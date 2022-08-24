ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed

Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
INCOME TAX
CarBuzz.com

Police Arrest Crime Ring Responsible For Stealing 44,000 Catalytic Converters Worth $22M

An investigation by the Beaverton Police Department has dealt a blow to a prominent crime organization thought to be responsible for catalytic converter thefts on the West Coast, reports OregonLive. The inquiry into the alleged crimes stretches as far back as 2021. In March, Tanner Lee Hellbusch, 32, was found with more than 100 stolen catalytic converters after being pulled over by police.
BEAVERTON, OR
The Independent

Plane runs out of fuel after taxiing New York runway for six hours without flying anywhere

A United Airlines flight due to journey from Newark to Denver taxied for so long on a New York runway, it eventually ran out of fuel. The plane stayed on the runway for more than six hours, before returning to the terminal as it “no longer had enough fuel”. New York Times reporter Hiroko Tabuchi shared her experience of the distrastrous flight, which was eventually cancelled, on social media.After the lengthy delay, passengers were told to disembark the plane so that it could be refuelled before reboarding, Ms Tabuchi reported.You can’t make this up.. my United flight out of...
TRAVEL
Complex

Black Couple Files Lawsuit Over Low Home Appraisal Surging Nearly $300,000 After Trying ‘Whitewashing Experiment’

A Black couple is taking legal action after their home appraisal increased nearly $300,000 because of race. According to the New York Times, Nathan Connolly and Shani Mott filed the housing discrimination lawsuit in Maryland District Court on Monday—about a year after they applied to refinance their mortgage with loanDepot. Connolly, a professor at John Hopkins University, says he and his wife purchased the Baltimore home for $450,000 in 2017, and have since completed renovations worth more than $35,000. Furthermore, Baltimore house values have surged 42 percent over the past five years, which is why the two were shocked to learn Maryland-based 20/20 Valuations had valued their home at just $472,000. As a result, mortgage lender loanDepot denied the pair’s refinance loan.
freightwaves.com

Lead FedEx Ground contractor says he may shut his business by Nov. 25

It is clear that Spencer Patton, the leader of a nationwide effort to raise awareness of the financial plight of FedEx Ground’s delivery contractors, will not go gently into that good night. In a combative address before roughly 4,000 FedEx Ground contractors Saturday night in Las Vegas, Patton, one...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The New York Times

A Drop in Murders

People gather in Times Square in New York on May 18, 2022. In big cities, murders are down 3 percent. (Amir Hamja/The New York Times) Crime, murder and mass shootings have dominated headlines this year. Just over the weekend, a shooting in Cincinnati wounded nine people, and another in Detroit killed one and wounded four.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOXBusiness

Chipotle workers in Michigan to join teamsters, first for restaurant chain

Chipotle workers at a Lansing, Michigan restaurant voted overwhelmingly to join the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. They are the first in the restaurant chain to organize. Workers are forming a union to improve their work schedules, increase wages, and gain the respect from management that they've rightfully earned, according to...
LANSING, MI

