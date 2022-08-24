This convertible sports car is the perfect weekend cruiser. The early generations of the Chevrolet Corvette were made with a personality you can't find with virtually any other car. It honestly could be said that if the original designers could have filled the engines up with liquid competitiveness instead of oil, they would have. But, of course, if you know the history of the American performance legend, you'll also know it was initially made to beat similarly priced European sports cars in the performance department. This particular Corvette on Bring A Trailer is an excellent example of how Chevy pushed brands like BMW and Mercedes to their breaking points in the American automotive market.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO