stable. You'll need to connect one end of the Ethernet cable to your router, and the other to your computer. Visit Insider's Tech Reference library...
TechCrunch
Dropbase can help turn your messy spreadsheet into queryable SQL database
The two founders were struggling to move spreadsheet data into a SQL database where they could work with it. Even though they were technical people, they couldn’t get everything working without a lot of tinkering. They created a tool to make it easy to drag and drop a .csv file onto a Postgres database and start querying it.
The Windows Club
SystemSettings.exe System error in Windows 11/10
You may experience SystemSettings.exe System error because of corrupted system files, viruses, and malware, or because of other numerous reasons. In this post, we will talk about the following error and see how it can be resolved. SystemSettings.exe System Error, The system detected an overrun of a stack-based buffer in...
The Windows Club
DISM /Apply-Image command fails with Error Code 5
Deployment Image Servicing and Management (DISM) is a command-line tool developed by Microsoft which can be used to service Windows images. DISM image management commands can get information about Windows image (.wim) files, Full-flash utility (FFU) files, or virtual hard disks. You can capture, split, and manage .wim files using the DISM commands. Some users, while using DISM /Apply-Image command are seeing error code 5 (ERROR_ACCESS_DENIED).
The Windows Club
How to use Review Mode in Word Online
Microsoft has released a new feature for Word Online that is designed to improve the ability to collaborate with others. This is quite a welcomed addition because we must say, Word Online, in many ways, is lagging behind Google Docs. But from what we are seeing, it would appear as if Microsoft is keen on closing the gap with a new feature known as Can Review, which is something we can stand behind. Yes, we understand that Microsoft Word on the desktop is more widely used than Word Online, but with everything becoming cloud-based, it is clear the software giant cannot ignore Word Online as Google Docs slowly gains a large following.
The Windows Club
How to perform WindowsApps Folder Cleanup in Windows 11/10
The WindowsApps folder is a protected and hidden folder to save installed Windows Store apps. In this post, we will show you how to perform WindowsApps Folder Cleanup in Windows 11/10. How to perform WindowsApps Folder Cleanup in Windows 11/10. The WindowsApps folder by default is located in the Program...
technewstoday.com
6 Ways To Transfer Files VirtualBox To Host
VirtualBox offers multiple built-in methods to transfer files between VirtualBox and the host, thanks to VirtualBox Guest Additions. Even without GAs, you can share the files over a network or just use a USB to transfer files between the two systems. This is definitely easier said than done, though. Some...
The Windows Club
How to improve Image Quality in Photoshop CS6
Improving image quality is one of the many things that Photoshop CS6 is used for. Photoshop is one of the top image editing software. Photoshop is used by many to edit images. Improving the quality of a low-quality image is very important to hobbyists and professional graphic designers. Different graphic designers will have different ways of improving the picture and each method will work. Keep experimenting with different methods and tools until you improve or old methods or discover new ones. Note that depending on the original image quality and color combination, it may take more or less work and strategies to get it done.
The Windows Club
Data lost upon turning switch ON for Autosave for MS Office
As Microsoft Office progresses through the versions, it keeps getting better. More and more features are added. One of these features is Autosave. It saves your file directly to the cloud. However, some users reported that their data gets lost upon turning the switch ON for Autosave. Data lost upon...
technewstoday.com
How Long Do Routers Last? When is It Time to Upgrade
There is no definite answer to how long a router lasts. A router might serve you for a prolonged period without any need to replace it. However, with its extensive use, you may notice a slight performance dip. Moreover, the latest routers available in the market come equipped with different...
technewstoday.com
How to Sync Settings on Windows?
Sync settings may not seem much of a useful feature at first glance. However, it is a lifesaver for people who work across several windows devices. With Sync Settings, logging in with the same Microsoft account over multiple devices lets you sync your Windows settings, passwords, language preference, and even themes.
komando.com
10 bad Windows default settings you should change today
Whether it’s a smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop, your devices come loaded with settings, apps and bloatware. They exist for many reasons: To give you a free tease of a paid program, to collect data or simply part of a deal with other companies. Your iPhone is a wonderful...
The Windows Club
How to change File Type on Windows 11/10
Every file on our PC has a file type. For audio files, it might be MP3, for documents it might be Docx or pdf, for videos it might be mp4, Mkv, etc. Each category of file type has many numbers of file formats according to their compression level or other factors. The programs recognize the files by their format and open them. If you are wondering how to change file type on Windows 11/10, this guide is for you.
