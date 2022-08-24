Read full article on original website
Related
EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed
Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
Police Arrest Crime Ring Responsible For Stealing 44,000 Catalytic Converters Worth $22M
An investigation by the Beaverton Police Department has dealt a blow to a prominent crime organization thought to be responsible for catalytic converter thefts on the West Coast, reports OregonLive. The inquiry into the alleged crimes stretches as far back as 2021. In March, Tanner Lee Hellbusch, 32, was found with more than 100 stolen catalytic converters after being pulled over by police.
‘Boss of Bosses’ Crips Gang Leader Sentenced to Decades in Federal Prison for Racketeering Murder Conspiracy
A longtime Crips leader in Los Angeles was sentenced Friday to 35 years in federal prison for a racketeering conspiracy that included the 2014 murder of a rival gang member who was unarmed and washing his car when he was shot dead. Paul Gary “Lil Doc” Wallace, 56, started hanging...
Bookkeeper bankrolled her side business with $650,000 she stole from bosses, feds say
This led her bosses, who owned several Georgia real estate businesses, to believe they made less money than they were, prosecutors say.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dispute at mall ends when woman pulls out gun; no injuries
A dispute between women in the food court of one of the nation’s largest shopping malls on Thursday ended when one pulled out a gun, sending crowds of shoppers scurrying for safety, authorities said. Police said no injuries were reported and no shots were fired by the woman who...
What Is The Black Hammer Party? Black Extremism In A White Extremist World
The Black Hammer Party is described by the Anti-Defamation League as an anti-colonial movement for Black and indigenous peoples. The post What Is The Black Hammer Party? Black Extremism In A White Extremist World appeared first on NewsOne.
FOXBusiness
Video shows Georgia Walmart shoppers fleeing fire in store before partial roof collapse
A video has captured concerned shoppers fleeing a Walmart store in Georgia after a fire broke out inside that eventually led to a partial roof collapse. The four-alarm blaze erupted in the Peachtree City store around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to Fox5 Atlanta. "While fighting the fire with a large...
Hours before the Albuquerque killings suspect was publicly identified, CNN reporters were inside his home. Here's what happened
Authorities have arrested 51-year-old Muhammad Syed as a suspect in the killings of two Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, they said Tuesday -- slayings that along with two other killings of Muslim men in recent months have put the city's Islamic community on edge.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOXBusiness
Rental prices are ‘consistently increasing,’ sticker shock is ‘really crazy’: Corcoran Group CEO
Pamela Liebman, president and CEO of The Corcoran Group, discussed the real estate market on Tuesday, stressing that the sticker shock for rents have been "really crazy." She noted that some rents increased by 50% compared to the same time last year. "There have been 12 months of consistently increasing...
FOXBusiness
American Express slapped with lawsuit alleging discrimination against White employees
EXCLUSIVE: A former American Express employee filed a class-action complaint Tuesday alleging that the credit card company exhibited "callous indifference" to civil rights law by terminating him because he is White and spoke out against its "racially discriminatory" policies. Brian Netzel, who worked a decade for Amex until he was...
Woman's Remains Finally Identified After Police Share Photos of Her Jewelry
The remains of the 38-year-old were found in upstate New York, according to state police.
Plane runs out of fuel after taxiing New York runway for six hours without flying anywhere
A United Airlines flight due to journey from Newark to Denver taxied for so long on a New York runway, it eventually ran out of fuel. The plane stayed on the runway for more than six hours, before returning to the terminal as it “no longer had enough fuel”. New York Times reporter Hiroko Tabuchi shared her experience of the distrastrous flight, which was eventually cancelled, on social media.After the lengthy delay, passengers were told to disembark the plane so that it could be refuelled before reboarding, Ms Tabuchi reported.You can’t make this up.. my United flight out of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Complex
Black Couple Files Lawsuit Over Low Home Appraisal Surging Nearly $300,000 After Trying ‘Whitewashing Experiment’
A Black couple is taking legal action after their home appraisal increased nearly $300,000 because of race. According to the New York Times, Nathan Connolly and Shani Mott filed the housing discrimination lawsuit in Maryland District Court on Monday—about a year after they applied to refinance their mortgage with loanDepot. Connolly, a professor at John Hopkins University, says he and his wife purchased the Baltimore home for $450,000 in 2017, and have since completed renovations worth more than $35,000. Furthermore, Baltimore house values have surged 42 percent over the past five years, which is why the two were shocked to learn Maryland-based 20/20 Valuations had valued their home at just $472,000. As a result, mortgage lender loanDepot denied the pair’s refinance loan.
freightwaves.com
Lead FedEx Ground contractor says he may shut his business by Nov. 25
It is clear that Spencer Patton, the leader of a nationwide effort to raise awareness of the financial plight of FedEx Ground’s delivery contractors, will not go gently into that good night. In a combative address before roughly 4,000 FedEx Ground contractors Saturday night in Las Vegas, Patton, one...
FOXBusiness
California business owner flees Golden State, heads for Alabama: 'It's crazy out there'
Derek Thoms, who owns several laundromats in California, said he moved his family out of the Golden State to Alabama because of the increase in crime. Thoms told "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" on Monday that what prompted him to move his family to Alabama included the fact that the state has "low crime" and "more strict laws."
AOL Corp
Brink's driver was asleep inside vehicle during multimillion-dollar jewelry heist
When thieves broke into a Brink's tractor-trailer and stole millions of dollars of jewelry in a late-night heist at an Interstate 5 truck stop last month, one of the drivers was asleep in the vehicle's sleeping berth, the company says. That revelation was disclosed in a lawsuit filed by Brink's...
FOXBusiness
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin divorce: What's at stake in 'Rocky' star's estimated $400 million split
Sylvester Stallone’s estranged wife, Jennifer Flavin, filed for divorce in Palm Beach, Florida, after 25 years of marriage. Flavin filed the dissolution of marriage paperwork Friday after more than two decades together. The former couple, who have three daughters together, met in the ‘80s at the peak of his...
FOXBusiness
Toyota, Subaru, Honda owners beware: Car part theft 'epidemic' is targeting your catalytic converter
If you drive a Toyota Prius, Subaru Forester or Honda Element, auto experts are advising you keep an extra eye on this one specific car part that’s seen a 1,215% increase in thefts since 2019. "It's an epidemic," Joe’s Expert Auto owner Joe Betancourt told FOX Business’ Grady Trimble...
A Drop in Murders
People gather in Times Square in New York on May 18, 2022. In big cities, murders are down 3 percent. (Amir Hamja/The New York Times) Crime, murder and mass shootings have dominated headlines this year. Just over the weekend, a shooting in Cincinnati wounded nine people, and another in Detroit killed one and wounded four.
FOXBusiness
Chipotle workers in Michigan to join teamsters, first for restaurant chain
Chipotle workers at a Lansing, Michigan restaurant voted overwhelmingly to join the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. They are the first in the restaurant chain to organize. Workers are forming a union to improve their work schedules, increase wages, and gain the respect from management that they've rightfully earned, according to...
Comments / 0