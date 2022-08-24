Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Terrell Owens, 48 years young, runs sub-4.50 second 40-yard dash in video
It has been more than a decade since Terrell Owens appeared in an NFL game, but the Hall of Famer is still taking the field where he can. Currently, that's with the upstart Fan Controlled Football league, and he's using the opportunity to show his speed isn't diminishing. The former...
Ex-Saints star files $300 million lawsuit against NFL, NFLPA
A former top NFL pass-rusher is suing the NFL for allegedly blackballing him. Junior Galette, who played six seasons in the NFL, on Tuesday filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, according to Pro Football Talk. Galette named the NFL, NFL Players Association, Commissioner Roger Goodell, and several teams in the suit.The Seahawks, Rams, Raiders, Browns, Chiefs, Panthers, and Commanders are the teams listed as defendants.
Ex-Giants WR selling Super Bowl ring
A former New York Giants wide receiver is selling his Super Bowl ring. Hakeem Nicks is selling his ring from winning the Super Bowl in the 2011 season. The 34-year-old is selling his ring via an auction run by Heritage Auctions. Bidding for the ring was up to $28,000 at...
Golf Digest
Stephen A. Smith soaring into ‘First Take’ on Jerry Jones’ helicopter might be the pinnacle of cable television
My fellow Americans, our long, dark nightmare is finally over. Two weeks ago, Stephen A. Smith—’First Take’ host, soap-opera star, human thesaurus—returned to ESPN airwaves after a lengthy absence due to surgery. There he reintroduced himself to audiences perched aboard a boat in the middle of the East River in a suit that would make Dabo Swinney blush while talking sh*t about the Dallas Cowboys. It was as fitting as a reentry into sports talk TV as there ever has been or ever will be.
Stephen A Smith lands new outlet for hot takes
Stephen A. Smith of ESPN First Take is known for his outlandish opinions and controversial sports takes. He’s never shy about sharing his brutally honest opinions and stirring up drama. However, Smith is prepared to branch out and cover more than just sports. According to AOL, Stephen A. Smith is launching a brand new podcast with Audacy called “Know Mercy with Stephen A. Smith.”
Longest championship droughts in NFL, NBA and top major sports
What is the longest championship drought ever? While there are great dynasties throughout sports history, plenty of NFL, NBA, NHL
NBA・
Awful Announcing
ESPN responds to Sunday Night Baseball clip of Little Leaguers placing cotton on Black teammate’s head
Sunday night, ESPN aired an incident involving Little Leaguers that sparked social media outrage over the video’s racial insensitivity. The 2022 MLB Little League Classic took place this week, an annual ESPN broadcast held in Williamsport, Pennsylvania from the Little League World Series. During the Sunday Night Baseball broadcast, ESPN aired a video of players from the Midwest Region Little League team sticking what appeared to be a cotton-like material on a Black teammate’s head.
CBS Sports
Ted Leonsis, owner of several D.C. pro sports franchises, among candidates to buy Nationals, per report
The Washington Nationals are expected to be sold this offseason, changing hands for the first time since the Lerner family purchased the club from Major League Baseball in 2006 for $450 million. Ted Leonsis, a familiar face and name to D.C. sports fans, has emerged as one potential suitor, according to the Washington Post.
