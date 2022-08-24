ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Southwest rebounds to down Midwest 4-0 at the Little League World Series

By Brett Crossley
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OnPg1_0hSlSvuC00

Kaiden Shelton’s home run in the third inning against the Midwest would have held up even if Southwest didn’t score a run the rest of the way.

That wasn’t the case as the Southwest added three more to eliminate the Midwest by a final of 4-0.

It was a bounce back game in a big way after being one-hit against Hawaii just the night before. Manager Aaron Cummings said the team would rebound from the loss. He wasn't wrong.

A run in the fourth added to the Southwest totals. Landon Karel reached on an error and came around on a single and dropped a third strike.

The Southwest continued to pound away at the Midwest pitching, adding a run in the sixth when Corey Kahn drove a triple to the right field wall. He scored on a passed ball to set the final score.

Southwest 4, Midwest 0

SW 001 201—4 6 0

MW 000 000—0 2 1

Jacob Zurek, Kaiden Shelton (4), Corey Kahn (5), and Ford Hill. Greyson Ballinger and Colin Townsend.

WP: Shelton. LP: Ballinger.

Top Southwest hitters: Kaiden Shelton 1-1, HR, run, RBI. Top Midwest hitters: Colin Townsend 1-3, 2B.

Records: Southwest 2-1. Midwest 1-2.

Comments / 0

Related
KHON2

Hawaii dad paves way for son’s Little League World Series

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The year was 1988, and the stands at Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pennsylvania were packed to watch Hawaii win their first United States championship. Then, Pearl City Little League featured Ken Noda. His son, Mikah, is on this year’s Honolulu world series team, which defeated Tennessee Wednesday 13-0 to advance to the United States championship game.
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
The Tennessean

Can underdog Nolensville beat Hawaii in Little League World Series? 'We just have to keep on believing'

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. - The battle cry for Nolensville's Little League World Series baseball team is "We Believe." The crazy thing is they really do. Going into Saturday's U.S. Championship Game at the Little League World Series, parents, coaches and players all believe they have a chance at defeating the unbeaten team from Hawaii to become national champions.
NOLENSVILLE, TN
ng-sportingnews.com

Texas' Corey Kahn makes incredible catch in Little League World Series to rob Pennsylvania of home run

Texas outfielder Corey Kahn left his mark at the Little League World Series, and he might have literally left one on the left-field wall. In the third inning of a one-run game between Texas and Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Pennsylvania's Braden Hatch drove a ball to deep left field. Kahn backpedaled to the wall and must have missed the warning track, or at least he didn't heed the warning. He caught the ball over the wall, losing his hat in the process as he folded backward.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Midwest#Southwest 4#Rbi
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy