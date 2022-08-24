ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

‘Brighter outlook in life’: Spokane Quaranteam gives $15,000 to families for school shopping

By Esther Bower
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — More than $15,000 is going to kids in need in our area. Donations started flooding into Spokane Quaranteam, and they’re putting them to good use.

The Spokane party bus rolled into the Spokane Valley mall Tuesday afternoon with nine kids and their families.

“This has made their day, their year, they’re extremely excited,” said Hailey Watson. She’s a mom whose two kids couldn’t wait for their special summer surprise.

Watson’s two kids had no idea what they were in for. $500 gift cards quickly came their way to buy whatever they wanted at the mall.

“It’s going to give those kids dignity and let them start the school year off on the right foot and just have a really fun day of community,” said Rick Clark, the founder of Spokane Quaranteam who says he grew up in poverty and knows how important back-to-school shopping is for kids.

Clark is the man behind the mission, and volunteers from the local organization Spokane Quaranteam made it happen.

“We raised just a little over $15,000 so far, and it’s still coming in so this looks like something people will want to do on a regular basis because there’s a lot of kids in need,” he said.

Thirty-one kids in our community will get some extra help this year and if more money is raised, local teachers will choose more kids. If you want to make a donation, Clark says to find more information on the group’s Facebook. You can learn more by clicking HERE.

Parents aren’t taking this for granted.

“The inflation definitely has made a bigger struggle, only just providing for the kiddos, keeping a roof over your head,” Watson said. “In general, it has been hard.”

This makes things a little easier, and the kids had no problem spending all the money. In two hours, tables were full of supplies that are more than what meets the eye.

“The help that they’re receiving now I hope gives them a brighter outlook in life really,” she added.

After families finished up at the mall, they got back in the party bus and headed to a free lunch, then to get free haircuts so they can start the year on the right foot.

“This surprise alone for not one but both of my kids is absolutely amazing,” Watson said.

The smiles on everyone’s faces show it was an amazing day for some pretty stylish kids who are now ready for a new school year, thanks to people who want to see them soar.

“Watch them fly,” Clark concluded.

