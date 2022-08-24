Read full article on original website
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Smacked With Gas Guzzler Tax: Report
ChevroletWith fuel economy figures expected to be under 22.5 mpg, the new Z06 won't escape paying for its gasoline gluttony.
MotorAuthority
Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Code Red is a 1,300-hp straight-line weapon for $209,995
What might a Ford Mustang be like if its performance were dialed up to hypercar levels?. Shelby American has the answer in the form of its new Code Red upgrade for the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. The upgrade is priced from a steep $209,995, and that doesn't include the cost...
Carscoops
Nissan To Suspend Operations At Tennessee Plant Building Engines For Mercedes
Nissan will suspend operations at its powertrain facility in Decherd, Tennessee in March 2023 “pending future product announcements,” Nissan North America spokesman Brian Brockman revealed. The plant was opened in 2014 at a cost of $319 million at the height of Nissan and Mercedes-Benz’s engine-sharing collaboration. It has...
1965 Chevy Corvette 327 Belongs In Your Classic Sports Car Collection
This convertible sports car is the perfect weekend cruiser. The early generations of the Chevrolet Corvette were made with a personality you can't find with virtually any other car. It honestly could be said that if the original designers could have filled the engines up with liquid competitiveness instead of oil, they would have. But, of course, if you know the history of the American performance legend, you'll also know it was initially made to beat similarly priced European sports cars in the performance department. This particular Corvette on Bring A Trailer is an excellent example of how Chevy pushed brands like BMW and Mercedes to their breaking points in the American automotive market.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Supercharged First-Gen Acura NSX Sounds Like Heaven On The Autobahn
The Acura (or Honda, depending on the market) NSX is a supercar icon of the 1990s. With 270 horsepower (201 kilowatts) and 210 pound-feet (285 Newton-meters), it's not too powerful by modern performance car standards. The one in this video solves that problem by strapping a supercharger to the 3.0-liter V6. The forced induction pushes the output to a claimed 395 hp (294 kW or 400 metric hp) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm). Let's see what this machine can do on the Autobahn in this video.
motor1.com
UK: Ford Mustang GT drag races Mustang Mach-E GT: V8 versus EV
We know, we know. The Ford Mustang Mach-E is not a real Mustang, you might say. Except it is for many people with data showing the electric crossover outsells its combustion-powered brother in several months since its market launch. But what if practicality and design are not your top priority but performance is? Let’s find out.
Chevrolet Corvette Sedan Coming, New Dodge Muscle Cars Ditching V8, And Ford Maverick Tremor: Cold Start
Howdy, car enthusiasts, and welcome to another edition of Cold Start, your daily automotive news roundup. 24 hours on from yesterday's recap, we've received the big news that Jeep is pulling out of China because of the threat of meddling government officials. We've also learned when the all-electric Cadillac Escalade arrives, taken a look at a new McLaren Artura Trophy race car, and discovered that Toyota thinks the manual GR Supra will be a rare choice.
Christian von Koenigsegg Says the C8 Chevy Corvette Is ‘Mind-Blowing’
Jerry PerezKoenigsegg is impressed by America's sports car, even if cheap cars aren't his thing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
No Reserve 1964 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible
427Stingray.com announces first NO RESERVE consignment!. With 427Stingray Corvette Auctions starting the last week of August, the team at 427Stingray.com have a lot to be excited about as consignments are really starting to roll in. The first of two No Reserve auctions were consigned last week. This NO RESERVE 1964...
20th Anniversary Golf R Sets Nurburgring Record For AWD Hot Hatches
20th-anniversary edition Golf R lapped the Nurburgring in 7:47.31 minutes. Becomes the fastest AWD hot hatch around the Green Hell. 329 horsepower, raised speed limit of 168 mph, and Special Mode developed for the Nurburgring. Volkswagen has built its fastest Golf R yet in the form of the special edition...
GOLF・
MotorTrend Magazine
The Ultimate 2JZ-GTE A90 Toyota Supra Engine Swap You've Been Dreaming About
We couldn't have been any more excited when news broke that Toyota was working on a fifth-generation Supra model. With decades of the MkIV chassis overshadowing its older siblings and the tuning community reaching unprecedented heights with the venerable 2JZ-GTE motor, the new version would have some huge shoes to fill. When we found out the engine would be taken from BMW's shelves and a manual transmission wouldn't be an option (at that time), the anger was apparent.
Audi Confirms It Will Enter F1 in 2026
Audi’s chairman of the board of management Markus Duesmann noted that “Motorsport is an integral part of Audi’s DNA.”
