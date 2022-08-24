A Black couple is taking legal action after their home appraisal increased nearly $300,000 because of race. According to the New York Times, Nathan Connolly and Shani Mott filed the housing discrimination lawsuit in Maryland District Court on Monday—about a year after they applied to refinance their mortgage with loanDepot. Connolly, a professor at John Hopkins University, says he and his wife purchased the Baltimore home for $450,000 in 2017, and have since completed renovations worth more than $35,000. Furthermore, Baltimore house values have surged 42 percent over the past five years, which is why the two were shocked to learn Maryland-based 20/20 Valuations had valued their home at just $472,000. As a result, mortgage lender loanDepot denied the pair’s refinance loan.

7 DAYS AGO