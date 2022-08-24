ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carscoops

Nissan To Suspend Operations At Tennessee Plant Building Engines For Mercedes

Nissan will suspend operations at its powertrain facility in Decherd, Tennessee in March 2023 “pending future product announcements,” Nissan North America spokesman Brian Brockman revealed. The plant was opened in 2014 at a cost of $319 million at the height of Nissan and Mercedes-Benz’s engine-sharing collaboration. It has...
Motorious

1965 Chevy Corvette 327 Belongs In Your Classic Sports Car Collection

This convertible sports car is the perfect weekend cruiser. The early generations of the Chevrolet Corvette were made with a personality you can't find with virtually any other car. It honestly could be said that if the original designers could have filled the engines up with liquid competitiveness instead of oil, they would have. But, of course, if you know the history of the American performance legend, you'll also know it was initially made to beat similarly priced European sports cars in the performance department. This particular Corvette on Bring A Trailer is an excellent example of how Chevy pushed brands like BMW and Mercedes to their breaking points in the American automotive market.
CARS
Motor1.com

Supercharged First-Gen Acura NSX Sounds Like Heaven On The Autobahn

The Acura (or Honda, depending on the market) NSX is a supercar icon of the 1990s. With 270 horsepower (201 kilowatts) and 210 pound-feet (285 Newton-meters), it's not too powerful by modern performance car standards. The one in this video solves that problem by strapping a supercharger to the 3.0-liter V6. The forced induction pushes the output to a claimed 395 hp (294 kW or 400 metric hp) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm). Let's see what this machine can do on the Autobahn in this video.
CARS
motor1.com

UK: Ford Mustang GT drag races Mustang Mach-E GT: V8 versus EV

We know, we know. The Ford Mustang Mach-E is not a real Mustang, you might say. Except it is for many people with data showing the electric crossover outsells its combustion-powered brother in several months since its market launch. But what if practicality and design are not your top priority but performance is? Let’s find out.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Corvette Sedan Coming, New Dodge Muscle Cars Ditching V8, And Ford Maverick Tremor: Cold Start

Howdy, car enthusiasts, and welcome to another edition of Cold Start, your daily automotive news roundup. 24 hours on from yesterday's recap, we've received the big news that Jeep is pulling out of China because of the threat of meddling government officials. We've also learned when the all-electric Cadillac Escalade arrives, taken a look at a new McLaren Artura Trophy race car, and discovered that Toyota thinks the manual GR Supra will be a rare choice.
CARS
Motorious

No Reserve 1964 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible

427Stingray.com announces first NO RESERVE consignment!. With 427Stingray Corvette Auctions starting the last week of August, the team at 427Stingray.com have a lot to be excited about as consignments are really starting to roll in. The first of two No Reserve auctions were consigned last week. This NO RESERVE 1964...
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

20th Anniversary Golf R Sets Nurburgring Record For AWD Hot Hatches

20th-anniversary edition Golf R lapped the Nurburgring in 7:47.31 minutes. Becomes the fastest AWD hot hatch around the Green Hell. 329 horsepower, raised speed limit of 168 mph, and Special Mode developed for the Nurburgring. Volkswagen has built its fastest Golf R yet in the form of the special edition...
GOLF
MotorTrend Magazine

The Ultimate 2JZ-GTE A90 Toyota Supra Engine Swap You've Been Dreaming About

We couldn't have been any more excited when news broke that Toyota was working on a fifth-generation Supra model. With decades of the MkIV chassis overshadowing its older siblings and the tuning community reaching unprecedented heights with the venerable 2JZ-GTE motor, the new version would have some huge shoes to fill. When we found out the engine would be taken from BMW's shelves and a manual transmission wouldn't be an option (at that time), the anger was apparent.
CARS

